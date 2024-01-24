Democrats announce plans for local presidential preference primary

Jan. 23—The Buchanan County Democratic Party has announced its candidates for the Missouri Democratic presidential preference primary election set for Saturday, March 23.

President Joe Biden, Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips are the names voters will have to choose from.

In St. Joseph, a presidential primary for Democrats will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on March 23 at the Rolling Hills Library, Upper Story, 1904 N. Belt Highway.

The Democratic presidential primary will be a hybrid election. Missourians can cast their vote by mail or at an in-person voting site on the day of the primary.

Voters on file by Feb. 21 with the Missouri Secretary of State's Office can vote in the Missouri Democratic preference primary as long as they are not registered as Republicans.

Ballots will be available for request from Feb. 1 through March 12 through the Missouri Democratic Party's website, www.missouridemocrats.org. Voters registered as Democrats by Jan. 22 automatically will receive a ballot in the mail.

Ballots must be returned by 10 a.m. on March 23 to be included in the count.