Democratic presidential candidates line up to target Mike Pence after Biden’s ‘decent guy’ comment

It was the mildest of compliments from a predecessor: Joe Biden rather benignly described vice president Mike Pence as a “decent guy.”

And that’s when the attacks began.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, one of several 2020 Democratic candidates to weigh in, told MSNBC that Mr Pence is “not an honourable person.”

Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif, said it was “ridiculous” and “outrageous” he is unwilling to meet privately with female staff – prompting a flurry of Twitter refutations from top female administration officials.

And at a CNN town hall, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg referred to Mr Pence as “the cheerleader of the porn star presidency,” wondering aloud if “he stopped believing in scripture when he started believing in Donald Trump.”

[[gallery-0]]

Mr Pence has found himself thrust unwittingly into the centre of the 2020 presidential debate, becoming a square-jawed punching bag for Democrats and, at times, even some in his own party.

Ever willing to defend Mr Trump, Mr Pence has drawn fervent opposition from a Democratic base that opposes his socially conservative policies and his docile allegiance to the president.

Some Republicans are also increasingly airing their grievances about the president to Mr Pence, who was part of the administration’s unsuccessful effort this week to keep GOP senators from breaking with Mr Trump on a vote to reject his national emergency declaration at the southern border.

Yet in some ways, the public abasement of Mr Pence is good for all sides – including for Mr Pence himself. Aides and allies of the vice president take an optimistic view, saying it offers fresh evidence of Mr Pence’s willingness to absorb arrows for a president who places a premium on loyalty.

On Friday, as Mr Trump vetoed the Senate’s embarrassing rejection of his national emergency declaration, the vice president again demonstrated his fealty.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been more proud to be standing next to your desk than I am today,” Mr Pence said, saying his boss was “keeping your word by vetoing this legislation.”

Nick Ayers, Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, said the vice president sometimes finds himself a political bullseye because he “works hard” to avoid taking credit for the work he does.

“When his advice is taken, we don’t read about it,” Mr Ayers said. “More importantly, when his advice is not taken, we don’t read about it. It’s nearly impossible to find a friend like that in Washington, but the president knows he has that in Mike Pence. But that also makes you an easy target.”

Mike Murphy, a Republican strategist and frequent Trump critic, offers a less flattering view, describing Mr Pence as a “supplicant.”

“Pence has made a decision to have a constituency of one person – Donald Trump,” Mr Murphy said. “And so he doesn’t really care about anything else, which on one hand is liberating, but if he’s smart, also ought to be terrifying because he’s hanging everything on the affection and allegiance of a mad man.”

Mr Pence rarely responds directly to his critics. The White House sees the sharpening criticism from Democrats as political overreach that will turn off voters and help Mr Trump’s re-election, according to two administration officials who requested anonymity to discuss the vice president’s strategy.

Attacking Mr Pence, however, plays well among Democrats, especially those striving to differentiate themselves in a crowded field.

Mr Biden’s modest praise of Mr Pence, delivered during a speech at the University of Nebraska Omaha late last month, received immediate backlash from actress and activist Cynthia Nixon, who chided Mr Biden on Twitter for calling “America’s most anti-LGBT elected leader ‘a decent guy.’”

“Please consider how this falls on the ears of our community,” she wrote.

Mr Biden, who is considering a presidential run, responded to say Ms Nixon was “right” and that “there is nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights, and that includes the Vice President.”

Mr Pence, meanwhile, told Fox News on Thursday that Mr Biden had “caved in to liberal activists” in apologising for his original comments.

When asked for their views on Mr Pence, other Democratic candidates have used the opportunity to distance themselves from Mr Biden, who is believed likely to announce his own 2020 candidacy soon.