Democratic Strategist Denouces Criticism of VP Harris

A Lowe’s in Illinois has come under fire after a Chinese woman and Springfield resident claims another customer told her to go back to her country. Xuna Hu says she was shopping for two fire pits when the other customer tried to get Hu to hand over one of the pits, leading up to the alleged racist encounter at a Lowe’s branch on Wabash Avenue on Jan. 17. "I was like alright, I’ll just give you one then,” Hu told WICS Channel 20.