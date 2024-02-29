Democratic primary for US House seat down to 2 candidates after Davis drops out

State Treasurer Colleen Davis has dropped out of the race for Delaware's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, leaving Eugene Young and state Sen. Sarah McBride to face off in the Democratic primary on Sept. 10.

Davis said Wednesday night that she decided to withdraw from the race after she and her family went through "a great deal of difficulty," according to a post on her campaign's Facebook page. She said she recently learned that she had a genetic mutation that put her at an increased risk of cancer and has since had her ovaries removed and a double mastectomy performed.

Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis reacts during Avelo Airline's ceremony commemorating Avelo's Boeing 737-700 first flight to Orlando, Fla., out of New Castle Airport, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

"While I’m recovering well, this has all helped clarify my priorities at this time in my life," Davis said on Facebook. "That family, and our health, always comes first."

Davis said she plans to continue her work as state treasurer. She has held the position since 2019.

