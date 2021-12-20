Democratic rising star Rep. Stephanie Murphy won't run in 2022

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) announced Monday she won't run for a fourth term in 2022.

Why it matters: Murphy, 43, is by far the youngest of more than a dozen House Democrats who are retiring without immediate plans to run for another office. The development, first reported by Politico, comes as Democrats face a historical disadvantage in keeping the House.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Murphy holds several significant posts as the co-chair of the moderate-to-conservative Blue Dog Coalition and a member of the Jan. 6 select committee.

Murphy was widely viewed as a contender for statewide office earlier this year. She scrapped plans to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in May after Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) jumped into the race.

Murphy may have faced an uphill reelection battle due to House redistricting, with one draft map from the Republican-controlled Florida legislature cutting up her district.

What they're saying: "I never intended my time in Congress to become a career," Murphy said in a video, citing the need to spend time away from her two school-aged children while in Congress as a key factor.

A corresponding press release from her office said she is "not done with public service," but "wants to spend more time with her family and find new ways to give back to her country."

"As an immigrant and the first Vietnamese-American woman to serve in the Congress, she has been an inspiration to young women in America," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of Murphy in a statement.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.