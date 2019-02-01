Democrats 2020: Could Cory Booker, the devout 'street fighter', succeed in taking down Donald Trump?

As Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address to a divided Congress in January last year, Cory Booker, the junior US senator from New Jersey, sat in the front row.

Jaw clenched, eyes wide and unblinking, he stared directly at the president with undisguised venom. He never looked away once. In fact, Mr Booker looked very much like he wanted to punch Mr Trump.

Two weeks earlier Mr Booker had displayed the same wild-eyed fervour as he excoriated Kirstjen Nielsen, Mr Trump's homeland security secretary, over the president's alleged references to "sh--hole countries".

As Ms Nielsen gave evidence to the Senate judiciary committee Mr Booker launched an extended tirade from the bench. The senator had, he said, shed "tears of rage" over Mr Trump's comments.

I’m running for president. Join me on this journey. https://t.co/fEDqOVIfwhpic.twitter.com/h1FTPUYRzo — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 1, 2019

Video clips of Mr Booker went straight to the top of the Twitter charts and, while Republicans mocked him for grandstanding, his fame spread further through the social media universe.

If outraged Democrats want a champion in 2020, then the 6ft 4ins Mr Booker - one inch taller than Mr Trump - is clearly a major contender. He said recently: "I am so determined to fight and stop Donald Trump."

On Friday, he declared he would run for president.

There is something of the Spartan about Mr Booker. He seems almost like a boxer preparing for his biggest fight with a single-minded focus on his opponent.

He is 49 and single, teetotal (like Mr Trump) and vegan (not like Mr Trump). He engages in intermittent fasting, a fad diet, which he credits with giving him more energy for the fight.

Mr Booker aggressively questioning a witness on a Senate committee Credit: Getty More

His office, on the third floor of a building adjacent to Congress, features pictures of Martin Luther King Jr, the abolitionist icon Harriet Tubman, and Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr Booker is one of only three black US senators. He was born in Washington DC and his parents, Cary and Carolyn, were among the first black executives at computer giant IBM.

Underlying all his convictions is an unshakable religious belief which informs everything he does.

Mr Booker grew up Episcopalian - his mother was also a Sunday school teacher - but he went on to become a Baptist.

His academic CV is impeccable - political science at Stanford, a Rhodes scholarship to Oxford, going on to study law at Yale.

At Yale he spent some his spare time offering free legal advice to low-income families. He was also a star American football player at high school and college level.

Even then, there were people who encountered Mr Booker who felt he could become America's first black president, and it wasn't long before he started running for office.

In 1998 he caused a local upset by winning a seat on the council in Newark, New Jersey. He then went on a high-profile 10-day hunger strike and lived in a tent to highlight the problems of drug dealing on the streets.

At the time Mr Booker publicly described himself as the "most ambitious person you will ever meet".

Cory Booker on Capitol Hill Credit: AP More