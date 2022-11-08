Democratic upset in U.S. midterms could roil markets, options mavens say

FILE PHOTO: A view of the U.S. Capitol building as the sunrises in Washington
Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
·3 min read

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An unexpected result in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm election could roil markets positioned for relative calm, options strategists said.

Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in Tuesday's midterms, with Republicans favored by polls and betting markets to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. With Democrat Joe Biden in the White House, that potential result would lead to a split government, an outcome seen as broadly favorable to markets over the long term.

But a surprise victory by the Democrats could throw the markets for a loop, potentially bringing to the fore concerns about tech-sector regulation as well as budget spending that could buoy already-high inflation, according to market participants.

Analysts said a calendar full of closely watched macroeconomic events such as last week’s Federal Reserve meeting and U.S. consumer price data later this week have left traders less focused on the vote than might normally be the case.

With investors' election-related hedging comparatively light, "any surprise would probably be exacerbated by thin markets and the relatively high volatility landscape that we are looking at right now," said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna International Group.

Options positioning implied a 1.5% decline in the S&P 500 on the day after the vote should Democrats pull off a stronger-than-expected showing, according to Tom Borgen-Davis, head of equity research at options market making firm Optiver.

A "big Democratic win could be taken negatively for the tech sector just given they are more likely to bring in regulations in the sector, relative to Republicans," Borgen-Davis said.

That said, options traders do not seem to be positioned for fireworks. For example, open puts on the Nasdaq 100-tracking PowerShares QQQ Trust's options, typically used for defensive positioning, outnumber calls, usually employed for bullish wagers, 1.4-to-1, one of the smallest margins since mid-June, according to Trade Alert data.

Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, fell on Monday to close at a near two-month low. The SPX rose 0.96% but is still down 20% for the year.

(Graphic: Ebbing fear, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lbvggreoyvq/Pasted%20image%201667848468559.png)

Strategists at Morgan Stanley including Mike Wilson wrote on Monday that a Democratic win could send Treasury yields higher and strengthen the dollar, reflecting the view that higher fiscal spending could exacerbate inflation and force the Fed to raise rates higher than expected.

"Markets could assign a higher probability to further fiscal expansion, with Congress and the Fed effectively pulling in opposite directions on inflation," Morgan Stanley's analysts wrote.

On the other hand, a clean sweep by the Republicans could increase the chances of a Republican spending freeze, boosting Treasuries and supporting the most recent rebound in U.S. stocks, which has sputtered this month, according to Morgan Stanley.

At the individual stock level, certain names have the potential for higher election-related volatility, strategists at Goldman Sachs said in a note earlier this month.

For instance, revenue at iHeartMedia Inc Fox Corp, Paramount Global and Meta Platforms Inc could potentially get a short-term boost from ad-related spending around midterm elections, according to the report.

Meanwhile, shares of tobacco company Philip Morris International Inc could be volatile around regulatory restrictions, Goldman’s analysts wrote.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Investors in Boustead Plantations Berhad (KLSE:BPLANT) have unfortunately lost 9.6% over the last five years

    Boustead Plantations Berhad ( KLSE:BPLANT ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last...

  • EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd First Quarter 2023 Earnings: RM0.004 loss per share (vs RM0.002 loss in 1Q 2022)

    EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd ( KLSE:ECOFIRS ) First Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Net loss: RM4.38m (loss...

  • One man in critical condition after shooting in Mandarin

    According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at around 2 p.m., officers responded to 11600 San Jose Blvd. when calls came in about a person shot.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Del Monte Pacific Limited (SGX:D03)?

    Del Monte Pacific Limited ( SGX:D03 ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • S. Carolina legislature's final effort to tweak abortion law

    After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina lawmakers are almost out of time to do something to change the state's abortion laws during a special session prompted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A conference committee of state senators and House members will meet one last time Wednesday morning to try to sort out a compromise between the House, which wants a near total abortion ban, and the Senate, which wants to tweak the current law that amounts to a ban about six weeks after conception. The full Senate is set to meet an hour after the committee to consider anything that passes with the House set to go into session Thursday if anything gets through the Senate.

  • Daily Spotlight: Gridlock Alert

    The U.S. midterm elections are tomorrow, as voters will head to the polls to vote for U.S. Representatives, for some U.S. Senators, and on numerous local issues. Currently, the Democratic Party has control of all three major national political branches: the Presidency, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. That is likely to change, as incumbent parties tend to lose votes in midterm elections, particularly when voter approval for the president is low. According to Reuters/Ipsos, only 42% of Americans approve of the job President Biden is doing, up from 38% in July but down from 49% a year ago. Indeed, the latest forecasts from FiveThirtyEight give the Republicans a better-than-80% chance to take over the House of Representatives, and the GOP also is now potentially poised to win the Senate. In mid-term election years, stocks historically have stumbled in early autumn on the prospect for change. Average S&P 500 returns in the third quarter of mid-term election years since 1980 are -1.2%. However, once the results are in, investors respond positively to the likelihood of potential Washington gridlock (meaning low odds for major legislation affecting taxes, trade, regulations, the economy, or the markets) for the next two years. This positive sentiment is reflected in relative outperformance in the final months of the mid-term year, as 4Q S&P 500 returns have averaged 3.7% in midterm election years since 1980.

  • Lyft stock sinks 14% despite price increases driving record revenue

    Lyft Inc. attracted fewer customers in the third quarter than Wall Street expected, but record-high ride-hailing prices sent the company to its highest quarterly revenue ever anyway, executives said Monday.

  • Clippers rally late, snap Cavaliers' 8-game win streak

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Paul George scored 26 points and made the tiebreaking three-point play with 37 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes to snap the Cleveland Cavaliers' eight-game winning streak with a stunning 119-117 victory Monday night. Cleveland led 112-100 before the Clippers scored 15 straight points while the Cavs missed seven consecutive shots and committed three turnovers.

  • Marketmind: Markets primed for gridlock

    Growing expectations of a split government after the U.S. midterm elections are supporting U.S. shares, while Asian markets stubbornly cling onto hopes that China will relax its strict pandemic curbs. Banking stocks could be in focus in Europe on Tuesday after the European Central Bank's top supervisor Andrea Enria said the ECB is carefully scrutinising euro zone banks' payout plans as the outlook for the 19-nation currency bloc's economy weakens. Some of Europe's largest banks have posted stronger-than-expected profits for the past quarter, boosted by a trading boom in volatile markets and higher interest rates, though they warned of growing risks as the economy fizzles.

  • Cryptoverse-Elon Musk frees the bird and the dog coin flies

    Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has put fresh wind in the sails of dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency he catapulted to fame. It was trading at about $0.07 on Oct. 27 before Musk tweeted "the bird is freed" to announce his ownership. That may not sound like much, but it gave the highly volatile cryptocurrency a market value of $21 billion, according to data platform CoinGecko.

  • Oil Drops as China Covid Cases Swell, Dollar Gains Into Midterms

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as investors weighed China’s renewed commitment to strict anti-Covid policies, and the dollar rose before US midterm elections.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a Doz

  • 25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Survived Elon Musk's First Full Week As Twitter CEO

    "It's No Nut November. Time for women to take up the nutting just like our ancestors worked jobs when the men went off to war" —@ChloeCunhaView Entire Post ›

  • MAGA Candidate Slapped With Cease-and-Desist Over ‘Racist’ TV Spot

    Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty ImagesIn 2018, officers from the New York City Police Department shot and killed 34-year-old Saheed Vassell in his Brooklyn neighborhood while he held what 911 callers thought was a gun, but turned out to be a piece of pipe.At the time, family and community members filled the streets to cry out that Vassell was mentally ill—but never violent. His death galvanized calls for an end to racially-biased, quick-trigger policing in his Crown Heights, Brooklyn, neighbo

  • Lagenda Properties Berhad (KLSE:LAGENDA) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    With its stock down 7.1% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Lagenda Properties Berhad (KLSE:LAGENDA). But if...

  • MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) most popular amongst individual investors who own 51% of the shares, institutions hold 45%

    If you want to know who really controls MorphoSys AG ( ETR:MOR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...

  • Braveheart Investment Group First Half 2023 Earnings: UK£0.014 loss per share (vs UK£0.049 profit in 1H 2022)

    Braveheart Investment Group ( LON:BRH ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Net loss: UK£767.1k (down by 130...

  • Famous Brands First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: R2.59 (vs R0.96 in 1H 2022)

    Famous Brands ( JSE:FBR ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: R3.58b (up 19% from 1H 2022). Net...

  • Kishida to Approve $198 Billion Extra Budget for Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s cabinet is set to approve a 29.1 trillion yen ($198 billion) extra budget to fund an economic stimulus package that aims to ease the impact of inflation on people and companies. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsTwitter Fire

  • 6 things to watch ahead of high-stakes midterm elections

    After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to overcome pervasive concerns about the economy, crime and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Democrats are hoping that a backlash against the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade will save them.

  • Factbox-Market implications from Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections

    Investors are turning their focus to Tuesday's midterm elections, which will determine control of the U.S. Congress. If Republicans - who have been leading in polls and betting markets - win control of either the House of Representatives, the Senate, or both, it will result in a split government with the presidency under Democrat Joe Biden. ** With a Democrat in the White House, the best market performance has come when Republicans held either the House, Senate or both.