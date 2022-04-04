Democratic sheriff primary offers diversity in candidates but not policy proposals

While the five people seeking the Democratic nomination for Monroe County sheriff make this race one of the most diverse, voters may have a harder time distinguishing candidates based on their policy positions.

Whoever prevails in the contest will run against Republican Nathan Williamson in the November election.

Current Sheriff Brad Swain's law enforcement career of nearly 40 years is coming to an end as he finishes his second term as sheriff. He is a candidate in the Democratic primary, seeking to be the party's choice in the District 62 state representative race in the fall.

"It's time to move on to the next part of my life and I want to continue to serve this part of southern Indiana," Swain said during a March 29 election forum featuring Democratic candidates.

Three men and two women are candidates for the Democratic nomination for the sheriff's seat.

The men have extensive backgrounds in police work. Two are colleagues on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office force and started their law enforcement careers working at the local jail. The third is an administrative captain with the Indiana State Police who began his law enforcement career as a jailer at New York's Riker's Island.

Both women seeking the office have connections to the criminal justice system; one is the county coroner and the other a former probation officer now serving as a county government administrator.

All five recognize the need for a new jail to replace the current one, which is outdated and in violation of state and federal standards. They agree that increasing diversity in the department should be a priority, and that inroads need to be made at the jail to more effectively address addiction and mental health issues that plague the inmate population. They would like to employ more officers to patrol the county, and a social worker available to intervene when called on.

In Indiana, a county sheriff manages an administrative staff plus a crew of deputies charged with keeping the peace. The sheriff also is the person who oversees the detention of people arrested and housed in the local jail.

The sheriff's staff delivers civil and criminal process notifications generated by the criminal justice system, and makes sure those charged with an offense appear in court.

It's a big job that comes with a substantial paycheck. Under state law, counties with between 100,000 and 200,000 residents — Monroe County has about 140,000 — must pay the sheriff the same salary as the county prosecutor. In Monroe County, the sheriff and prosecutor each make $159,125 a year, according to the 2022 budget.

The Democratic candidates, in alphabetical order, are:

Steve Hale and Troy Thomas both are running for Monroe County sheriff in the Democratic primary. They are seen at a March 28 candidate forum sponsored by Southern Indiana Area Labor Federation.

Steve Hale, a sheriff's department sergeant who works as a third-shift road deputy. Hale started out as a jailer at the Monroe County Correctional Center in 2000, and earned the rank of captain before becoming a road deputy in 2007.

Steve Hale

He said with just four deputies working the overnight shift, the department would benefit from more deputies on the road. He said they should receive de-escalation and diversity training, and suggested they be trained to speak basic Spanish. He said he is one of the few deputies who speak Spanish.

Hale wants to make sure that when inmates are released, they have a place to go and job options so they can get back on track and avoid returning to criminal behavior. "A chance for redemption," he called it, proposing a path to train incarcerated individuals for a new job or skill so they can attain sustainability.

Ruben Marte, a Democrat running for Monroe County Sheriff, speaks to a citizen at a March 28 candidate forum at Switchyard Park.

Ruben Marté, a 31-year Indiana State Police veteran, now a captain working in the ISP superintendent's office. He is the department's equity and inclusion officer and developed a public speaking program on improving police and community interactions in minority communities. He also speaks Spanish.

Ruben Marté

Marté has trained law enforcement officers throughout the state on gangs, de-escalation tactics, dealing with people struggling with mental health and addiction issues, and cultural awareness. He said it's important officers learn more about these topics, and said he would require such training for sheriff's deputies if elected.

Marté said he will focus on transparency and accountability in public safety by acknowledging challenges in the community and working to build public trust. He also said it's possible to reduce the number of people who return to jail by implementing diversion programs to help them start life over and succeed.

Angie Purdie, a Democratic candidate for Monroe County sheriff, is seen at a March 28 candidate forum at Switchyard Park.

Angie Purdie, a former probation officer who's worked the past nine years as the administrator for the Monroe County Board of Commissioners, said her skills honed in the criminal justice system and overseeing the county's business qualify her for the job.

Angie Purdie

Purdie said her 15 years of advising and advocating for offenders as a probation officer gives her insights into what could affect change for people who leave jail. She said the sheriff's department should better support inmates with mental health and substance abuse issues so they don't get arrested again.

She advocates establishing a residents advisory board to monitor sheriff's department policies and jail data, and report findings to the public. She supports community-oriented policing and providing diversity training for officers and jail staff.

Joani Stalcup, a Democrat running for Monroe County sheriff, smiles at a March 28 candidate forum.

Joani Stalcup, is in her second term as Monroe County coroner, the highest-ranking law enforcement official in the county. She stressed the value of her years working closely with police officers in death investigations.

Joani Stalcup

Stalcup said concern over the increase in overdose deaths — they doubled in 2019, and again in 2020 — propelled her into the sheriff race. She vowed to focus on providing services for people who land in the criminal justice system because of substance abuse and mental health struggles.

Since many of the people in the local jail have a substance use disorder, intervening and providing treatment there makes sense, Stalcup said. She supports creating social worker positions, exploring community policing and recruiting more women and people of color to the department as deputies and corrections officers.

Troy Thomas was hired as a correctional officer at the Monroe County jail three decades ago when he was 18 and advanced to being a road deputy two years later. He currently is a captain in charge of the sheriff's department's road and detective divisions, and an instructor at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Troy Thomas

Thomas was the first Black sheriff's deputy hired in the county; there are now two. He wants to increase diversity and also hire more women. He is dedicated to improving the public's perception of police by engaging more with the community, and employing social workers to bridge that divide.

Pursuing alternatives to arrest and prosecution is a priority, Thomas said, as a way to keep the jail population and recidivism down. He also said the department is understaffed and could better serve citizens by hiring more deputies.

