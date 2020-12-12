A Democratic representative asked Pelosi to 'refuse to seat' any House members who supported Trump's election lawsuits

Yelena Dzhanova
Bill Pascrell
Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

  • Rep. Bill Pascrell, a Democrat from New Jersey, urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to "refuse to seat" any members who supported President Donald Trump's baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

  • After the race was called for President-elect Joe Biden, Trump launched a series of legal defenses to overturn the results. Of the dozens of lawsuits filed, he's won none.

  • "These lawsuits seeking to obliterate public confidence in our democratic system by invalidating the clear results of the 2020 presidential election undoubtedly attack the text and spirit of the Constitution, which each Member swears to support and defend," Pascrell said on Friday.

Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday to "exclude" any members "who are supporting Donald Trump's efforts to invalidate the 2020 presidential election."

"Today I'm calling on House leaders to refuse to seat any Members trying to overturn the election and make Donald Trump an unelected dictator," Pascrell said in a tweet.

"Stated simply, men and women who would act to tear the United States government apart cannot serves as Members of the Congress," he said in a statement. "These lawsuits seeking to obliterate public confidence in our democratic system by invalidating the clear results of the 2020 presidential election undoubtedly attack the text and spirit of the Constitution, which each Member swears to support and defend."

Pascrell cited section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states that no elected member "shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against" the United States or its various governing bodies.

"The text of the 14th Amendment expressly forbids Members of Congress from engaging in rebellion against the United States," Pascrell said. "Trying to overturn a democratic election and install a dictator seems like a pretty clear example of that."

After the 2020 race was called for President-elect Joe Biden, Trump and his allies immediately filed lawsuits against multiple states, baselessly accusing them of perpetuating and covering up election fraud. Of the dozens of lawsuits he filed, he's won none.

The Supreme Court dealt the latest blow on Friday, when it struck down a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia. The court cited a lack of standing in its decision.

Hours before the decision was issued, more than 120 House Republicans had signed an amicus brief in support of the Supreme Court lawsuit. Led by Republican Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana, a staunch Trump ally, the brief was a strong display of support for the president's weekslong attempt to subvert the election results.

After the House Republicans signed on to show their support, Pascrell urged Pelosi to take action.

"I call on you to exercise the power of your offices to evaluate steps you can take to address these constitutional violations this Congress and, if possible, refuse to seat in the 117th Congress any Members-elect seeking to make Donald Trump an unelected dictator," Pascrell said.

Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

But in a Dear Colleague letter released Friday night, Pelosi slammed the Republicans entertaining the lawsuits, saying they're "engaged in election subversion that imperils our democracy."

"Republicans are subverting the Constitution by their reckless and fruitless assault on our democracy which threatens to seriously erode public trust in our most sacred democratic institutions, and to set back our progress on the urgent challenges ahead," Pelosi said in her letter.

