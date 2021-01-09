Democratic wins could strengthen Biden's legislative push

  • President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to announce key administration posts. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet and Cabinet-level picks. (AP Graphic)
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks from the Senate floor to his office on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • In this image from video, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)
  • Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to announce key administration posts. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
1 / 5

APTOPIX Biden

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to announce key administration posts. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
WILL WEISSERT

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden's victory in November was tempered by concerns that he would face Republican opposition in the Senate that could stymie him at every turn.

Those worries eased this past week when Democrats swept two Senate special elections in Georgia, giving the party control of Congress and the White House for the first time since 2011. And the bipartisan outrage over the violent insurrection at the Capitol by pro-Donald Trump supporters could, at least for a moment, ease the partisan tensions that have paralyzed the legislative process for years.

“I think it makes my job easier, quite frankly,” Biden said Friday. He said “a number” of Senate Republicans had called call him to say they “are as outraged and disappointed and embarrassed and mortified by the president’s conduct as I am and Democrats are.”

Biden ran for office pledging to enact the boldest legislative agenda since the Great Depression, passing everything from a massive stimulus to combat the pandemic to trillions of new spending to address climate change, expand health coverage and tackle economic inequality. To accomplish even a slice of his plans, he will have to expertly navigate a Congress that, while in Democratic hands, is closely divided.

The Senate will be split evenly, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting the tiebreaking vote when needed. The 222-211 Democratic majority in the House is the party's narrowest in decades.

That means major legislation probably will not advance without at least some Republican support. GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the current majority leader, has shown skill in keeping his party united against Democratic priorities.

Passing major legislation is “still a challenge in a 50-50 Senate,” said Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat.

“We can win simple majorities, but you have to face those 60-vote margins,” he said, referring to the number of votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

Biden will also have to cope with higher expectations after Georgia’s results than if he had faced a Republican-controlled Senate. That could lead to battles with progressive Democrats who want to push the new administration further left than it likes.

“Georgia, but obviously the election in November and really the last year, have been the American people saying, ‘We need more. We need more and we want more,’” said Adrianne Shropshire, executive director of BlackPAC, which advocates for economic, justice and political reform. She acknowledged, however, that she does not think major change is "going to be a cakewalk” for Biden.

Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which is closely aligned to leading voices on the left, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, said that while activists will not get everything they want right away, “the ceiling has just been raised on the possibility of every progressive issue.”

Biden, who represented Delaware in the Senate for 36 years, said he was aware of the challenges. In introducing Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his choice for labor secretary, Biden noted that he gave “serious consideration” to progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

But the president-elect added that he and Sanders decided against that, lest it cost Democrats a vital vote in a 50-50 Senate, even temporarily.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, a Biden confidant and someone the new administration is counting on to help coordinate its legislative strategy, said an evenly divided Senate makes some policy goals championed by the party's most progressive wing “very hard to do.”

“I think the message that was just sent to the people of Georgia and to the Senate and to the people of the United States by these elections" was "folks wanted to stop the division” and ”work together" in Congress, Coons told CNBC this past week.

Even when Democrats had larger congressional majorities after President Barack Obama took office in 2009, they usually needed some Republican support in the Senate for legislation. Even then, they failed to get major initiatives approved on other issues Obama campaigned on, including climate change, immigration and scores of tougher limits on corporate influence in government.

Progressives also have clamored for Democrats to scrap the Senate filibuster rule, which would make things even easier for Biden’s legislative agenda. But Biden has opposed doing that, and Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, poised to become the new majority leader, was noncommittal this past week.

That probably means his caucus will have to compromise with Republicans.

Others, though, say now is the time to put major policy initiatives above bipartisanship, especially in an era of such deep political divisions.

Alicia Garza, head of the Black to the Future Action Fund, said the scene of Trump supporters storming the Capitol, “blows out of the water this idea of any kind of ‘Kumbaya’-ing between parties.”

“Just a week ago, we were hearing a lot of conversation about moderation and working across the aisle," Garza said. "I think what we actually need to be really clear about is that we’re not dealing with the parties of the 1990s and we’re not even dealing with the parities of the 2000s.”

___

Associated Press writer Andrew Taylor contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists

    Authorities in Hong Kong said Friday they have granted bail to most of the 55 pro-democracy activists who were arrested this week in a sweeping crackdown on dissent. One of the activists said they could still be charged under a tough national security law. The activists were accused of taking part in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was part of a plan to paralyze the Legislative Council and subvert state power.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Breyer in retirement spotlight after Democratic wins

    With Democrats securing control of the U.S. Senate, some liberal activists are calling for liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to make retirement plans so Democratic President-elect Joe Biden quickly can appoint a successor to the Supreme Court's oldest member. Breyer, 82, has served on the nation's top judicial body since 1994, having been appointed by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton. Republican President Donald Trump, due to leave office on Jan. 20, appointed three justices during his four-year term, moving the court rightward with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • Indonesian Boeing 737 crashes into the sea after taking off from Jakarta

    An aircraft carrying more than 60 people has crashed into the sea off Indonesia, officials have said. The Boeing 737-500, which belonged to the Sriwijaya Air airline, lost contact with an airport control tower shortly after taking off at 2.36pm local time. Pictures on social media claimed to show that the plane - carrying 56 passengers and six crew - had landes in the sea. Three babies were said to be on board.

  • Iran's Khamenei: Tehran in no rush for U.S. to rejoin 2015 nuclear deal

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday Tehran was in no rush for the United States to rejoin a 2015 nuclear deal, but that sanctions on the Islamic Republic must be lifted immediately. "We are not insisting nor in a hurry for the U.S. to return to the deal," Khamenei said in live televised remarks. Tensions have grown between Tehran and Washington since 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump exited the deal between Iran and six world powers - which sought to limit Tehran’s nuclear programme and prevent it developing atomic weapons - and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Trump’s policies have made life better for every American: Mike Huckabee

    Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee provides insight into the GOP’s future and Trump’s legacy on ‘Outnumbered Overtime.’

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

  • Kwasi Kwarteng becomes first black Conservative Secretary of State

    Boris Johnson has appointed the Conservatives’ first black Secretary of State after Alok Sharma relinquished the role of Business Secretary to focus on hosting this year’s COP26 climate conference. Kwasi Kwarteng, who previously served under Mr Sharma, will now step up to run the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). He had previously been tipped to take over as president of the global climate summit in Glasgow, but Mr Sharma, who has been leading on the preparations since February last year, has been asked to take on the role full-time. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who lost her place in Cabinet as a result of the Department for International Trade merging with the Foreign Office, has also returned to fill Mr Kwarteng’s former role as minister for business, energy and clean growth. It comes after former ministers, businesses and environmental groups expressed concern that Mr Sharma would struggle to juggle his duties as a Cabinet minister with running the largest conference ever hosted by the UK. Some have suggested the Government is currently behind schedule compared to the run up to the 2015 Paris conference hosted by France, which resulted in nations signing up to ambitious new carbon-cutting targets under the Paris Agreement. The summit, which was postponed in November last year by 12 months to covid-19, is seen as a vital part of the Prime Minister’s environmental agenda and his vision for “Global Britain” post-Brexit, bringing together nearly 200 countries and 90,000 delegates. Having recently unveiled a 10-point plan for a green industrial revolution, including bringing forward the ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars to 2030, Mr Johnson is said to view the summit as a chance to build ties with the US president-elect Joe Biden. Mr Biden has pledged to reverse Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement and his new administration’s support is seen as vital to the Glasgow summit’s success.

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • Tokyo angered after South Korea court orders Japan to compensate 'comfort women'

    A South Korean court for the first time on Friday ordered Japan to compensate 12 women who were forced to work in its wartime brothels, a ruling that drew a rebuke from Tokyo and threatened to rekindle a diplomatic feud between the two countries. Reminders of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula are contentious for both sides, with many surviving "comfort women" - a Japanese euphemism for the sex abuse victims - demanding Tokyo's formal apology and compensation. Japan says the issue was settled under a 1965 treaty that normalised diplomatic ties, and the two countries agreed to "irreversibly" end the dispute in a 2015 deal.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

    The countries whose citizens were killed when Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner said Friday they want Iran “to deliver justice and make sure Iran makes full reparations to the families of the victims and affected countries.” In a joint statement marking the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crash, Ukraine, Canada, Britain, Afghanistan and Sweden said they want Tehran “to provide a complete and thorough explanation of the events and decisions that led to this appalling plane crash.” Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims.

  • 'QAnon shaman' claims he is like Martin Luther King at Capitol riot

    The QAnon ‘shaman’ who stormed the capital with Trump supporters said he only “walked through an open door” in a post comparing his civil disobedience to Martin Luther King. Jake Angeli, an actor from Arizona, who called himself the QAnon shaman, was seen at the protest wearing a horned hat with a painted and a bare chest covered in tattoos. According to NBC News he compared himself to civil rights leader Martin Luther King “dealing with the global narrative that Biden won through civil disobedience.” The name QAnon comes from the internet conspiracy theory popular among Donald Trump’s supporters that has continued its popularity during the pandemic and the President’s attempt to discount the election result. “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” said Mr Angeli, 33. He said that he was unconcerned by police and prosecutors’ investigations into the riot at the Capitol. “What I was doing was civil disobedience,” he said. “I didn’t do anything wrong,” Mr Angeli added. “I walked through an open door, dude.” Mr Angeli was one of many supporters of the President who flew from all over the US to Washington before laying siege to the Capitol building. In an interview with ORF, the Austrian broadcaster, while holding a sign reading ‘Q sent me,’ he said that banks all over the world are using money to make “deep underground bases where they have all this top secret technology going on.” Such conspiracy theories, including the idea that governments are secretly making “infinite energy, cloning, and antigravity technology,” as Mr Angeli claims, are commonplace in the Trump movement which propelled him to millions of votes yet again in this year’s election. Mr Angeli in the past has called himself a “multi-dimensional or hyper dimensional being" who can "see into these other higher dimensions.”

  • Capitol riots: Mob say ‘police on our side’, as Republican lawmaker charged for storming Congress

    Follow for all the latest fallout following the pro-Trump insurrection in Washington DC

  • Police chief's past sows doubts in wake of Taylor's death

    Louisville city leaders praised the former Atlanta police chief who has been hired to oversee their struggling department in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death, but some critics questioned if she was the right choice after a rocky departure from her previous job. Erika Shields was introduced this week after winning plaudits from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and a panel that unanimously selected her after a months-long search process. The panel included two Black city council members who have been instrumental in police reforms since Taylor was fatally shot by city officers in March.

  • European watchdog could decide on AstraZeneca vaccine by end-Jan

    Europe's medicines regulator expects drugmaker AstraZeneca to apply for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine next week, it said on Friday. The Astrazeneca shot, which was developed with Oxford University, was given a green light by authorities in Britain on Dec. 30. Emergency use authorisation has since been granted in India, Argentina, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico and Morocco for the active immunisation of adults, it said.

  • How Twitter users reacted to Donald Trump ban: Suspicion, anger . . . and lots of taking the mick

    Donald Trump was banned from Twitter on Friday after the social network said his tweets "risk further incitement of violence". The US president has been accused of using social media to whip up the hate groups, fascists and white supremacists who marched on the Capitol on Wednesday. After his ban from the platform was announced, Twitter users mostly reacted with ridicule and memes. Some users responded with ironic lamentations that, after 56,571 tweets, the President's long and eventful Twitter career appeared to be over.