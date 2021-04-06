Democratic U.S. congressman Hastings of Florida dies

House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Representative Alcee Hastings has died at the age of 84, his office said on Tuesday, further narrowing the party's majority in the lower chamber of Congress.

Hastings, a former judge and civil rights activist, has served 15 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives in a Florida district that now includes parts of Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and the area around Lake Okeechobee, his website said.

He most recently won his seat with 78.7% of the vote.

In January 2019, Hastings said he was diagnosed and receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer.

His death leaves a sixth vacancy in the House of Representatives, which Democrats would now control with 218 seats, against Republicans' 211, according to a tally by the House press office.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini BriceEditing by Bernadette Baum, Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Alcee Hastings dies at 84 after cancer fight

    The Democratic congressman was Florida’s first Black federal judge and fought for civil rights.

  • Rep. Alcee Hastings, barrier-breaking Florida Democrat, dies at 84

    Hastings, who had been serving his 15th term in Congress, was impeached and removed in 1989 as a federal judge before his congressional career.

  • Does every company really need social media accounts?

    For years, having a strong social media presence on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram was considered the default. But that might be changing, at least for some companies.

  • Global capitalism abets China's repression

    By incentivizing companies to go along with the Chinese government's repressive policies in Xinjiang and imposing punishments on those that don't, the Chinese Communist Party has made complicity in repression profitable for some companies — and for others, even mandatory. The big picture: With the second-largest market in the world — one that is projected to surpass the U.S. to take the top spot by 2028 — the Chinese Communist Party has an enormous amount of power.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Since Beijing has made access to the potential riches of China's markets contingent upon toeing party lines, companies face growing financial incentives to accede to China's demands — unless they face counterpressure, in the form of sanctions, export bans, or other actions, from their home governments.Driving the news: Last week, Chinese social media users lambasted Swedish clothing retailer H&M for its previous statement disavowing the use of Xinjiang cotton, amid a state-supported nationalist backlash. H&M stores were removed from Baidu maps and their products disappeared from Chinese e-commerce platforms.Other multinational brands including Nike, New Balance, and Hugo Boss soon faced a similar boycott. Hugo Boss then posted a Chinese-language statement on Weibo saying the brand would “continue to purchase and support Xinjiang cotton" — but then deleted the post the next day.Context: The Chinese Communist Party has put at least one million Uyghurs in mass internment camps in its northwest region of Xinjiang, banned most religious practice, used forced sterilization, and destroyed cultural heritage sites, in what some international human rights lawyers and several governments are now calling genocide.Hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs have reportedly been pushed into factory work and cotton production as part of the Chinese government's forced assimilation campaign, potentially tainting global supply chains and resulting in a U.S. import ban on all cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang.A United Nations human rights panel recently warned that more than 150 companies, including "well-known global brands," were connected to "serious allegations" of forced labor and other abuses in Xinjiang. What's happening: Beijing is increasingly incentivizing companies to proactively contribute to its domestic repression and global geopolitical goals.The Chinese government has required domestic facial recognition companies to develop software that can recognize Uyghur faces, and has increasingly worked to integrate these requirements into national industry standards. Chinese companies, in turn, are working hard to set international standards in emerging industries. The government has provided incentives for foreign and domestic companies to open facilities in Xinjiang. Demonstrating economic development in the region could burnish the Chinese Communist Party's policies there.Companies that accept Uyghur "labor transfers" — a term referring to a coerced labor program — may receive government subsidies. Some Chinese suppliers who receive labor transfers are intertwined in supply chains around the world, including for major global brands.What to watch: The U.S. has banned cotton and tomato imports from Xinjiang, and the U.S. and the EU have levied sanctions on several Chinese government officials and entities deemed complicit in Xinjiang rights violations. Those actions can help push the private incentive structure in a direction that marginalizes human rights violators — but only if the measures are adopted by major markets and consistently enforced.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Leader of American ISIS publication translated material to English, feds say

    A Tennessee man has been indicted after he allegedly aided ISIS by translating the terror organization’s materials to English.

  • Staal scores OT winner in debut; Canadiens top Oilers 3-2

    Eric Staal scored in overtime in his Montreal debut, giving the Canadiens a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Staal beat Mike Smith with a wrist shot from the circle 4:02 into overtime. Montreal improved to 2-9 in overtime games.

  • Carolina Panthers trade for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold

    There’s a new quarterback coming to the Panthers.

  • Derek Chauvin's kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy, Minneapolis police chief testifies

    Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told the jury Chauvin violated several department policies in his interaction with George Floyd.

  • California man charged with 4 counts of murder in L.A.-area office shooting

    The man accused of going on a shooting rampage in a suburban Los Angeles real estate office last week, killing three adults and a child, has been formally charged with four counts of murder, prosecutors said on Monday. Arraignment of the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, who was himself wounded by gunfire before being arrested, was postponed until Tuesday due to his medical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Kimberly Edds. He is accused of opening fire with a semi-automatic pistol last Wednesday inside the office suite of a mobile home reality company in the city of Orange, south of Los Angeles, after first chaining shut the access gates of the business complex.

  • Mozambique city overwhelmed by people fleeing Islamist violence

    Peter N'Guila used to have no trouble supporting his family of three on his consultant's salary. Hundreds of people fleeing ongoing hostilities in Palma have been pouring into Pemba, a port city around 250 km (155 miles) to the south already bursting with those displaced by previous rounds of Islamist violence and a deadly cyclone in 2019. Around 90% of those arriving in Pemba are taken in by relatives, while others cram into schools, hotels, makeshift tented camps and a sports stadium, said Francesca Fontanini, spokeswoman for the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR.

  • Georgia Governor Blasts Stacey Abrams ‘Flip Flop’ on Voting Law Boycotts

    Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Monday called Democrat Stacey Abrams the “biggest flip flop since John Kerry” over her recent statements asking people not to boycott the state over its new voter laws. Abrams has been critical of the new law, which opponents claim makes it more difficult for individuals, particularly black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to vote. However, just before Major League Baseball’s decision on Friday to pull its All-Star Game out of Atlanta, which will reportedly cost the area $100 million in tourism revenue, she asked that people not boycott the Peach State. “Black, Latino, AAPI and Native American voters that are the most suppressed over [the new law] are the most likely to be hurt by potential boycotts of Georgia. To our friends, please do not boycott us. To my fellow Georgians, stay and fight, stay and vote,” Abrams said in a video on Wednesday. Kemp, a Republican who defeated Abrams in the state’s 2018 gubernatorial election, claimed she is “profiting millions off of this” politicking during an appearance on Fox News’ The Story. “People need to follow the money and see why they’re doing this and so effective and, quite honestly why they’re working so hard at this. It has nothing to do with the merits of the bill. It’s political pressure from a minority group of people, the cancel culture. They’re shaking people down for a long time,” he said. “You know, that is the biggest flip-flop since John Kerry I have ever seen,” he later added, referencing the 2004 presidential nominee who was accused of “flip flopping” on a number of major issues during the campaign. “For someone that has been pressuring these corporations, pressuring Major League Baseball to now come out after the fact and say don’t boycott? People are getting screwed in this.” On Friday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that after “thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance” he had decided that the “best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.” Manfred said MLB “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” Kemp said Manfred “doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about” in terms of the alleged racism and inequities of the new law. “You know, they’re referencing no specific points in the legislation. I’m glad to talk through any of those [CEO’s], by the way. You know, it’s the biggest lie that has been out there,” Kemp said. “Obviously [MLB] didn’t care what was said because they folded to the pressure,” he added. President Biden’s handlers couldn’t even get him a note card that told him what this bill did. Somebody is lying to you. It’s not me. You can read the bill and prove that out.” Proponents of the law deny accusations that it aims to suppress votes, pointing out that the legislation does not place new limits on election day voting hours and makes the state’s elections more secure without restricting voter access. They have also argued that other states, including Biden’s native Delaware, have more restrictive voting regimes.

  • Mitch McConnell now wants companies to 'stay out of politics'

    Republicans sound really angry about the criticism from some big private companies about Georgia's controversial new election law, especially Major League Baseball's decision to move its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver in response. On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned of unspecified "serious consequences" if corporations and other "parts of the private sector keep dabbling in behaving like a woke parallel government." Later in the day, McConnell told big businesses to "stay out of politics." Statements like this from McConnell and other prominent Republican officials have led to speculation about the durability of the GOP's long alliance with corporate America on lower corporate taxes, less regulation, and other policies. But McConnell has also been "among the most outspoken champions of the role of big money in elections, promoting the free-flow of undisclosed dollars to campaigns as a form of Constitution-protected free speech," The Associated Press reports. When McConnell celebrated the Supreme Court lifting political spending limits by "outside" groups in 2010's Citizens United, Politico's Bill Scher notes, he said, "For too long, some in this country have been deprived of full participation in the political process ... the Constitution protects their right to express themselves about political candidates and issues up until Election Day." And a ruling laying the groundwork for Citizens United actually bears McConnell's name, Slate's Mark Joseph Stern adds: I’m sure someone has already made this point. But the landmark 2003 Supreme Court case McConnell v. FEC had that name because Mitch McConnell himself filed a lawsuit against federal laws that limited corporations’ ability to spend money influencing elections. https://t.co/YCMozabjmx — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) April 6, 2021 Georgia GOP lawmakers have also threatened specific economic retaliation against Coca-Cola, Delta, and other companies that criticized their law. "The increasingly aggressive pushback against politically outspoken companies is the latest, and perhaps purest, illustration of a party at a philosophical crossroads," Politico reports. "During the 2017 GOP tax reform push, the party slashed the corporate rate from 35 to 21 percent. In return, they have been bolstered with industry money and political support. Now, however, they're betting that they can win on a backlash to the idea that political correctness has entered the boardroom and is irreversibly damaging conservative causes." More stories from theweek.comJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsLate night hosts catch up on the Matt Gaetz scandal, laugh at Trump trying to cancel MLB, Coke, everything else

  • Matt Gaetz Said His ‘Travel Records’ Would Exonerate Him. Not So Fast.

    Caroline BrehmanWhen it first came out last week that Rep. Matt Gaetz was under investigation for his sexual involvement with a 17-year-old, the Florida Republican said his travel records would exonerate him.“It is a horrible allegation, and it is a lie,” Gaetz told Tucker Carlson on Fox News a week ago. “The New York Times is running a story that I have traveled with a 17-year-old woman, and that is verifiably false. People can look at my travel records and see that that is not the case.”What Gaetz knew—or should have known—is that there are no such public records, at least not when it comes to his private life.There are, however, campaign filings. Among all the Matt Gaetz revelations last week was the news that the Justice Department is looking into the Florida Republican’s potential use of campaign funds for personal expenses. And the reality of those campaign finance reports is that they raise more questions than they answer about these alleged scandals.“The spending surrounding the Gaetz campaign simply doesn’t say what he wants it to say,” Jordan Libowitz, communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a campaign-finance watchdog, told The Daily Beast. “One, the reports don’t offer specific information; and two, it’s not clear whether he’s even saying that his campaign filings will exonerate him. If he’s paying out of pocket, we won’t know the answers without a subpoena.”As Gaetz knows, his campaign filings don’t have any sort of information that would prove he never participated in a sex ring or paid for the travel of an underage minor. What his filings do show, though, is that Gaetz had a close relationship with Joel Greenberg—the Seminole County tax collector indicted on sex trafficking charges.The Daily Beast reported last week that on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, Greenberg asked one of his tax office employees to make an emergency replacement driver's license for Gaetz, who Greenberg said had lost his ID the night before.“Amy- is there anyway to assist one of our Congressmen in getting an emergency replacement ID or DL by Tuesday 2pm?” Greenberg wrote in the text.But Gaetz isn’t a Seminole County resident. The first information on the county’s drivers license website says the office “will process only ‘Seminole County Residents’ for ALL Driver License or ID Card services. No exceptions will be made.” The site tells applicants that if they can’t produce proof of residency, “a ticket for driver license or ID card services will NOT be serviced.”The website also makes clear that the county office “is NOT directly affiliated with the local Florida State Driver License Office” and serves only “to perform very limited license issuance functions.”Seminole County is centrally located, on the outskirts of Orlando, several hours from Gaetz’s panhandle district. Monday was Labor Day, and the congressman was catching that Tuesday flight to return to D.C. after campaigning across his home district for re-election that November.But the campaign’s FEC filings for August and September reveal only one expense to an Orlando vendor: a $439.91 charge to the upscale Rosen Centre Hotel, paid Sept. 28 as part of the campaign’s monthly credit card bill. The exact date of the stay cannot be known without Gaetz producing receipts—or without the DOJ producing a subpoena.Libowitz said the hotel expense is “a tough one to pull off” under campaign finance laws that prohibit the conversion of funds to personal use.“It makes sense if he had to pick up the ID,” Libowitz said. “But I don’t know why a sitting congressman wouldn’t be able to do that on his own, in his own county, and why he’d have to get a friend to do it for him.”As Libowitz noted to The Daily Beast, the filings don’t tell the full story. “You can only use campaign funds for efforts that go towards an election. So under the theory that he went to Orlando to get a license unlawfully, he would have a tough case to make—that it’s appropriate to use your campaign to get around state law,” he said. “And that would be a stretch.”According to The Daily Beast’s review, the Gaetz campaign committee—Friends of Matt Gaetz—has over the last four years spent about $57,000 on airfares, $57,000 on lodging, $9,000 on miscellaneous travel, $40,000 on gifts, and about $24,000 on meals.It’s possible all of those expenses are legitimate. The Gaetz campaign did not reply to the The Daily Beast's questions about the expenditures. But with the DOJ looking at his campaign spending reports, a number of the charges could be difficult to explain.Perhaps the most mysterious is one of his smallest—a parking fee.Throughout his August 2018 recess, it appears Gaetz’s car was parked at an airport. On Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, Gaetz paid $382 to check out of the Republic Parking garage at Pensacola International Airport, in his home district. The highest rate at the time was $11 a day, indicating a car had been parked there for more than a month. (A manager at the garage in question told The Daily Beast that their system could only do one car at a time on a ticket, so it would not have been multiple vehicles.)The filing indicates that the payment came from Gaetz himself, and that he was reimbursed later that day.Notably, in four years of finance records, the Gaetz campaign has not paid for parking anywhere else, at any other time.“That is a strange one,” Libowitz said. “Presumably he’d have someone drop him off or take a shuttle or Uber. And if someone else picked up the car, then why would Gaetz be reimbursed? This one needs an explanation.”The Gaetz campaign has also dropped a total of about $3,000 at the four-star Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, FEC filings show, beginning in July 2018. Gaetz himself paid up front for the first visit, and was subsequently reimbursed by the campaign. However, the only public report of a campaign-related Gaetz sighting in the area is from Oct. 26, 2020, when he addressed the Freedom Forum in Newport Beach. FEC filings reflect a payment to the resort of $475 three weeks later.Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform at government watchdog the Campaign Legal Center, told The Daily Beast that the FEC wants campaigns to make the initial transaction dates clear—not just the date that the bill was paid. Gaetz cannot use public records to clear himself if they don’t disclose the specific dates and spenders.“This is something the FEC should catch,” Fischer said. “It’s tough to tell on the face who was traveling and for what purpose. So it can be really hard just from a public report to tell the difference between a legit expense and personal use of funds.”Fischer said these aberrations are “the kind of thing prosecutors are going to be looking at,” because they could indicate personal use of campaign funds, which federal law prohibits.“If the DOJ is investigating his campaign’s spending, they’re very likely going to be looking for documentation to support his own expenses and reimbursements,” Fischer said. “It’s permissible to use campaign funds to pay for travel and office expenses, but it’s not permissible to use them for a ‘sugar daddy’ slush fund.”One spending item that has ramped up recently is legal fees. The month after Greenberg was first indicted—June 2020—Gaetz paid the law firm Venable LLP, $38,000, nearly four times the amount it paid to law firms over the previous five years. In all, the campaign has shelled out at least $64,400 to Venable for legal work since Greenberg was charged.Salon reported in October that the Trump Organization appeared to have cut Gaetz an illegal sweetheart deal on lodging at the Trump International Hotel. Gaetz later told the Florida Phoenix, “I don’t believe I stayed there,” and that the four separate charges—between $216.20 and $261.47, part of an Aug. 27 credit card bill and specifically designated for lodging—might have been “associated with food and beverage for political meetings that I was doing.”The campaign quickly filed an amended report that changed the dates of the payments to three consecutive days from July 27-29, and another on Aug. 1. The report also swapped “lodging” for “meals.” A since-deleted Instagram photo showed Gaetz in the hotel lobby on Aug. 27, the original payment date, and he was also photographed on Aug. 27 arriving at the hotel with what appears to be a suit in hand.The campaign also picked up $14,000 in expenses for a Nov. 8, 2019, event for a Trump Jr. book signing at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Gaetz’s congressional office staffer Ali Thomas appears to have joined him for that trip, and was reimbursed nearly $1,000 in travel costs.Thomas started the year as an intern at $57 a day, and by Nov. 1 she was director of operations, at an $84,000 salary. She still holds the position. FEC reports show it was the only time the campaign reimbursed her.Again, there is nothing necessarily nefarious about any of Gaetz’s campaign filings. However, with the information that the DOJ is examining his campaign expenditures as part of its larger investigation, many of his most suspicious expenses may require additional explanation. But even if all of his filings are legitimate, they certainly do not exonerate him from allegations that he paid for a 17-year-old to travel for the purposes of an illegal sexual encounter, particularly when those expenses could have been paid privately.While these issues may be the least of Gaetz’s worries, they could still serve to be damning, even if they are hard to prove.Libowitz illustrated the difficulties of fact-checking Gaetz’s claims of innocence by pointing to the case of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who was sentenced in January 2020 for diverting hundreds of thousands of campaign funds to his personal use—an investigation that his organization, CREW, kicked off with a campaign finance complaint.“The FBI and DOJ found more than twice as many things as we did, going back years before,” Libowitz said. “There’s a limit to what you can learn from finance documents, and I don’t think you’ll find a smoking gun in either direction without a subpoena or a clear explanation from him. But in my professional experience, members of Congress who do one thing bad tend to do a lot of things bad.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pfizer halts shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment

    The Jerusalem Post reported Pfizer halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccine doses after Israel failed to pay for its most recent shipment of 2.5 million doses.

  • Six Killed in Texas Murder-Suicide Carried Out by Brothers, Police Say

    Allen Police DepartmentTexas police checking a home early Monday made a horrifying discovery: six members of a family, spread across three generations, shot to death.What they learned next was just as shocking: It was a murder-suicide carried out by two brothers, one of whom posted the plan on social media.“Hey everyone. I killed myself and my family,” Farhan Towhid, 19, reportedly wrote in the note, which bragged about how easy it was for him and his 21-year-old brother Tarvin to buy guns.“If I’m going to die, I might as well get some attention.”If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.The slayings in Allen sent shockwaves through the tight-knit Bangladeshi American community to which the family belonged.“The mom always talked about the boys, how they’re good in studies, how they’re getting into good schools with scholarships,” Sahnewaz Hossain told the Dallas Morning News. “Every time I would come home, I’d tell my kids how good they were doing. They were a fun-loving, simple family.”The victims were identified as Towhidul Islam, 54; his wife, Iren Islam, 56; grandmother Altafun Nessa, 77; and Farbin Towhid, the twin sister of Farhan.“It looks like two teenage sons entered into an agreement that they were going to commit suicide and that they were going to take their family members with them,” Allen Police Sgt. John Felty told local radio station KRLD.Farhan apparently wrote a suicide note in Google Docs and posted it to his Instagram, several news outlets reported. In it, he said he and his older brother—both former students at the University of Texas at Austin—suffered from severe depression.The note—which includes bizarre references to the TV show The Office—claimed that the brothers decided to kill the rest of the family because they believed any surviving relatives would be “miserable” if the brothers only took their own lives.Police said they believe the shootings happened Saturday and someone who saw the note contacted authorities to request a check on the family. There was no record of any previous disturbances at the home.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Tokyo Olympics: North Korea to skip Games over Covid-19 fears

    The announcement puts an end to Seoul's hopes of using the Games to engage with Pyongyang.

  • Ron DeSantis Couldn’t Be More Dangerously Wrong About Vaccine Passports

    Joe Raedle/GettyTo put the pandemic behind us, America desperately needs at least 75 percent of adults to get vaccinated. But since millions of Americans say they don’t want to get the jab, we need to incentivize them to do so. “Vaccine passports”—which are just easily-accessible ways of verifying vaccination without viewing an individual’s personal health information—are an indispensable tool to do this.Sadly, and predictably, the issue has been exploited for political gain by Republicans pandering to their far-right, truth-denying, science-denying religious and nationalist base—most notably Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has (probably unconstitutionally) banned even private businesses from using vaccine passports in the state.I’ve been writing about the ethics of health regulations for 25 years, and it’s quite clear that conservatives’ purported objections to vaccine passports are specious at best. While there are legitimate issues of privacy and security, these are being addressed. And contrary to conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene’s blindingly stupid protestation of “fascism, or communism, whatever you want to call it,” portable vaccine credentials are an ethical, American way to beat the virus. Instead of government mandates, vaccine passports incentivize people to make the right choices and harness the energy of the free market to solve a collective problem that we cannot address individually.Speaking of which, I got mine yesterday from the state of New York: a simple QR code called an “Excelsior Pass.”Fox News Pundit Derails Segment to Go Off on ‘Conspiracy Theorist’ Tucker CarlsonHaving received both my shots, I may be personally immune to serious disease. But my daughter isn’t. And some people, due to their personal risk of side-effects from vaccines, may never be. And none of us will be if the virus mutates in a dangerous way. So, as is fairly well known by now, we collectively have to reach “herd immunity,” which is where so much of the population is immune that the virus has nowhere to go.This is why DeSantis is completely wrong that getting a vaccination is a “personal decision.” A personal decision, in the sense he is using the term, is one that affects only one person. But this is a decision that affects everyone, because until we hit herd immunity, we’re still stuck in the pandemic.By way of parallel, wearing a seat-belt may be a personal decision—though, of course, it is nonetheless required by law. But signaling before I make a left turn is not, because it affects everyone around me. Getting a vaccine is, in addition to its personal benefits, part of a collective effort to beat this virus.Even more importantly, the longer it takes to get to herd immunity, the more likely the virus will mutate. It is entirely possible that a new mutation will be resistant to the vaccines, though thank God, existing variants are not. If that happens, we are back to square one: back to lockdown, back to not seeing our friends and relatives, back to economic devastation and death.Vaccination affects everyone. If we have large numbers of unvaccinated people walking around, the virus could mutate and we would all suffer. Refusing a vaccine isn’t “live and let live.” It’s “live and let die.”And we are in real danger of that happening. According to a Pew Research study, 45 percent of white evangelicals say they won’t get the vaccine due to a toxic mix of bad faith, bad politics, bad (pseudo-)science, and bad media. That’s 18 million people. Just that number, plus children who generally don’t become sick but who can get the virus, is enough to threaten herd immunity and give the vaccine months to mutate. It’s a ticking time bomb.So, what do we do?Well, the simplest option would be to require every American to get a vaccine whether they want one or not. But thankfully, that is not the society we live in. Though vaccination does affect everyone, it is still happening to your body, and you have the right to decide what happens to it—though it is curious that conservatives don’t respect that right when it comes to women not wanting to carry babies to term. Our constitutional and ethical values make this option unacceptable.What we need, then, are ways to incentivize people to make the right decision. We do this all the time already. The government gives tax breaks for charitable donations, home ownership, growing sugar, selling GameStop stock, you name it. Insurance companies pay people to stay healthy. And, of course, every business in America offers incentives of some kind, from my coffee shop’s caffeine-addiction card to Delta SkyMiles.Vaccine passports are just another incentive. We have a public interest in getting everyone vaccinated, and so to promote that public good, vaccine passports set up valuable incentives: they’re your ticket to football games, malls, and Toby Keith concerts. They enable you to get on airplanes and (hopefully) trains. They’re literally your “ticket to ride.” They’re the key to normal.There are other benefits as well. If I’m in an all-vaccinated space, I can feel safe knowing that I’m not endangering anyone else. (Data from Israel suggests that vaccinated people cannot infect unvaccinated ones, but we don’t yet know for sure.) And I know that I’m very, very, very unlikely to pick up the virus and, while not getting sick myself, potentially transmit it to my unvaccinated daughter.All of this has already been put to the test in Israel, which is leading the world in per-capita vaccinations, and which has already rolled out a successful “green pass” program, and reopened large swaths of the economy.Israel's green passes have created a system of positive reinforcement and community norms that promotes vaccination. All your friends are doing it, so you do, too; it’s part of how the human mind works.That’s especially true in the vaccination context, in which many people are not faux-libertarian, anti-vax crusaders but simply vax-reluctant. When they see that their friends and communities have all gotten the jab, that reluctance lessens.Vaccine passports aren’t the harbingers of a dystopian super-state, or the “great reset” conspiracy mongers talk about. They’re a very American compromise between individual freedom and collective responsibility for defeating a global pandemic. And since they’re incentives rather than mandates, they’re conservative as well.What’s un-American is DeSantis prohibiting businesses from requiring them. Weren’t Republicans supposed to be the party of free enterprise? Why won’t DeSantis allow businesses to make this decision for themselves, based on what they think their customers want?Now, there are several legitimate concerns regarding vaccine passports, mostly around privacy and security. We live in a surveillance state, with private companies sharing our personal data without our knowledge and bad actors eager to make use of it. It’s important to make sure that state-run and private vaccine passports take my privacy more seriously than Facebook does.Fortunately, these concerns have been taken seriously and are being addressed. In addition to HIPAA’s restrictions on protected health information, a Biden administration task force, including industry leaders, is developing a set of standards for state-run and private vaccine credential programs. (The administration is not developing its own passport, citing concerns about the federal government amassing the information.)It would also be appropriate for vaccine passports to be issued to those who are physically unable to obtain a vaccine due to health conditions. While this does present some risk, the number of people with such conditions is small enough to make it insignificant.Of course, maybe none of this reasoning matters. Maybe DeSantis, Greene, and others like them are simply throwing red meat to their angry and drooling base, and even they don’t know what they believe.But we owe it to ourselves to do better. Incentivizing people to get vaccinated is the American way, it’s the right thing to do, and it’s an essential part of ending this misery before the next winter comes.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Clear link between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots in brain, EMA official tells paper

    There is a link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain but the possible causes are still unknown, a senior official for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in an interview published on Tuesday. However, the EMA later said in a statement that its review of the vaccine was ongoing and it expected to announce its findings on Wednesday or Thursday. An AstraZeneca spokesman declined to comment on the matter.

  • A breakdown of what's in Trump's new office - including a nearly hidden bottle that suggests he's drinking Coke despite calling for boycott

    The photo hid a slew of other Easter eggs in Trump's new office, including what appeared to be a miniature statue of Trump himself.

  • Mother, daughter die after their car plunges off California cliff

    Their SUV fell 100 feet as nearly a dozen onlookers watched, police said.