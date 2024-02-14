Democratic primary challengers emerge in Perth Amboy mayoral race

Perth Amboy voters can expect another contested race for mayor this year, but unlike 2020 when five candidates were vying for the seat in the general election, so far it appears at least three candidates will run in June’s Democratic primary.

Recently retired Perth Amboy Municipal Court Judge Kenneth Gonzalez and attorney Joseph B. Vas, the son of former Mayor Joe Vas, have both announced their candidacies. Mayor Helmin Caba, who chairs the city's Democratic Party, also is seeking reelection, according to city officials. Caba has not yet responded to an email requesting information about his candidacy.

It's unclear if any other candidates are looking to file by the March 25 deadline to run in the June 4 primary. The City Council seats held by Rose Morales and BJ Torres also are up for election this year.

The Perth Amboy Democratic Organization has asked all Democratic candidates running for mayor and City Council to submit a letter of intent with their resume to the organization by 1 p.m. Feb. 16 if they want the party's endorsement, according to the organization's Facebook page. Perth Amboy is a heavily Democratic community.

This is the first year Perth Amboy will hold partisan elections in which candidates will appear on the ballot as a representative of a political party, or as an independent. In previous years Perth Amboy held nonpartisan elections in which candidates for mayor and City Council ran under slogans or banners, rather than as members a political party. Last November voters opted for the change by supporting a ballot measure calling for an amendment to the city's charter to allow for partisan elections.

Gonzalez, an attorney who retired last October as the chief Perth Amboy Municipal Court Judge after nine years of service, recently announced his intention to seek the mayor's office. Former City Councilman Joel Pabon, who ran for mayor four years ago, will serve as his campaign manager. Gonzalez expects to announce his City Council running mates in the near future.

"I've always been extremely interested in assisting my city in different ways," said Gonzalez, a former member of the Perth Amboy City Council and the Perth Amboy Board of Education who also has volunteered with several organizations.

After retiring as a judge Gonzalez said he assessed how things were going in the city and was encouraged by a few friends to consider getting back involved in politics. After talking to his family and friends he decided a mayoral campaign was something he wanted to pursue.

Crime is one the issues Gonzalez is looking to address. He wants to present specific solutions to crime in the city which has seen an uptick in the last few years. He wants to talk about what can be done to bring more varied businesses to the city, enhance code enforcement, address parking and find ways to retain the city's police officers.

Gonzalez also wants to explore ways to grow the city's historical tourism. Perth Amboy has several historical monuments and buildings, such as the Proprietary House, Kearny Cottage and the Surveyor General's Museum next to City Hall, but they haven't been marketed to attract tourists, he said. He'd like to see people enjoying the historic sites, Concerts By the Bay, restaurants and waterfront together. He also is looking to have a designated historical district from Smith Street to Water and Front streets while maintaining the historical look of the homes in that area.

"We have some beautiful historical houses that would rival the look of what you would see in Cape May, but we're not focused on whether they are properly maintained," he said, adding some homeowners have turned them into multi-family homes and parking and school overcrowding becomes a problem.

Vas, who first ran for mayor four years ago, this time is running with City Council candidates Doris Fonseca and Junior Iglesia in the primary. Both Fonseca and Iglesia ran for Council four years ago with other mayoral candidates. Former mayoral candidate Frank Salado has been named as Vas' campaign treasurer.

Joseph B. Vas

Vas, an attorney with a law practice in the city who also has a master’s degree in business administration, is a member and former chancellor of the Knights of Columbus-San Salvador Council 299 and formerly worked at the New Jersey Department of the Treasury.

Born and raised in Perth Amboy, Vas dedicated part of his private practice to helping Perth Amboy residents reduce their property taxes through tax appeals and provided pro bono legal assistance to tenants looking to reduce unfair and unlawful rent increases.

He has also expressed concern about the city's increase of violent crime, vandalism, gang activity, and a general decline in the quality of life.

“Perth Amboy needs a comprehensive plan to tackle the skyrocketing violent crime and vandalism that has families frighten to take a stroll along our waterfront, send their children to school, visit their neighborhood bodega, and even shop in our downtown. Furthermore, the City’s continued failure to enforce Rent Control has prompted families to live two and three families to an apartment creating an even more unsafe environment,” Vas said.

Vas and his running mates are focused on making Perth Amboy safer and more secure, managing the city’s finances, eliminating hidden tax increases, enforcing unfair and unlawful rent increases, restoring transparency and public participation and providing a long term economic development plan, he said.

