Democratic Rep. Beatty arrested while calling for Senate action on voting rights
Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, was arrested Thursday afternoon at the U.S. Capitol while protesting in favor of voting rights legislation.
Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, was arrested Thursday afternoon at the U.S. Capitol while protesting in favor of voting rights legislation.
Beatty, who serves as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, urged lawmakers to pass legislation to expand voting rights.
Activist Tamika Mallory is calling Thursday’s arrest of Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty and others “a true act of […] The post CBC Chair Rep. Joyce Beatty, Black women protesters arrested by Capitol Police appeared first on TheGrio.
Texas State Rep. James Talarico contrasts Democrats fleeing the state to support voting rights vs. Ted Cruz leaving Texas during a winter disaster. In describing his voting rights fight, Rep. Talarico tells Joy Reid, ‘Unlike our home state Senator Ted Cruz , I’m leaving the state to serve my constituents—not to abandon them.’
Rep. Beatty, D-Ohio, is chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.
