Democratic Rep. Cori Bush plans to introduce bill that would expel GOP lawmakers who attempted overturn the presidential election

Tyler Sonnemaker
missouri rep. cori bush
Rep. Cori Bush, a newly elected Democrat from Missouri. Kimberly White/Getty Images for Netflix

  • Rep. Cori Bush said on Twitter Wednesday that she plans to introduce a bill that would expel lawmakers who attempted to overthrow the US presidential election results.

  • "Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences," said Bush, a newly elected Democrat from Missouri.

  • Bush's draft bill called on the House of Representatives to investigate whether lawmakers had "violated their oath of office to uphold the Constitution" and should face sanctions or removal.

  • Bush announced her proposal as violent Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building on Wednesday, forcing lawmakers to evacuate.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Rep. Cori Bush is planning to introduce legislation that would expel members of Congress who attempt to overturn the results of the US presidential election, the newly elected Missouri Democrat said on Twitter Wednesday.

"I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences," Bush said. "They have broken their sacred Oath of Office."

Bush's tweet came in response to the violent siege of the US Capitol building by pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday, following an incendiary speech by the president and plans by hundreds of Republican lawmakers to protest Congress' certification of the Electoral College votes, as well as months of escalating rhetoric and baseless legal challenges.

The proposed bill would direct the House Administration as well as Ethics Committees to investigate and determine whether lawmakers "who have sought to overturn the 2020 Presidential election have violated their oath of Office to uphold the Constitution," or House rules, "and should face sanction, including removal from the House of Representatives."

Trump and Republican lawmakers had planned a last-ditch, and long-shot attempt to overturn the results of the election - which President-elect Joe Biden won - by directly challenging state's slates of electors in Congress. At least 12 members of the Senate planned to join a slew of House Republicans in mounting a formal challenge to multiple slates of electors from states that voted for Biden.

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri led the pack by announcing on December 30 his intention to challenge slates of Electoral College votes, specifically calling out the influence of "Big Tech" as well as Pennsylvania's state election laws that he opposed. 

Three days later, 11 other GOP senators led by Sen. Ted Cruz said in a joint letter that they would also raise objections to "disputed states" that voted for Biden until Congress votes to appoint an election commission to conduct "an emergency 10-day audit" of the election results. It is unlikely that Congress will agree to do so, and it remains unclear what the "emergency audit" would entail.

The letter's signatories included Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana, Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, and Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. 

Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, who lost her reelection bid on Tuesday to Democrat Raphael Warnock, also separately announced her intention to challenge electoral votes on January 4.

Grace Panetta and Sinéad Baker contributed reporting for this story.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • A confident Stacey Abrams says Georgia runoffs are 'just the beginning'

    On Tuesday, the former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was once again out seeking to secure more votes for Georgia Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Rudy Giuliani says pro-Trump rioters attacking US Capitol building are ‘on the right side of history’

    Former mayor and other Trump allies release statements only after violent rioters clash with law enforcement and breach Capitol building

  • Mob breaks into Nancy Pelosi's offices during breach of the Capitol

    Supporters of President Trump broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) offices on Wednesday during their storming of the Capitol, flipping over tables, pulling photos off walls, and lounging at her desk:> Extremist who took over Nancy Pelosi’s office, per Fox News. pic.twitter.com/byRnH8U93n> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021CNN and Getty Images also captured images of a note scribbled on the back of one of Pelosi's folders and left for her to find, reading: "We will not back down."> This is chilling.> > Someone walked into Nancy Pelosi's office and left this note on her desk: "WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN." pic.twitter.com/LMx0os5f6P> > — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 6, 2021While lawmakers sheltered in an undisclosed location, MSNBC confirmed that Pelosi is safe.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate seat

  • Attorney of woman who falsely accused Black teen of phone theft speaks out

    “That phone could have been in hand of 90-year-old grandma, an Asian person... someone Black or blue,” said the attorney of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto.

  • EU no longer acknowledges Venezuela's Guaido as interim president

    The European Union can no longer legally recognise Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate head of state after he lost his position as head of parliament, the bloc's 27 governments said on Wednesday. Guaido is still seen by the United States and Britain as Venezuela's rightful leader following the disputed 2018 re-election of President Nicolas Maduro, and two EU diplomats stressed the EU still did not recognise Maduro as president. An EU statement on Wednesday threatened further sanctions against the Maduro government, on top of an arms embargo and sanctions on Venezuelan officials already imposed, to decry what it views as rights violations and the rupture of democracy.

  • Trump Says He ‘Loves’ Protesters Who Stormed Capitol, Urges Them to Leave Peacefully

    President Trump on Wednesday urged his supporters who have stormed the U.S. Capitol building to "go home in peace.""I know you're hurt," Trump said in a pre-taped video posted to Twitter. "We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election. Everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now."> pic.twitter.com/Pm2PKV0Fp3> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021He added: "We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt."A chaotic scene unfolded Wednesday afternoon as protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol building, clashing with law enforcement and forcing the evacuation of the House and the Senate as Congress met to tally the Electoral College votes to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump held a “Save America” rally outside the White House and falsely told supporters that the election had been rigged and that he had won in a landslide. He also encouraged his supporters to march down to the Capitol.The National Guard for Washington and Virginia was activated to respond to the unrest, according to the New York Times, and the mayor placed the city under a curfew beginning at 6 p.m.

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate seat

  • U.S. attorney in Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the country's most prominent U.S. attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after almost three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives.

  • ‘Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’: Democrats including Hillary Clinton and AOC rejoice over Georgia as Trump goes wild on Twitter

    President launches all-caps Twitter tirade as Democrats celebrate electoral upset victories

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate seat

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • Capitol riots live: Woman confirmed dead in Trump riot on Congress as lawmakers reconvene to certify election

    Follow for the latest updates

  • Inside the Senate chamber as rioters stormed the Capitol

    A first-person account of the evacuation of the Senate as rioters stormed the Capitol.

  • Woman reportedly shot at Capitol, protesters hold 'armed standoff' with police at House chamber door

    People trying to overtake the Capitol building forced senators and House members into hiding on Wednesday.Both the House and Senate's debates over opposition to electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden were halted Wednesday when Trump supporters, some of them seemingly armed, broke into the Capitol. The protesters broke glass doors and pushed past security guards, eventually making it into the congressional chambers and offices.After filling the halls waving Trump and Confederate flags, some members of the mob broke the glass on the doors to the House chamber. Reporters said there was an "armed standoff" at the doors between police and insurgents. Some protesters eventually made it to the House floor; some seemingly did so by jumping down from the viewing gallery above. One protester took the House Speaker's chair, yelling "Trump won that election."> They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT> > — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021> Incredible Getty photos from inside the Capitol pic.twitter.com/IN2rRcsOg5> > — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 6, 2021House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy later confirmed to PBS News that shots were fired inside the Capitol and that someone had been injured. Paramedics were seen taking someone out of the building on a stretcher. CNN reported a woman had been shot at the Capitol and was in critical condition.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate seat

  • The ancient religious practice of 'chalking the door' on the rise

    A mysterious series of letters and numbers are appearing on the door frames of houses across the country. It may look like a string of code, or a particularly complicated scientific equation, but those worrying that the end is nigh, fear not – this is merely the resurrection of a centuries-old Christian tradition, currently being touted as ‘Holy graffiti’. The trend for ‘chalking the door’ – a blessing which is believed to have originated in, and spread from, Central Europe at the end of the Middle Ages – has seen an uptake in recent weeks as Britons look for a sense of community in a bid to lift spirits. Those partaking in the trend chalk their doors with the names or initials of the three wise men, or Magi, and the numerals of the New Year, connected with a series of crosses. The initials C, M, and B commemorate the Magi (Caspar, Melchior, and Balthasar), but also stand for the Latin prayer-request Christus Mansionem Benedicat: “May Christ bless this house.” In this way, this year doors are being marked with the commemoration: 20+C+M+B+21. The so-called ‘Holy graffiti’ has seen huge growth in England amid Covid-19 restrictions as Christians use the chalk to mark their doorway in a traditional Epiphany celebration. Rev Arwen Folkes, the Rector of St Peter’s in East Blatchington, Seaford, East Sussex, said she began the tradition in her parish last year, but said that this year it has become particularly poignant.

  • Chaos at the Capitol: Virginia Troopers, National Guard Deployed to Disperse Pro-Trump Rioters

    A last-ditch effort by some of President Donald Trump’s most ardent backers in the U.S. House and Senate to object to November's presidential election results during a joint session of Congress was suspended Wednesday afternoon after a massive crowd of pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.Some lawmakers fled, and others sheltered inside, while protesters waving Trump 2020 flags swarmed Capitol Hill. At least one person was shot, according to news reports.It was not immediately clear if the Congressional hearing would be able to resume on Wednesday to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.Virginia state troopers, the Virginia National Guard and riot police were being deployed late afternoon to begin clearing protesters from the Capitol.Earlier in the day, Trump riled up the crowd at a rally where he ranted that November’s election was a “disgrace,” repeated baseless conspiracy theories about a stolen election, and vowed that, “We will never give up. We will never concede.”He urged the crowd to march to the Capitol to “cheer on” members of Congress who had intended to challenge the vote counts in several states that Trump lost in November.“Today we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections, but whether or not they stand strong for our country,” Trump told the crowd, adding that, “our country has been under siege for a long time.”Photos and video from the scene showed protesters breaking windows, posing on the House and Senate floors, and taking over Congressional offices. Trump did not condemn the protesters and did not immediately ask them to leave the Capitol. Rather, he tweeted his support for Capitol police and law enforcement.“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order,” Trump tweeted.> I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021While Trump tweeted, Biden appeared on television calling for the mob to disperse.“This is not dissent. It’s disorder. It’s chaos. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now,” he said. “I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward.”The words of a president matter, Biden said. At best, they can inspire. At worst, they can incite, he said, calling on Trump to try to calm his supporters.“I call on President Trump, go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the constitution and demand and end to this siege,” Biden said.Trump eventually released a short video urging protesters to go home, but also continuing to egg them on with allegations that the election was stolen, that he won in a landslide, and “everyone knows it.”“But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order,” Trump said. “We love you. You’re very special. … I know how you feel.”A cadre of House and Senate Republicans had intended to use Wednesday’s joint session of Congress to formally object to the Electoral College votes in a series of states that Trump lost in November, the latest effort to cast doubt and overturn the presidential election based on unfounded allegations of fraud trumpeted by Trump and his allies.The effort had virtually no chance of success, as every Democrat and many Republicans were expected to reject the challenges. But that it would happen at all shows just how firm a grip Trump still has on the Republican Party, even as his time in the White House nears its end.“I’m going to be watching,” Trump said at his rally, “because history is going to be made. We’re going to see whether or not we have great and courageous leaders, or whether or not we have leaders who should be ashamed of themselves throughout history, throughout eternity, they’ll be ashamed.”Trump vowed to “primary the hell out of” Republicans who don’t fight for him.The session started peacefully just after 1 p.m. when members of Congress counted the certificate of votes for both Alabama and Alaska – two states that voted for Trump. When it came time to certify the votes in Arizona, where Biden narrowly won by just over 10,000 votes, Rep. Paul Gossar (R-Ariz) stood to object to counting the ballots from his state. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas formally joined the objection in writing, sending the two chambers to debate the measure separately.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who has long urged his members not to object to the Electoral College votes, decried the objection to the Arizona votes, and spoke against heading down a “poisonous path where only the winners of elections accept the results.” It would be wrong, he said, to disenfranchise voters and to declare the Senate a “national board of elections on steroids.”Every election has some irregularities, McConnell said, adding that he supports “strong, state-led voting reforms.” The 2020 pandemic voting procedures shouldn’t be the new norm.But, he said, “nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped the entire election. Nor can public doubt alone justify a radical break when the doubt itself was incited without any evidence.”During debate in the Senate, Cruz denied that he was trying to set aside the election results. Rather, he said, he was trying to find a way to ensure for Americans that November's votes were legitimate. He called for an election commission to conduct a 10-day emergency audit of the results in the states where Trump and his allies have alleged fraud.“What does it say to the nearly half of the country that believes this election was rigged if we vote, not even to consider the claims of illegality and fraud in this election," Cruz said, while acknowledging that if Democrats stick together, “Joe Biden will almost certainly be certified as the next president of the United States.”The protestors stormed the Capitol soon after Cruz finished speaking.Trump and his allies have been riling up his supporters for two months now, alleging that the November election was stolen from him due to fraud in several states, including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Election officials who have reviewed the results in those states say they’ve found no evidence of fraud or large numbers of illegal votes.Trump continued to repeat a litany of disproven conspiracies during his rally on Wednesday, including allegations that voting machines stole votes, that large numbers of dead people and ineligible felons cast ballots, and that “tens of thousands of illegitimate votes” were counted.“Our election was so corrupt, that in the history of this country we’ve never seen anything like it,” Trump told the crowd, that chanted “Fight for Trump.”Trump also leaned heavily on Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday, claiming – incorrectly – that Pence has unilateral authority to reject electors certified by states in which he claims that his victory was stolen. During the rally, Trump repeatedly called on Pence to send the electors back to the states, so he could remain president and his supports at the rally would be "the happiest people.”“Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn’t, that will be a sad day for our country,” Trump told the crowd.Pence announced Wednesday afternoon that he would not accede to President Trump's demand that he reject slates of electors submitted by battleground states.“It’s is my considered judgment,” he said, “that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”

  • Some people may file 2020 returns to receive stimulus checks, IRS says

    Tuesday, the IRS issued new measures that will help people determine whether they will get their payments soon or be required to request the money on their 2020 tax return. A date when a physical payment was mailed out. IRS says it may take three to four weeks to get the payment.