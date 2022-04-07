Democrats agree on election-year state budget with $1.8 billion in largely temporary tax relief

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Democratic leaders of the Illinois legislature announced an agreement Thursday on an election-year state budget that would include more than $1.8 billion in largely temporary tax relief while paying down $1.2 billion in debt.

The relief plan includes one-time direct payments to most taxpayers, along with short-term breaks on gas, groceries and real estate taxes.

Joined by House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside and Senate President Don Harmon of Oak Park outside his Capitol office, Pritzker promised passage of the roughly $45 billion state spending plan Friday, the final scheduled day of the General Assembly’s truncated spring session.

“Over the last few weeks, especially over the last 48 hours, we have engaged in a true give-and-take, which led to genuine compromise,” Pritzker said. “It honestly felt that we all came into this process committed to a fiscally responsible spending plan that improves our state’s finances and helps people in an hour of genuine need.”

Democrats are looking to defend their control of state government in November and are eager to present a unified front during an election year when the state’s financial picture is brighter than it’s been in decades.

But the party faces potential headwinds from rising inflation and crime, issues their Republican counterparts have been hammering all year as they seek to cut into the Democrats’ legislative supermajorities and recapture a statewide office.

The relief plan the Democrats say they have agreed upon, which critics have dismissed as gimmickry aimed at winning votes in a tough campaign season, would suspend an inflation-based increase in the gas tax — estimated at 2.2 cents per gallon — for six months, freeze the 1% state sales tax on groceries for a year, and send property tax rebate checks of up to $300 to homeowners — all ideas Pritzker proposed in his February budget address.

“We have seen prices increasing across the state, across the nation and, indeed, across the world,” Pritzker said. “These are pressures that people are feeling at the gas pump, at the grocery checkout line, really everywhere that they go.”

Taking from a plan Senate Democrats unveiled last week, the proposal also would send direct payments to individual taxpayers earning less than $200,000 annually and joint filers earning less than $400,000. Taxpayers would receive $50 each, plus $100 per dependent child, up to three children.

The final major piece of the proposal is a permanent increase of the state earned income tax credit, which lowers tax bills and often produces refunds for low- and moderate-income workers.

On the debt reduction side, Democrats propose depositing $1 billion into the state’s depleted rainy day fund and making an additional $200 million payment into the severely underfunded pension systems, on top of the required annual payment and an additional $300 million approved in a separate measure Pritzker signed last month.

The Democratic leaders said they are able to offer tax relief and pay down debts while balancing the budget due to a strong flow of revenue into the state treasury.

Among other expenditures, the budget also calls for a $200 million spending increase for public safety initiative Democrats are pushing in response to rising crime — and election-year jitters about the issue.

With one day remaining in the scheduled session, Democrats still are trying to cobble together crime package that satisfies both their progressive and moderate members.

“We’re working together and working together very well,” Harmon said. “I expect that before we adjourn tomorrow, you’ll see a comprehensive package of public safety legislation moved through both chambers.”

Absent from the budget announcement were any Republican lawmaker.

Senate Republican leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods issued a statement condemning increased government spending as Democratic leadership telling Illinoisans “they think they know how to better spend your money.”

Two hours before Democrats’ unveiled their budget agreement, Senate Republicans criticized them for barring GOP lawmakers from budget negotiations and ignoring their party’s budget proposals.

The GOP lawmakers presented a $2.2 billion tax relief plan that would make permanent several of the Democratic-proposed measures at the gas pump and in grocery stores.

“We can even do the earned income tax credit increase that the governor proposed on a permanent basis,” said Republican Sen. Chapin Rose of Mahomet, “not election-year gimmicks, not designed to go away after the election is over, but on a permanent basis for the people of Illinois.”

More to come.

