Democratic Sen. Manchin threatens legal action over Treasury EV battery guidance

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Energy Committee Chair Joe Manchin said on Wednesday he may go to court after the U.S. Treasury releases guidance later this week on battery sourcing guidance for electric vehicle tax credits.

"If it goes off the rails," and if it violates the intent of the climate legislation approved in August, "I will do whatever I can -- if that means going to court and I can do it, I'd do it," said Manchin, a Democrat.

Manchin said he is most concerned about how Treasury will classify processing and manufacturing in determining eligibility for $7,500 EV tax credits.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)