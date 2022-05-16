Democratic Senator Van Hollen says he suffered minor stroke
- Chris Van HollenUnited States Senator from Maryland
(Reuters) - United States Senator Chris Van Hollen said on Sunday he suffered a minor stroke after experiencing discomfort while delivering a speech in Western Maryland.
Van Hollen, 56, was admitted to a hospital in Washington after experiencing lightheadedness and acute neck pain, he said in a statement.
An angiogram indicated that the stroke formed a small venous tear at the back of his head, he said, and added that he was informed there will be no long-term effects.
Van Hollen's announcement comes after Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman earlier today said he had suffered a stroke but was on his "way to a full recovery."
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)