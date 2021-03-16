Democratic senators pressure Biden to cut some taxes for rich people in infrastructure bill

Hans Nichols
2 min read
Blue-state lawmakers are pressuring President Biden to cut some taxes — while he raises others — in the horse-trading for his next big package.

Why it matters: The cold math suggests Biden will be forced to sacrifice the size of his infrastructure ambitions or embrace even more deficit spending — and convince Congress to go along.

Driving the news: Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), are pressing the White House to repeal the $10,000 limit for deducting state and local taxes — the so-called SALT cap — from their federal tax bill.

  • Removing the limit — imposed by President Trump's 2017 tax reforms — would cost about $88.7 billion a year, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.

  • Repealing the cap is deeply unpopular with progressives, who argue doing so would favor the rich.

  • But many voters in high-tax (and Democratic) states — like New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and California — hate the limit. The provision is scheduled to expire at the end of 2026.

The big picture: The White House has been reluctant to put a price tag on its infrastructure plans, but Democrats close to the administration say it will likely be $1 trillion to $2 trillion.

  • Some Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), are demanding the president find new revenue to pay for at least part of the package.

  • Biden himself has never been crystal clear about what new spending needed to be offset with new taxes, and gave himself an out during the 2020 campaign by maintaining "one-time" spending didn't require tax increases.

  • He never defined what that means and essentially stopped talking about it after he secured the nomination.

  • He also didn’t include it in any of his “Build Back Better” tax and infrastructure proposal.

Go deeper: During the campaign, Biden proposed policies that would raise about $3 trillion in new revenue, according to the Penn Wharton Budget Model.

  • But Democrats close to the White House think new revenue will probably be a total of less than $1 trillion, with the easiest changes on the corporate, capital gains and personal side.

By the numbers: Manchin told Axios he would support the corporate tax rate increasing from 21% to 25%, which could yield $400 billion to $500 billion in new revenue over 10 years.

  • Returning the top personal rate to the pre-Trump 39.6% would bring in another $153 billion.

  • Taxing capital gains as ordinary income — which would eliminate the so-called “carried interest” loophole for private equity — adds another $178 billion.

The bottom line: The amount of new revenue Biden could raise night not exceed the amount of lost revenue from a full repeal of the SALT cap.

