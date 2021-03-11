Democratic U.S. Senator Manchin to vote for Becerra to be health secretary

Senate Finance Committee hearing on the nomination of Xavier Becerra to be secretary of Health and Human Services
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pete Schroeder
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin plans to vote for Xavier Becerra to serve as President Joe Biden's secretary of Health and Human Services, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The support from Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, is critical because Becerra, currently California's attorney general, would need all 48 Democrats and the two independents in the Senate who caucus with them to vote in favor of his confirmation if Republicans unite in opposition.

"While Attorney General Xavier Becerra and I have very different records ... he has affirmed to me his dedication to working with Members on both sides of the aisle to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the numerous needs of our nation in a bipartisan way," Manchin said in a statement.

Becerra is expected to face a narrow path for confirmation. His nomination was deadlocked at the Senate Finance Committee earlier this month in a tie vote. Senate rules allow leaders to bring stalled nominees directly to the floor for a confirmation vote, where Becerra would likely need every Democratic vote to be confirmed to the job.

If he gets the job, Becerra would oversee an expansion of the Affordable Care Act that was included in Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package, along with other other efforts to control the coronavirus.

Manchin previously derailed the nomination of Biden's pick as budget director, Neera Tanden, and exerted his influence on a recently passed coronavirus relief package, driving a compromise on the size of expanded unemployment benefits central to the package.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Manchin undecided on Kahl, as nomination is in limbo

    U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday that he hasn’t made a decision on Colin Kahl’s nomination after speaking with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, leaving President Joe Biden’s pick for undersecretary of defense for policy stuck in limbo.

  • Manchin downplays filibuster reform comments, criticizes Democrats for lack of bipartisan efforts

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) on Tuesday downplayed comments he made over the weekend about the future of the Senate filibuster, reiterating that "there's no way that I would vote to prevent the minority [party] from having input into the process in the Senate." During a recent appearance on Fox News Sunday, Manchin suggested implementing a "talking filibuster," a reform that would require the minority party to hold the Senate floor in opposition. Once they give up, however, legislation would move forward with a simple majority vote, rather than the 60 that are currently required. The idea wouldn't dismantle the filibuster, which is the preference of some Democrats, but Manchin, a centrist who has become one of the most crucial votes in the Senate since the majority flipped, did draw praise from progressives for the proposal. Now, though, he believes folks got a little carried away with his comments, which he told Politico were really just the result of him spitballing, more or less. Manchin also criticized Democratic Senate leadership for not sitting down with Republicans. "No one's making any effort at all," he said Tuesday. "They just assume it's going to be holy warfare." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familySenate Republicans call Biden's hugely popular COVID-19 rescue bill a Democratic 'wish list'Good job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.

  • Garland pledges to adhere to 'norms' as U.S. attorney general

    Merrick Garland, sworn in as U.S. attorney general on Thursday, pledged that the Justice Department would adhere to "norms" to earn the trust of the American people, alluding to Democratic complaints of its politicization under Republican former President Donald Trump. Garland, who had served as a federal appellate judge and federal prosecutor before President Joe Biden nominated him as the top U.S. law enforcement official, addressed department employees a day after the Senate confirmed him to the post. "The only way we can succeed and retain the trust of the American people is to adhere to the norms that have become part of the DNA of every Justice Department employee," Garland said.

  • Former Marine charged in Capitol riot once worked on Bush and Obama presidential helicopters

    John Andries, who is charged with entering the Capitol through a broken window, was once a crew chief on the Marine One squadron

  • Don Lemon Shreds GOP Senator's 'Woke Supremacy Is As Bad As White Supremacy' Claim

    "You are gaslighting people. You are giving people misinformation," the CNN anchor said of South Carolina Republican Tim Scott.

  • Top Cuomo Lawyer Leaves Administration amid Nursing Home Scandal

    The top attorney for New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that she was leaving for a position at a non-profit. Kumiki Gibson, who has served as Counsel to the Governor since 2019, said in a statement that she informed the Cuomo administration “a month ago” that she accepted a position at “a nationally prominent not-for-profit organization.” “It has been an honor and privilege to work for the Governor and the people of the State of New York,” Gibson said. “I remain deeply impressed with the talent and dedication of my legal team and will forever be grateful for having the opportunity to serve New Yorkers.” Gibson’s resignation comes amid a burgeoning scandal in which the governor is accused of misrepresenting the number of coronavirus victims at state nursing homes, after potentially exacerbating the pandemic’s toll. Cuomo’s March executive order mandating that nursing homes receive recovering coronavirus patients likely contributed to “several hundred and possibly more than 1,000 additional resident deaths,” according to an analysis by the Empire Center. It is not clear if Gibson resigned because of the nursing home scandal. Gibson said informed the Cuomo administration of her resignation “a month ago,” around the time Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa admitted that the administration misrepresented the numbers of nursing home deaths. Gibson will be replaced by new acting counsel Beth Garvey. “Beth Garvey is a true public servant and a brilliant legal mind who has been an integral member of this administration since she joined it,” Cuomo said in a statement. “I also commend Kumiki Gibson for her hard work, dedication and service to the people of this great state and wish her only the best as she begins this new chapter.”

  • Doora, bring me a pizza please! Stockholm pilots delivery droid

    Demand for contactless deliveries around the world has shot up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating trials of autonomous robots to replace human couriers. Stockholm's new droid, known as Doora, has a camera that sends information in real time via Tele2's 5G network to foodora, which can then track and send data to and from it.

  • Native American vaccination rates skyrocket as tribe help others despite Internet challenges

    Native American tribes are pulling off many of the most successful coronavirus vaccination campaigns in the U.S., bucking stereotypes about tribal governments.The big picture: Despite severe technological barriers, some tribes are vaccinating their members so efficiently, and at such high rates, that they've been able to branch out and offer coronavirus vaccines to people outside of their tribes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Native Americans are one of the most at-risk groups for contracting and dying from the coronavirus. But tribal nations have rallied to get members vaccinated and helped nearby communities while major cities have struggled with rollouts.Details: Tribes, which are sovereign nations that can set their own eligibility criteria, immediately got doses and launched vigorous campaigns on vaccines.The White Earth Nation in Minnesota was so successful in early vaccinations that it immediately began vaccinating non-tribal members, Minnesota Public Radio reports. The Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Colorado last week said after it has vaccinated 1,900 of its tribal members and staff it will offer 2,000 doses to the general public. Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, the tribe of Interior Secretary nominee Deb Haaland, also started offering doses to nearby residents after tribal members received theirs. Several tribes in Oklahoma have, too.An AP analysis of federal data showed Native Americans were getting vaccinated at a rate higher than all but five states by February's end.What they're saying: "White Earth has done a phenomenal job, vaccinating nearly 90% of elders in Mahnomen County, extending eligibility to Native and non-Native adults in the community ... I am proud to be a White Earth member," Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tweeted after getting her vaccine."This shows when we state and federal governments trust tribal governments to take care of their communities, they go above and beyond for their members and neighbors," Flanagan, who lost her brother to the coronavirus, told Axios.Between the lines: The early success is even more impressive when taking into account the dismal state of internet access on tribal lands. A 2019 FCC report shows that 36% of housing units on tribal land have no access to broadband — compared to 8% on non-tribal land. In 2019, the American Indian Policy Institute found that 18% of tribal reservation residents have no internet access at home, wireless or land-based. Three Indigenous principles have helped provide the impetus to get vaccinated, according to activist Allie Young, a citizen of the Navajo Nation:Recognize how Native Americans' actions will impact the next seven generations.Act in honor of ancestors who fought to ensure their survival and elders who carry on their traditions and cultures.Hold on to ancestral knowledge in the ongoing fight to protect Mother Earth. The bottom line: The vaccination campaign worked largely through word of mouth and tribal outreach. But chronic underfunding, mismanagement at the federally run Indian Health Service and poor technological infrastructure still mean that Native Americans often can't access telemedicine and other important services."We knew how to reach our population, despite these obstacles, because we've been having to overcome these obstacles for some time already," said Abigail Echo-Hawk, Seattle Indian Health Board's chief research officer and member of the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma. "That doesn't mean you let it continue."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • South Korea's BTS scoops top two positions in 2020 album chart

    South Korea's K-pop sensation BTS dominated world music sales in 2020 by putting out the year's best-, and second-best selling albums, the music industry body IFPI said on Thursday. The band's "Map of the Soul:7" came in at number one in the IFPI 2020 Global Album Sales Chart, followed by its release "BE (Deluxe Edition)" at number two. The next albums to get a look-in were "Stray Sheep" by Japanese singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu, ahead of American music star Taylor Swift's "Folklore" at number four.

  • Richard Pusey: Australian admits filming taunts of dying policewoman

    Richard Pusey pleads guilty to outraging public decency by filming a policewoman as she lay dying.

  • After Khashoggi murder, Saudi Arabia shifts lobbying firepower to 'middle America' with women's rights message

    The Saudis are reaching out to local officials from New Orleans to Anchorage. The pitch: Saudi Arabia is a global player transforming on women's rights.

  • House expected to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill on Wednesday

    The House is expected to hold a final vote on President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday. Los Angeles Times congressional reporter Jennifer Haberkorn joins CBSN's&nbsp;Elaine Quijano to discuss.

  • Dozens of Democrats demand Cuomo's resignation

    A group of 59 Democratic state legislators demanded New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation Thursday in the wake of an allegation that he groped an aide at the Executive Mansion last year. The letter released by the group comes as Cuomo's grip on power in the state appeared increasingly tenuous. In New York, the Assembly is the legislative house that could move to impeach Cuomo, who has faced multiple allegations that he made the workplace an uncomfortable place for young women with sexually suggestive remarks and behavior, including unwanted touching and a kiss.

  • Teen Vogue editor Alexi McCammond apologises for 'anti-Asian' tweets

    Staff at the magazine had said editor Alexi McCammond's tweets threatened the outlet's values.

  • Justices call off arguments over Medicaid work requirements

    The Supreme Court said Thursday it has called off upcoming arguments over a Trump administration plan to remake Medicaid by requiring recipients to work, agreeing to a request from the Biden administration. Under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, states gained the option of expanding the program to many low-income adults previously ineligible.

  • 2 Tennessee college students charged with stealing $114,000 from student groups

    Mohamed Gure and Mohamed Osman are accused of stealing student activity fees while the heads of two Middle Tennessee State University student organizations.

  • Parliament votes to declare entire EU an LGBT 'freedom zone'

    The European Parliament has overwhelming adopted a resolution declaring the entire 27-member European Union a “freedom zone” for LGBT people, an effort to push back on rising homophobia in Poland and elsewhere. The parliament announced Thursday that there were 492 ballots in favor of the resolution and 141 against in a vote that came after a debate in a session of parliament in Brussels on Wednesday. The resolution came largely in reaction to developments over the past two years in Poland, where many local communities have adopted largely symbolic resolutions declaring themselves free of what conservative authorities have been calling “LGBT ideology.”

  • Biden Cabinet tracker: Which nominees have been confirmed

    President Biden's nominees for interior secretary and health secretary are likely to be confirmed by the Senate in a pair of narrow votes over the next week.The big picture: Biden wants known, trusted people around him, many from the Obama administration, to help implement his policies and turn away from the tumultuous Trump years.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.ScheduleNo upcoming hearingsConfirmed Cabinet membersAvril Haines, confirmed as director of national intelligence on Jan. 21. Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, confirmed as defense secretary on Jan. 22. Janet Yellen, confirmed as treasury secretary on Jan. 25. Antony Blinken, confirmed as secretary of state on Jan. 26. Pete Buttigieg, confirmed as transportation secretary on Feb. 2. Alejandro Mayorkas, confirmed as secretary of homeland security on Feb. 2.Denis McDonough, confirmed as veterans affairs secretary on Feb. 8. Tom Vilsack, confirmed as agriculture secretary on Feb. 23. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, confirmed as UN ambassador on Feb. 23. Jennifer Granholm, confirmed as energy secretary on Feb. 25.Miguel Cardona, confirmed as education secretary on March 1.Gina Raimondo, confirmed as commerce secretary on March 2. Cecilia Rouse, confirmed to lead Council of Economic Advisers on March 3.Merrick Garland, confirmed as attorney general on March 10.Marcia Fudge, confirmed as secretary for housing and urban development on March 10.Michael Regan, confirmed as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency on March 10.Nominees pending confirmation voteMarty Walsh, nominee for labor secretary. Isabel Guzman, nominee for small business administrator. Xavier Becerra, nominee for health and human services secretary.Deb Haaland, nominee for interior secretary.William Burns, nominee for CIA director.Katherine Tai, nominee for U.S. trade representative.This page will be updated as more hearings are scheduled.Go deeper: Biden finalizes full slate of Cabinet secretariesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Alleged Capitol rioter arrested after boasting on hot mic about vulgar act on Pelosi desk

    ‘I was in there and for the most part almost nobody did anything wrong’

  • California attorney general cuts off researchers’ access to gun violence data

    Xavier Becerra’s justice department has denied access to data used to evaluate firearms laws and policies A woman marches with the Moms Demand Action anti-gun violence group. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters For decades, America’s gun violence researchers fought an uphill battle against the National Rifle Association to obtain the data and funding they need to study the effects of US gun laws. But researchers in California say they are now facing a different, unexpected hurdle: the state’s outgoing Democratic attorney general. Under Xavier Becerra, who has been nominated to serve as Joe Biden’s health secretary, California’s department of justice started to deny researchers access to firearms data used to evaluate a wide range of gun laws and policies. The new data restrictions have put key projects at California’s state-funded gun violence research center in limbo, and locked Becerra into a bitter, bizarre public standoff with one of America’s most respected gun violence researchers. series linker California, which has much stricter gun laws than most American states, also has more detailed government data available, including records of individual handgun purchasers going back decades and statewide records about the restraining orders filed to temporarily bar at-risk people from owning or buying guns. This more detailed personal information has allowed California researchers to conduct rigorous analyses of the state’s gun laws and policies, looking at early evidence of whether the state’s new gun violence restraining orders have helped to prevent mass shootings, studying whether buying a handgun puts a person at higher risk of dying from gun suicide, and examining whether expanding the category of people with violent records who are barred from buying guns might reduce gun violence. But it’s precisely this more detailed personal information, including about gun purchasers, and subjects of gun violence restraining orders, that Becerra’s justice department is telling some researchers that it will not provide. The department is also attempting to formalize some of these policies, including in a proposed rulemaking under discussion this week that would limit researcher’s access to personal information about the subjects of gun violence restraining orders across the state. The justice department has cited privacy concerns as a justification for the data restrictions, and has said it believes current California law does not permit the agency to release certain kinds of data to researchers. “The California department of justice values data-driven research and its role in pushing forward informed public policy to help combat problems like gun violence,” it said in a statement. “We also take seriously our duty to protect Californians’ sensitive personally identifying information, and must follow the letter of the law regarding disclosures of the personal information in the data we collect and maintain.” But Garen Wintemute, a professor at the University of California, Davis, and the director of California’s firearms violence research center, said some of the data the justice department is now denying researchers had been previously shared with them for decades, and other data is specifically mandated to be shared with the gun violence research center under California law. “People have started to wonder what other reasons there might be for which privacy is a fig leaf,” Wintemute said. Xavier Becerra became California’s attorney general in 2017, the same year, Garen Wintemute said, that problems began with firearms data access. Photograph: Rich Pedroncelli/AP When California in 2016 created the firearms violence research center, America’s first state-funded institution researching the topic, Wintemute was named its director, and the California legislature specified that the justice department and other state agencies would provide the center with the data it needed to study risk factors for firearms violence and the effectiveness of different prevention strategies. Wintemute said the center’s problems with accessing firearms data access started in 2017, when Becerra became California’s attorney general, and escalated in early 2020. “They’re refusing to provide any detailed explanation. They’re simply saying: you can’t have the data,” Wintemute said of the department’s decisions. “One of the mysteries is why this is happening: the law has not changed.” During a meeting with the justice department’s research head and two staff attorneys last March, Wintemute said, he was told that “these decisions were being made by ‘exec’”, which he interpreted as meaning Becerra and his deputy, Sean McCluskie, who was recently appointed the chief of staff for the federal Department of Health and Human Services. “I think there is real grounds for concern that this sort of unethical approach to science is about to move to the head of health and human services, which is home to the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the leading research institutes in the world,” said Wintemute. In statements justifying the department’s current policy, Becerra’s office repeatedly cited a piece of new legislation drafted by Wintemute himself, which would mandate the Department of Justice provide data to researchers as evidence that the current law was ambiguous and needed to be clarified. Thedepartment of justice also pointed at Becerra’s broader record on gun violence as attorney general, including his legal defense of California’s attempt to ban high-capacity ammunition magazines, which is still being litigated, and his involvement in multiple lawsuits pushing for tougher regulation of “ghost guns”. McCluskie and the health and human services department did not respond to requests for comment. Sarah Lovenheim, a former Becerra adviser, said in an emailed statement that “AG Becerra has a strong track record on gun violence prevention and merely acted in keeping with state law.” The standoff in California is worrying for public health experts nationwide, since previous data access in California has made kinds of studies possible that have not been conducted in other states. “I consider it a pretty serious challenge to gun violence research,” Daniel Webster, the director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research, said. While some Republicans and gun rights activists have pushed back against public health research on guns for decades, “I can’t think of an example” of another Democratic politician serving as a barrier to this kind of work, Webster said. In an editorial Tuesday, the Sacramento Bee, which first reported the news of the data dispute, blasted Becerra for “hiding gun violence data” and accused him of “obstructing”, rather than upholding, state law. And three national organizations – Brady United Against Gun ViolenceGiffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, and the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence – have prepared comment opposing the new rules, with two of the groups arguing that they would “obstruct the mission of policymakers in both California and other states hoping to save lives by passing the most effective laws.” Some California pro-gun activists, on the other hand, have wondered whether Becerra’s policy was motivated by a desire to “hide data” that might show the policies he supported were ineffective. “Becerra’s repeated unwillingness to share various types of information suggests he’s more concerned about politics than truth. Is this latest cover-up an effort to hide data that reflects poorly on the effectiveness of his policies?” Chuck Michel, the president of the California Rifle and Pistol Association, said in a statement. Even California lawyers are confused. John Hemmerling, an assistant city attorney in San Diego, said that the state department of justice’s claims that the existing laws for dating sharing needed to be clarified did not make sense to him. “I just can’t figure out why they want to limit some of the data that’s being released to a researcher like the University of California,” he said. Wintemute, who was one of the public health experts whose federal research funding to study firearms issues was cut off after pressure from the National Rifle Association in the early 1990s, said the standoff felt strangely familiar. The behavior of California’s justice department is “similar to what happened in the 1990s”, Wintemute said, when Republicans responded to a taxpayer-funded study finding that gun ownership was linked to an increased risk of homicide in the home by making symbolic cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention budget and warning that federal public health funding could not be used to “advocate or promote gun control”. “Whatever the intent might be,” he said, “the effect is to choke off research on an important problem.”