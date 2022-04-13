Democratic Super PAC’s Investment In Oregon Race Stirs Controversy

Daniel Marans
·5 min read
Big-money support for Carrick Flynn, a technology and disaster preparedness adviser, has frustrated rivals with greater political experience and more ethnically diverse backgrounds. (Photo: Carrick Flynn Campaign)
Big-money support for Carrick Flynn, a technology and disaster preparedness adviser, has frustrated rivals with greater political experience and more ethnically diverse backgrounds. (Photo: Carrick Flynn Campaign)

Big-money support for Carrick Flynn, a technology and disaster preparedness adviser, has frustrated rivals with greater political experience and more ethnically diverse backgrounds. (Photo: Carrick Flynn Campaign)

A powerful super PAC controlled by allies of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has endorsed a relatively unknown Democratic candidate in a competitive Oregon primary, sparking Democratic lawmakers’ concerns that the super PAC is distorting a race with big money and overlooking qualified Latina contenders.

The House Majority PAC purchased $1 million in television ads supporting Carrick Flynn, a technology and disaster preparedness specialist seeking the Democratic nomination in Oregon’s newly formed 6th Congressional District.

Critics are wary of the House Majority PAC’s motive for endorsing Flynn, a first-time candidate who already enjoys the support of another super PAC funded by a cryptocurrency billionaire. They are also calling out the House Majority PAC for siding against two candidates who would be the first Latinas to represent Oregon in Congress and for wasting resources on an internal Democratic battle during a critical midterm election.

All six of Flynn’s primary opponents — state Sen. Andrea Salinas, state Sen. Teresa Alonso Leon, physician Kathleen Harder, former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith, cryptocurrency investor Cody Reynolds, and cryptocurrency developer Matt West — issued a joint statement on Tuesday calling the ad buy “unprecedented” and “inappropriate.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), who has not endorsed in the race, tweeted that the House Majority PAC’s intervention was “flat-out wrong.”

The super PAC’s support for Flynn is especially disappointing to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’s BOLD PAC, which has endorsed Salinas. Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas), the chair of BOLD PAC, and Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), president of BOLD PAC, noted that the population of Oregon’s 6th is more than one-fifth Latino.

“Right now, Democrats should be doubling-down on their investments to empower Latino and Latina candidates like Andrea who are running strong campaigns focused on issues that matter to communities of color and working families,” Garcia and Gallego said in a statement.

Although Democrats are at high risk of losing the House in November, Oregon’s 6th, which includes Salem and some Portland exurbs, is not exactly a ripe target for Republicans. President Joe Biden would have won the new district by 13 percentage points.

C.J. Warnke, a spokesperson for the House Majority PAC, nonetheless cited electability as the group’s top reason for backing Flynn.

“House Majority PAC is dedicated to doing whatever it takes to secure a Democratic House Majority in 2022, and we believe supporting Carrick Flynn is a step towards accomplishing that goal,” Warnke said in a statement.

The dustup in Oregon’s 6th, where voters will select a Democratic nominee on May 17, shines a national light on the influx of campaign money from the country’s newly minted class of cryptocurrency millionaires and billionaires.

Much of Flynn’s financial backing comes from 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded a cryptocurrency exchange in 2019 and is now worth tens of billions of dollars. Bankman-Fried was one of the largest donors to Biden’s presidential campaign in 2020.

Bankman-Fried’s super PAC, Protect Our Future, has spent nearly $5 million supporting Flynn. The group previously endorsed Texas state Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a progressive favorite, in a primary to succeed retiring Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D) in Texas’ 30th Congressional District. With the super PAC’s help, Crockett easily led the first round of voting and is the front-runner in the May 24 runoff.

Oregon state Sen. Andrea Salinas (D), who has the support of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus&#39; PAC, demanded answers about the House Majority PAC&#39;s intervention in Oregon&#39;s 6th. (Photo: Andrea Salinas for Congress)
Oregon state Sen. Andrea Salinas (D), who has the support of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' PAC, demanded answers about the House Majority PAC's intervention in Oregon's 6th. (Photo: Andrea Salinas for Congress)

Oregon state Sen. Andrea Salinas (D), who has the support of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' PAC, demanded answers about the House Majority PAC's intervention in Oregon's 6th. (Photo: Andrea Salinas for Congress)

Campaign activity by cryptocurrency investors, developers and entrepreneurs is ticking up as some industry players — and their champions in Congress — press the Securities and Exchange Commission for less stringent regulatory enforcement.

Bankman-Fried has cut something of a different profile, calling, at least, for greater regulation.

His political involvement is motivated instead, he says, by “effective altruism” — a form of quantitative, high-impact philanthropy that has developed a cult following among some technologists.

Bankman-Fried and his younger brother Gabriel — both devotees of “effective altruism” — have identified funding federal pandemic preparedness as a top priority for maximizing global well-being.

The elder Bankman-Fried has recruited Democratic data scientist and pollster Michael Sadowsky to orchestrate Protect Our Future’s political strategy.

Sadowsky is a former employee of David Shor, another prominent Democratic data scientist and pollster, who is also backing Flynn.

“I knew these people when they had no money,” Shor said of Bankman-Fried and his fellow pandemic preparedness crusaders. “They really were genuinely obsessed with preventing pandemics.”

Flynn does not mention cryptocurrency on his website but does include a section on funding pandemic preparedness.

Avital Balwit, Flynn’s campaign manager, welcomed the super PAC support as evidence that Flynn’s message is “clearly resonating, not only here in the 6th district, but with national advocates for pandemic preparedness, equity and voter engagement, and Democratic leaders across the nation.”

But critics of the House Majority PAC endorsement are suspicious of Bankman-Fried’s motives — and the House Majority PAC’s. In an interview with HuffPost, Salinas, the apparent consensus pick of labor unions, environmental groups and progressive organizations, implied that Bankman-Fried might be financing the House Majority PAC’s investment in the race.

“Why is this happening and where is this money coming from?” Salinas asked.

“Sam has not been quiet about his goal to influence Washington, D.C., when it comes to the cryptocurrency industry,” she added. “So one could make a connection there.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Voting rights key issue for national group, clergy

    Members of the Atlanta-area clergy, as well as leaders of the national Urban League, speak out against what they say are attempts at voter suppression in Georgia and beyond. (April 12)

  • Colombia's leader touts peace efforts, says drugs are enemy

    Speaking at the U.N. Security Council for the first time, outgoing Colombian President Ivan Duque on Tuesday touted his government’s accomplishments in building peace, including steps to reintegrate more than 12,800 former rebels into society, but he warned that drug trafficking remains the “greatest enemy” to achieving peace. Duque said over 8,600 of the rebels who were “on the wrong track with weapons” are now involved in individual or collective projects that generate income involving producing, selling and marketing and are building a better life for their families. Duque took office in August 2018, less than two years after the November 2016 signing of a peace agreement between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as the FARC.

  • 'Wrong': Dem candidates blast PAC influence in new district

    The battle over who represents Oregon's new congressional district became heated Tuesday as six Democratic candidates jointly denounced almost $1 million in support for a rival party member by a super PAC that focuses on electing Democrats to the U.S. House of Representatives. “This effort by the political arm of the Democratic establishment to buy this race for one candidate is a slap in the face to every Democratic voter and volunteer in Oregon,” five of the candidates for the 6th District seat said at a news conference. One of the candidates couldn't attend because of a scheduling conflict.

  • SEGA's "Super Game" Initiative Will Involve Several AAA Titles

    Back in November last year, SEGA announced a new "Super Game" initiative that it was working on...

  • Letters to the Editor: April 12, 2022

    Readers share their views on Vero Beach Community Complex; folks looking out for others; 'tribal discontent'; and the Garden Club's gifts to community

  • Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Faces Tough Reelection Fight

    The Silver State has trended blue in recent elections, but that could change this November in what is shaping up to be a brutal year for Democrats.

  • Russia Airs Its Ultimate ‘Revenge Plan’ for America

    Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesAs Russia’s war of aggression continues to ravage its neighbor, the Kremlin’s propaganda apparatus has been more blatant than ever in outlining the country’s goals for its biggest nemesis: the U.S.Last week, American intelligence officials reportedly assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in U.S. elections. Though AP reported that “it is not

  • They Voted for Madison Cawthorn. Now They Think He’s ‘Unscrewed.’

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via GettyFLETCHER, North Carolina—The people who packed into an event hall on the outskirts of Asheville on Monday night for a Republican primary debate should be Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s people.They ate up the MAGA red meat that the 26-year old congressman regularly dishes. They applauded at conspiracies of a stolen election, laughed at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s age, and responded to candidates’ speeches with shouts of “Let’s go Brandon!”It wasn’t long ago that nearly

  • WTF Is Herschel Walker Talking About?

    There are things that make no sense–like how living in Pittsburgh, somehow I can drive to Buffalo, Baltimore, D.C., Cleveland or Columbus faster than the PA turnpike will get me to Philly–and then there’s Herschel Walker’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate, which manages to be an outlier even in this era of absurdity as a political norm.

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn Gets Schooled On U.S. Geography After Border Wall Plea

    The Tennessee Republican appeared confused about the location of her home state while alluding to former President Donald Trump's now-defunct project.

  • Democrat Finkenauer knocked off US Senate primary ballot

    A state court judge has ruled that Democrat Abby Finkenauer cannot appear on the June 7 Iowa primary ballot for U.S. Senate because she didn't gather enough petition signatures, potentially knocking off the candidate considered by many to be the party’s best chance to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley. Judge Scott Beattie, a 2018 appointee of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, filed a ruling late Sunday that overturned a decision by a three-member panel of state elected officials. The panel concluded last week that Finkenauer's campaign staffers had substantially complied with Iowa law that requires candidates to obtain 3,500 names, including at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties.

  • George Will dismisses Palin; quips senators shouldn’t be able to run for president

    Longtime political columnist and commentator George Will quipped that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is “ready to be 1/435th of the House of Representatives,” adding that if she won election to the House it “doesn’t really matter much.” Will made the remarks in response to a question from NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield on Tuesday during…

  • Trump Cabinet ‘Grifter’ With CA Home Is All In on Montana Run

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Ryan Zinke resigned from former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet in 2018, he took with him at least 18 federal ethics inquiries, a hefty pile of legal fees, and Trump’s lasting loyalty.He’s now putting that loyalty to use while running in Montana’s newly created 2nd Congressional District—but his opponents from both sides of the aisle don’t intend to let voters forget the rest.Republican candidate Dr. Al Olszewski has called Zinke “

  • Trump was thrown into rage by subject of Ukraine, former aide says: 'They...tried to screw me'

    "He just let loose — 'They're [expletive] corrupt. They [expletive] tried to screw me,'" former Deputy National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman said.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Argues U.S. Capitol Riot Happened Just 'One Time'

    The extremist congresswoman claimed Americans are "fed up" with hearing about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that happened just that once.

  • Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she would fine airlines $1,000 for making passengers wear masks

    Lake tweeted that she would fine the airlines for each incident within Arizona airspace, and would set up a tip line for passengers.

  • Trump would 'destroy' a DeSantis presidential run with a single tweet, says Nikki Fried, Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate

    "If in fact President Trump decides to run again it will be his No. 1 mission to take down Ron DeSantis," said Fried, who's running for governor in Florida.

  • Russian foreign minister says Russia's war with Ukraine is 'meant to put an end' to US world domination, NATO expansion

    "This domination is built on gross violations of international law," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, according to RT.

  • The Backlash Over Trump’s Dr. Oz Endorsement Shows His Hold on the GOP Is Slipping

    Leigh Vogel/GettyDonald Trump’s recent endorsement of Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Republican primary race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania led to a vocal backlash from the right. Breitbart’s Joel Pollack wrote, “This endorsement could divide MAGA in the only way that matters: he could lose America First conservatives over it.”That remains to be seen. But I do think that if the GOP moves on from Trump in 2024, the backlash over the Dr. Oz endorsement may help us understand how it happened.Trump cannot be

  • Roger Stone Aide Caught on Tape Calling for Trumpers to ‘Descend on Capitol’ in Week Before Jan. 6

    Days before Jan. 6, Jason Sullivan told listeners on conference call to let Congress know "people are breathing down their necks"