Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent

5
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate.

Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style of the late Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, and has frustrated Democratic colleagues at times with her overtures to Republicans and opposition to Democratic priorities Rather than assailing the Democratic Party in her statement, she said she was “declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington.”

While unusual for a sitting senator to switch party affiliation, the move appears to hold more impact on Sinema’s own political brand than the operations of the Senate.

In a video explaining her decision, she said: “Registering as an independent and showing up to work with the title of independent is a reflection of who I’ve always been. ... Nothing’s going to change for me.’’

The first-term senator wrote in The Arizona Republic that she came into office pledging “to be independent and work with anyone to achieve lasting results. I committed I would not demonize people I disagreed with, engage in name-calling, or get distracted by political drama. I promised I would never bend to party pressure.”

She wrote that her approach is “rare in Washington and has upset partisans in both parties” but “has delivered lasting results for Arizona.” Sinema also said that she has “never fit perfectly in either national party.”

While

While bold and to some extent rare to have a senator switch party affiliation, the move appears to hold more impact on Sinema’s own political brand than the operations of the Senate.

Before Sinema's announcement, Democrats were set to hold a 51-49 edge in the new Senate come January after the victory Tuesday by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Until then, the Senate will remain even, with Vice President Kamala Harris the tiebreaking vote for Democrats.

Sinema told Politico in an interview that she will not caucus with Republicans and that she plans to keep voting as she has since winning election to the Senate in 2018 after three House terms.

She is expected to maintain her committee assignments through the Democratic majority, according to a Senate Democratic aide. Two current independents, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine, caucus with Democrats and gain their committee seniority through the Democrats.

She is facing reelection in 2024 and is likely to be matched against a well-funded primary challenger after angering much of the Democratic base by blocking or watering down progressive priorities such as a minimum wage increase and President Joe Biden’s big social spending initiatives. She has not said whether she plans to seek another term.

Sinema’s most prominent potential primary challenger is Rep. Ruben Gallego, who has a long history of feuding with her.

The senator wrote that she was joining "the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington.”

Sinema bemoaned “the national parties' rigid partisanship” and said “pressures in both parties pull leaders to the edges — allowing the loudest, most extreme voices to determine their respective parties’ priorities, and expecting the rest of us to fall in line.”

“In catering to the fringes, neither party has demonstrated much tolerance for diversity of thought. Bipartisan compromise is seen as a rarely acceptable last resort, rather than the best way to achieve lasting progress,” she wrote.

She added: “My approach is rare in Washington, and has upset partisans in both parties."

Along with West Virginia's Joe Manchin, she has been one of two moderate Democrats in the 50-50 Senate, and her willingness to buck the rest of her party has at times limited the ambitions of Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Sinema is a staunch defender of the filibuster, a Senate rule effectively requiring 60 votes to pass most legislation in the 100-member Senate. Many Democrats, including Biden, say the filibuster leads to gridlock by giving a minority of lawmakers the ability to veto.

Last January, leaders of the Arizona Democratic Party voted to censure Sinema, citing “her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy″ — namely her refusal to go along with fellow Democrats to alter the Senate rule so they could overcome Republican opposition to a voting rights bill.

While that rebuke was symbolic, it came only a few years since Sinema was heralded for bringing the Arizona Senate seat back into the Democratic fold for the first time in a generation. The move also previewed the persistent opposition that Sinema was likely face within her own party in 2024.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senator Sinema leaves Democratic Party, saying she has "never fit"

    U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said on Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent, in an announcement just days after Democrats won a Senate race in Georgia to secure 51 seats in the 100-member chamber. "Like a lot of Arizonans, I have never fit perfectly in either national party," Sinema said in an article for the Arizona Republic newspaper. Sinema intends to maintain her committee assignments from the Democrats, an aide told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

  • Arizona Sen. Sinema Switching Party Affiliation to Independent

    Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema says she is switching her party affiliation from Democratic to Independent, adding that she will not caucus with Republicans. Annmarie Hordern reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and will formally become an independent.

  • Kyrsten Sinema ditches Democrats to become an independent, undermining party's narrow Senate majority

    Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and registered as an Independent.

  • Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Says She Is No Longer a Democrat

    ReutersArizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Friday revealed she’s changed her party affiliation from Democrat to independent, a blow for Democrats celebrating their recently secured clear Senate majority.In an interview with Politico, Sinema indicated that she would continue to vote the same way she has over her previous four years in the Senate and said that she did not intend to caucus with Republicans. “Nothing will change about my values or my behavior,” she said.But the news will doubtless come a

  • A Standoff Is Coming in 2023 — and It’s Over the National Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is headed toward a standoff over the national debt next year, when Republicans newly in control of the US House threaten to demand concessions for raising the government’s legal borrowing limit.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May H

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaving Democratic Party

    Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Friday made a bombshell announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party and will be registering as a political independent. Democrats had held a 51-49 majority in the Senate following Raphael Warnock's victory over Herschel Walker in Georgia earlier this week.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says she's leaving the Democratic Party, won't caucus with Republicans

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says she's leaving the Democratic Party, won't caucus with Republicans

  • Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent, cuts fragile margin in US Senate

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says she doesn’t plan to change her voting habits: often aligning with Democrats but backing Republicans on certain issues.

  • As Funding Crunch Looms, Democrats Prepare Plan B

    The House passed a pair of big bills Thursday, but bipartisan talks on funding the government through the rest of fiscal year 2023 remain at an impasse, with Democrats and Republicans billions apart on proposed domestic spending. As lawmakers scramble to try to break the gridlock ahead of a December 16 deadline, when current funding will expire, Democrats are preparing to release their own spending package for 2023 on Monday in a bid to turn up the pressure on the GOP. “Today, we are careening t

  • Warnock's win in Georgia gives Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema far less power over Biden's agenda

    Manchin and Sinema have effectively had carte blanche in the Senate the last two years. Now, Democrats can afford to lose one of their votes.

  • Texans go back to Mills at QB after 2 bad games by Allen

    The Houston Texans will return to Davis Mills at quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, two weeks after he was benched for Kyle Allen. Coach Lovie Smith announced the move Wednesday, saying “we don't give out lifetime jobs.” The switch comes after Allen was picked off on Houston’s first play of the game against Cleveland last weekend, had a fumble returned for a touchdown and an interception brought back for another score as Houston (1-10-1) dropped its seventh straight game.

  • How Warnock's win in Georgia transforms the Senate

    Sen. Raphael Warnock’s win on Tuesday in Georgia’s runoff election gave Democrats a slim 51-49 majority in the U.S. Senate — something experts say could make all the difference in helping pass progressive legislation over the next two years.

  • Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party

    The centrist from Arizona who has stood in the way of party's agenda since President Biden took office is becoming an independent

  • Sinema changes her party affiliation to independent

    Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate.

  • Oil set for 10% weekly drop as demand worries dominate

    Oil prices were stable on Friday, although both benchmarks headed for a weekly loss on worries over weak economic outlook in China, Europe and the United States weighing on oil demand. Brent crude futures were at $76.20 a barrel, up 5 cent, at 1216 GMT. Brent hit a 2022 low this week.

  • Women sue Musk's Twitter after layoffs

    Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month's abrupt mass layoffs disproportionately affected female employees.(Dec 8) (AP video by Haven Daley)

  • Blake Shelton says he's leaving 'The Voice' to 'invest' in his stepfather duties

    Blake Shelton opened up about being a stepfather to wife Gwen Stefani's three kids and said that it's given him a "different kind of self-worth."

  • Defense & National Security — Defense policy bill passes House

    The House has passed the annual defense authorization bill, sending the mammoth, $847 billion measure to the Senate for consideration and eventually to President Biden’s desk ahead of the year-end deadline. We’ll share what’s in the bill and how it ultimately got passed in the chamber, plus more on the release of Brittney Griner and…

  • 5 Rams to watch in Week 14 vs. Raiders

    The Rams are hosting the Raiders on Thursday night in Week 14 and we have 5 players fans should be keeping an eye on.