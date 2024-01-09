Democratic Senate candidate Caroline Gleich has summited Mount Everest, now she hopes to replace Mitt Romney

Caroline Gleich holds up a GoPro camera on the front steps of the Capitol in Salt Lake City after filing as a U.S. Senate candidate on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Mountain climber and climate activist Caroline Gleich made her U.S. Senate run official Monday when she filed paperwork to run for Sen. Mitt Romney’s seat.

Romney announced last year he would not run again, and Gleich said in a press release she was “answering Sen. Romney’s call for a new generation of leaders.”

Gleich has a large social media presence, with 214,000 followers in Instagram and more than 3,500 on TikTok. She describes herself on Instagram as a “Ski mountaineer, adventure athlete, activist, U.S. Senate candidate,” and it says she is from Park City.

The press release announcing her candidacy said she plans to focus on issues like “social and environmental justice,” air quality, gender equity and climate action.

“My commitment is unwavering — to empower, to protect, and to advocate for a brighter future,” said Gleich.

An environmentalist and experienced mountain climber, Gleich said she has summited both Mount Everest and Cho Oyu, which is another peak in the Himalayas.

“Running for the United States Senate to represent the people of Utah is undoubtedly an uphill climb, but I’m no stranger to overcoming challenges.”

Caroline Gleich smiles at a small group of supporters as she goes through the process of becoming a U.S. Senate candidate at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Gleich will face fellow Democrat Archie Williams III, and the winner of a full slate of Republicans in the general election.