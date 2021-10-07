Democrats accept GOP's debt ceiling deal

The Daily Beast

NewsmaxA noticeably uncomfortable Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) nervously chuckled on Wednesday night when he was asked about Stephanie Grisham’s claim that he cozied up to former President Donald Trump to “mop up the freebies like there was no tomorrow.”And in the end, Graham didn’t deny the former Trump press secretary’s accusation that he’s “Senator Freeloader.”Towards the end of his Tuesday night interview with the South Carolina lawmaker, Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt brought up the claims from G