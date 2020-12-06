Democratic Sen. Mark Warner challenges Bernie Sanders, Mitch McConnell on bipartisan relief bill opposition

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is not a fan of the $908 billion pandemic relief bill that was put together by a bipartisan group of senators and subsequently received a nod of approval from Democratic congressional leadership.

Sanders said he won't vote for the bill if it ever comes to the floor, taking particular issue with the liability provision, which he argues gives "100 percent legal immunity to corporations whose irresponsibility has led to the deaths of hundreds of workers." But his Democratic colleague, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who was part of the negotiating team that crafted the framework, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that Sanders had mischaracterized the bill.

The main purpose of the package, Warner said, is to give states "some level of time out" to set their own coronavirus standards and serve as a holdover until a more comprehensive bill is put together. In the meantime, he questioned how politicians from either party could tell small business owners, unemployed workers, and people struggling to pay their rent that a $908 billion package wasn't enough for four months of emergency aid.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner pushes back against Sen. Bernie Sanders' criticisms of the bipartisan Covid-19 relief proposal: “Sen. Sanders, respectfully, is not involved in these negotiations and his characterization is just not accurate” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/7muYW89sgF — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 6, 2020

Later in the State of the Union interview, Warner said he'd ask Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose position on the proposal is unclear, a similar question.

Media: Sen. @MarkWarner (D-VA) to @jaketapper: "The same thing I said respectfully to @BernieSanders, I'd say to @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell: Do you really want to send us home without even a vote on something that I have pretty high assurance would get way beyond 60 votes?" pic.twitter.com/g7TFSsIRyD — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) December 6, 2020

