New Democratic Unity Can Overpower the NRA

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The following is an adaptation of remarks delivered at a candidate forum on gun safety in Des Moines, Iowa. The forum was sponsored by Mike Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action.

This has been a tragically sad week in America.

But we are ending the week on a hopeful note — because all of you are here today. You’re here because you know America can answer this challenge and because you refuse to settle for thoughts and prayers when we need actions and laws.

The fact is, 30 Americans are murdered with guns every day. Very few of those murders make national news.

But think about it: That’s the equivalent to multiple mass shootings every 24 hours. And, on top of that, another 61 people commit suicide with guns every day.

We can save so many of those lives — but only if we organize and demand action.

It says a lot about how much you’ve accomplished that so many presidential candidates are here. As I’m sure many of you remember, it used to be that lots of Democratic candidates would say: Yes, we agree with you, but we can’t touch the issue — because the National Rifle Association will come after us.

Back then, the NRA had the field to itself — in both parties. But then you showed up, and times have changed.

This reflects something that’s very important and very powerful. There has never been more unity on gun safety across so many Democratic presidential candidates — and across the entire Democratic Party — as there is today. Now we’ve got to take the unity we’ve built and translate it into action in Washington.

So let’s say this in a voice loud enough that they will hear us in Congress and the White House: We are demanding that the Senate pass, and that the president sign, strong background-check laws and other gun-safety legislation without delay.

If they don’t, we will hold them accountable. And we’ll make sure every voter in America understands that in 2020 they have a choice between candidates who stand up for a family’s safety — and those who bow down to special interests.

The big reason for the historic unity in the Democratic Party is that we’ve built a grassroots army with 6 million supporters. In the 2018 elections — unlike in years past — candidates all over the country ran and won on gun safety. In fact, in the races where we got involved, we replaced 19 members of Congress who had “A” ratings from the NRA with 19 “gun sense” candidates.

Once they got into office, these candidates kept their promise to take action. Thanks to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s strong leadership, the House passed a comprehensive background-check bill. It also voted to close the “Charleston loophole,” which allows people to buy guns before a background check is completed.

It was the first time in 25 years that either house of Congress passed a major gun-safety bill, no matter which party was in charge.

So the good news is: We have historic unity in the Democratic Party on guns.

But we’re only halfway there.

In the Republican Party, we still have a lot of work to do. Republicans in the Senate have refused to act on the House bills — and on a “red flag” bill that would help keep guns out of the hands of those with a serious mental illness.

This week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he was willing to consider those issues. In Washington, that counts as progress. But saying and doing are two very different things.

Just look at President Donald Trump. This week, he said he supported stronger background checks. Unfortunately, after the Parkland shooting 18 months ago, he said exactly same thing. And then the NRA told him to drop it, so he did — immediately. He didn’t have the guts to oppose the NRA then, and now he faces the same choice.

Earlier this week, Wayne LaPierre, who runs the NRA, spoke to the president and told him to drop his support for stronger background checks. So now the president can either find the backbone to stand up to the NRA or, once again, he can bow down to the NRA and kiss Wayne’s ring.

I hope the president gets the courage to work with both houses of Congress to pass stronger laws, but I’ll believe it when I see it.

In politics, breaking with your allies isn’t easy. I know. But standing up to special interests is what leadership is all about. There’s only one person who gets to sit at the desk in the Oval Office. And if he or she isn’t strong enough to make executive decisions based on what’s right, then we should vote that person out and get someone who is.