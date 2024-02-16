Democratic Rep Mocks James Comer Over Biden Informant With Some 'Elf' Help

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) took a swipe at House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-Ky.) on Thursday after the Justice Department indicted an FBI informant key to the GOP-led impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

The informant, Alexander Smirnov, was charged with making false statements to the FBI about the president and his son Hunter after he claimed that Joe Biden had accepted a bribe from a Ukrainian oligarch.

Moskowitz, a member of the committee, responded to the charges by mocking Comer with a gif of the “you sit on a throne of lies” line from the holiday film “Elf.”

“The witness of the FD-1023 form was just indicted for making it all up,” wrote Moskowitz, who quoted a post by Comer where he cited an FBI form that documented Smirnov’s claims.

The witness of the FD-1023 form was just indicted for making it all up https://t.co/gEkZmTkTOGpic.twitter.com/wx0HA4y1Fl — Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) February 15, 2024

Moskowitz later returned to the platform with a message for Comer about the indictment.

“Hey James, Have a round on me tonight. You deserve it. Send me the bill. Your Dear Friend, Smurf,” wrote Moskowitz, referring to Comer likening him to the blue creature in November.

Moskowitz, when asked by CNN’s Abby Phillip if Comer had any reason to believe the claim was “all false and ignored it,” cooked up a “different way” to pose the question.

“When did James Comer know this was false and how long did he conceal that from the American people?” Moskowitz asked.

Moskowitz: When did James comer know this was false? And how long did he conceal that from the American people? Those are he'll questions we need to get to the bottom of. When did he find out that this was a lie.. and they were still using this information pic.twitter.com/uFA2AJlYEu — Acyn (@Acyn) February 16, 2024

Related...