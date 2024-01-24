A Democratic resurgence in Franklin County? These could be the reasons why it could happen

Although the Democratic Party is today not the choice of the majority of people here in Franklin County, things are changing.

For example, across the state in the last election for Pennsylvania Governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro won 56% of the vote — about 800,000 more votes than his Republican competitor. So what happened? Saying that Philadelphia and big city politics won the election would be a cop-out. Remember Scranton, Shafer and Thornburgh, Ridge, Schweiker and Corbett. All were Republican governors. And all won in Pennsylvania. We then moved to eight years of Democrat Wolfe and now Democrat Shapiro.

Here are some reasons why that is happening.

The Democratic Party has deep roots. It was founded in 1828 and originated from the Democratic-Republican Party, led by Thomas Jefferson. Initially it focused on agrarian interests, state sovereignty and opposition to a strong national government.

During the 19th century, the party expanded its base to include urban laborers, immigrants and the South. It was known for its opposition to the National Bank and abolition, leading to the Civil War era's internal divisions. After the Civil War, the Democratic Party opposed Republican-led Reconstruction efforts.

In the early 20th century, under leaders like Woodrow Wilson, the party shifted toward progressive reforms. This culminated in Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal coalition in the 1930s and 1940s, emphasizing labor rights, social safety nets, and infrastructure development. The party underwent a significant transformation during the Civil Rights Movement, leading to the Voting Rights Act and Civil Rights Act but also causing a political realignment.

In recent decades, the Democrats have advocated for social liberal policies, economic equality and comprehensive reforms in healthcare and environmental policy. Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden have led the Democratic Party through globalization and technological change.

The Democratic Party has evolved into a diverse coalition grappling with various social, economic and political challenges. Unlike their Republican brethren, the Democrats have benefited from keeping their tent large enough for diverse viewpoints by minimizing the intensity of internal squabbles and name-calling. This stops harmful divisions from tearing the Democratic Party apart.

The Democratic Party has gone through notable shifts since the 2016 election and the initiation of the Trump years. Democrats have manifested their ideas across several dimensions, including a more universal policy platform, enhancing demographic appeal and engaging with the broader political landscape.

This shift toward progressivism stemmed from Senator Bernie Sanders and his influence in the 2016 presidential primary race. As a result, the Democratic Party has become amenable to discussing policies once considered too radical, such as single-payer healthcare (Medicare for All), free college tuition and aggressive climate change policies that align with the Green New Deal. This shift also is reflected in the increased acceptance of democratic socialism among some party members, as represented by politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. While the party as a whole has not embraced these progressive policies, a willingness to talk with everyone — liberal and conservative — indicates a considerable change from the Democratic Party of the past.

The Democratic Party seems to be focusing on historically marginalized groups, including women and women's health, people of color, the LGBTQ+ community and more. Republicans on the other hand either reject these interest groups or eliminate room for them within the Republican Party's political tent. This shift is reinforced in the Democratic Party's policy proposals, including expanded anti-discrimination protections, police reform and a strong defense of voting rights. Obviously, those being pushed out of the Republican tent do not vote Republican.

Since 2016, the Democratic Party has worked to broaden its appeal to more diverse demographics. There has been a substantial increase in outreach to younger voters, educated urban and suburban residents, and minority communities. The 2020 election saw significant voter turnout from these demographics, suggesting successful efforts in expanding the coalition. An example is the Shapiro Governor's win in Pennsylvania.

Another reason for the growing success of the Democratic Party has been an uptick in digital and online engagement, particularly since 2016. Democratic Party officials, candidates and their campaigns have become more adept at using social media and other digital platforms to engage voters, disseminate messages, fundraise and organize. Although this reflects broader societal trends, it also indicates a strategic change in response to the success of digital engagement strategies.

Finally, the Democratic Party's evolution since 2016 can't be discussed without considering the impact of the Trump era. The combative and unconventional politics of Donald Trump and his MAGA movement has led to a unifying effect within the Democratic Party. It has pushed a sense of urgency and created a united front on issues such as immigration reform, climate change and healthcare. The Trump era also amplified the Democratic Party's focus on policy proposals aimed at reinforcing democratic safeguards.

My point is that the Democratic Party is undergoing significant changes since 2016. An overall shift toward giving voters what they want, along with building mutual interest groups has expanded its coalition and its clout with voters.

Unless the Republican Party opens its tent to allow more voices and becomes more moderate and accepting of more than narrow views, the Democratic Party may become a tsunami — even in Republican Franklin County, Pa.

If we want a seat at the table we will eventually have to learn to do more than call names, label others, point fingers, say no and support divisive candidates.

