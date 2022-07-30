Democratic Rep. Chuy García Blames Staffer for Offensive Tweet

Representative Chuy García’s team said a rogue staffer is to blame for an offensive tweet sent from the congressman’s account responding to an anonymous Twitter user’s post about the House-passed “assault weapons” ban.

“I just voted to reinstate the assault weapons ban,” the Illinois Democrat tweeted early Saturday.

“Now it’s the Senate’s turn to pass it and send it to President Biden’s desk,” he added.

One Twitter user responded: “Never even heard of this guy and I won’t comply even if his silly law passes.”

García replied, “You are borderline r*******, ya dipsh**.”

The congressman deleted the tweet and a spokesperson for García said the staffer who wrote the message will be disciplined.

“Last night a member of Congressman García’s staff posted an unauthorized tweet from the Congressman’s account using profanities and offensive language to individuals living with disabilities,” said spokesperson Fabiola Rodríguez-Ciampoli. “The language used was absolutely inappropriate and inconsistent with Congressman Garcia’s history, values, and character. The individual responsible will be held accountable and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”

The incident comes one day after the House voted 217-213 to pass a bill to outlaw the sale of “assault weapons.”

The Assault Weapons Ban of 2022 would make it illegal for a person to import, manufacture, sell, or transfer “a semiautomatic assault weapon,” according to the bill’s summary. It would apply to the most popular rifles in the U.S., including the AR-15 and AK-47.

Just two Republicans — Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Pa.) and Representative Chris Jacobs (R., N.Y.) — joined with all but five Democrats to pass the measure. Democratic Representatives Henry Cuellar of Texas, Jared Golden of Maine, Vicente Gonzalez of Texas; Kurt Schrader of Oregon and Ron Kind of Wisconsin voted against the bill.

The legislation is unlikely to pass in the evenly divided Senate.

