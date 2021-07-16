Democratic Rep. Beatty arrested while calling for Senate action on voting rights

Associated Press

Sheltered in a downtown D.C. hotel, the Democratic lawmakers who left Texas to block a restrictive voting bill are living a life of stress and scrutiny. After bolting the state Monday in order to sabotage the bill by denying a quorum in the Texas House of Representatives, the more than 50 state legislators find themselves balancing a punishing schedule of political lobbying, outside work and family obligations, all under a national spotlight. Many have left young children behind; most have other professional obligations back in Texas.