Democratic U.S. senators accuse Musk of undermining Twitter, urge FTC probe

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk image on smartphone and printed Twitter logos
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Seven Democratic senators sent a letter on Thursday to the Federal Trade Commission, warning that Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, was acting in disregard of users and urging the agency to investigate any breach of a consent decree that the FTC inked with Twitter.

The lawmakers, including Senators Richard Blumenthal and Elizabeth Warren, asked the agency to consider enforcement actions against the company and against individual executives where appropriate.

"In recent weeks, Twitter’s new Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, has taken alarming steps that have undermined the integrity and safety of the platform, and announced new features despite clear warnings those changes would be abused for fraud, scams, and dangerous impersonation," the lawmakers said in a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan.

Neither Twitter nor the FTC immediately responded to requests for comment.

The billionaire' s first two weeks as Twitter's owner have been marked by rapid change and chaos. He quickly fired Twitter's previous CEO and other senior leaders and then laid off half its staff earlier this month.

There have been concerns that the upheaval would lead to Twitter failing to abide by a May 2022 settlement with the U.S. regulator in which Twitter agreed to improve its privacy practices and place responsibility on people who held certain positions.

The FTC said last week it was "tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern. No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Officer gets less than 2 years for killing unarmed Black man

    A judge on Thursday sentenced a white Philadelphia police officer to 11½ to 23 months in prison in the 2017 fatal shooting of an unarmed Black motorist, far less than the decades behind bars he potentially faced. Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed 25-year-old Dennis Plowden Jr. six seconds after arriving on the scene as Plowden sat on a sidewalk upon crashing a car during a high-speed chase. Ruch, 34, was charged in 2020 and convicted in September of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge.

  • The divided states of America: Florida, California, and the future of political polarization

    Divided government in Washington will push even more of the nation's fiercest political fights to the states.

  • Sponsor of JFK Airport infrastructure project closes on $4.2 billion in financing

    Private airport developer Vantage Airport Group said Thursday it reached financial close on a $4.2 billion deal to develop the new Terminal 6 facility at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Backed by private equity firm Corsair Capital, Vantage Airport Group is lead member of JFK Millennium Partners, the private organization chosen by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to build and manage Terminal 6. Corsair and Vantage are the majority owners of the project, which includes $1.3 bi

  • Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring 'woke' education

    A federal judge in Florida on Thursday blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling that called the legislation “positively dystopian.” "Our professors are critical to a healthy democracy, and the State of Florida’s decision to choose which viewpoints are worthy of illumination and which must remain in the shadows has implications for us all," Walker wrote.

  • Twitter seems to be working on end-to-end encryption for DMs again

    Datamined code in Twitter's Android app indicates end-to-end encryption is on the way to protect direct messages from prying eyes.

  • Results on Massachusetts Question 1: Voters say yes on higher taxes for people earning more than $1 million

    Supporters argued Question 1 would benefit residents with modest incomes, but opponents argued it would make the wealthy consider leaving the state.

  • Scene Report: Boston

    What surprised me most on returning to Boston* for the first time since the onset of the pandemic was just how clustered things are. Much like Pittsburgh, Boston has a tight-knit startup community. Big corporations like Amazon (which may soon absorb iRobot) and Google have moved in as well.

  • Peninsula biotech moves from layoffs to cancer-fighting deal with potential $2B payoff

    The deal is the company's third to help larger pharmaceutical companies power up their bispecific antibodies while getting those drugs closer to cancer cells instead of healthy tissue.

  • Luke Cook and Wife Kara Welcome Second Baby, Son Ozzie, in Home Birth — See the Photos!

    Luke Cook and stylist wife Kara Cook's new arrival joins son Chaplin Benjamin, 2

  • Convicted child killer Richard Fairchild denied stay; execution still on

    Richard Fairchild is set to be executed Thursday in McAlester for the murder of 3-year-old Adam Broomhall.

  • Antisemitism isn't just ‘Jew-hatred' – it's anti-Jewish racism

    It's one thing to agree to combat antisemitism. It's another thing to agree on what it means. goglik83/iStock via Getty Images PlusAntisemitism has been in the news a lot lately. Hip-hop megastar Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – tweeted Oct. 8, 2022 that he would “go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and then made antisemitic comments during a series of interviews. Basketball star Kyrie Irving has been embroiled in scandal after promoting a film that accuses Jews of controlling the trans-Atlanti

  • Twitter’s Former Chairman Has a Warning. Why Musk Should Listen.

    Patrick Pichette says rivals to the social media platform could emerge quickly and missteps over verification or policy could drive users to them.

  • You should worry about The FBI, zero-click and eroding American freedom | Napolitano

    Today's FBI is effectively a domestic spying operation nowhere sanctioned in the Constitution. It should be defunded and disbanded.

  • FAA does not expect to certify Boeing 737 MAX 7 before end of year

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday he does not expect the agency will certify the Boeing 737 MAX 7 before a key deadline at the end of the year. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said it "does not appear" the 737 MAX 7 will be certified by the end of the year. Boeing is seeking a waiver from Congress of a December deadline imposing a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for the 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 10.

  • Roku to Lay Off 200 Employees, Cutting Headcount by 7%

    Streaming platform Roku said it will eliminate 200 jobs in the U.S., citing “current economic conditions,” cutting about 7% of its overall workforce. “Due to the current economic conditions in our industry, we have made the difficult decision to reduce Roku’s headcount expenses by a projected 5%, to slow down our opex growth rate,” the […]

  • The market is watching the Fed like a hawk to see when it pivots. Too bad the Fed is split on what to do

    Fed official James Bullard says interest rates have to go even higher to bring down inflation, while others disagree.

  • Atlanta Police arrest man for performing fake arrest on hit-and-run driver

    Atlanta Police arrested a man who detained a hit-and-run driver on the side of a Georgia highway

  • Trump Inks Licensing Deal For $1.6 Billion Saudi Real Estate Development

    The Trump Organization signed an agreement to license its brand to a housing and golf complex set to be built in Oman by a Saudi Arabian developer, according to the New York Times. The $1.6 billion project, known as Aida, will be developed by Dar Al Arkan. In addition to the golf course, the development will include an estimated 3,500 residential units, 450 hotel rooms and luxury destinations. The financial terms of the deal with the Middle East developer were not disclosed. Dar Al Arkan is well

  • Minors from controversial migrant ship flee French refugee centre

    More than half of the 44 minors that were on board the controversial Ocean Viking refugee rescue ship have fled the French social services who were taking care of them, authorities said on Thursday. It said in a statement that the children who left were mainly Eritreans who preferred to join relatives in other European countries including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Germany. The adults who were aboard the ship, operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), are held in a social centre and are not allowed to leave.

  • U.S. oil prices drop by nearly 5% to end at their lowest since late September

    MARKET PULSE Oil futures fell for a second straight session on Thursday, with U.S. prices down by nearly 5% to settle at their lowest since the end of September, FactSet data show. “Stagflationary economic data, rising COVID cases in China, and hawkish [Federal Reserve] chatter have all been added headwinds on the oil market today,” said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research.