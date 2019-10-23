Uneasy Democrats still hope for a white knight to save them from Biden, Warren or Sanders

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race with one key takeaway every weekday and a wrap-up each weekend. Reminder: There are 105 days until the Iowa caucuses and 379 days until the 2020 election.

Despite a wave of attacks from the Trump White House, former Vice President Joe Biden’s national polling average is holding steady. Although Sen. Elizabeth Warren has gained ground on him over the course of the year, a series of polls taken after the most recent debate have been positive for Biden, including a CNN survey released Wednesday morning that showed him with his widest lead among Democratic voters since shortly after he entered the race in April: 34 percent to 19 percent for Warren and 16 percent for Sen. Bernie Sanders.

That hasn’t stopped establishment Democrats from worrying about his campaign or the party’s chances against Donald Trump in 2020 with either Biden or one of the runner-ups, the two most liberal candidates in the race, as the likely standard bearer.

“They don’t have anybody who can win the general [election],” donor Jack Coale complained to the Washington Post in a story published Tuesday titled “Anxiety rises among Democrats worried about party’s prospects in 2020.”

“Since the last debate, just anecdotally, I’ve had five or six people ask me: ‘Is there anybody else?’” Leah Daughtry, a longtime Democrat who has run two of the party’s recent conventions, told the New York Times in another story about the “anxious Democratic establishment.”

Why are Democrats anxious, apart from the fact that, as some of those interviewed pointed out, it is their natural state? A major factor is Biden’s fundraising. In filings last week, it was revealed that his campaign has just $8.9 million cash on hand. In comparison, Sanders has $33.7 million, Warren has $25.7 million and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has $23.4 million.

Biden also has a more limited donor pool, as just 38 percent of the $22 million he raised in the first half of the year came from donations of $200 or less. That’s in comparison to 77 percent small donors for Sanders and 67 percent for Warren. Donors are allowed to give only $2,800 to each primary candidate, meaning donors who give in smaller amounts can give again, while candidates whose supporters max out early might face trouble later.

There’s also Biden’s generally lackluster debate performances and his propensity to commit verbal blunders, which haven’t inspired confidence in how he would handle a brutal campaign against Trump. While his national polling is strong, he’s slipping in the first three states to vote, essentially tied with Warren in Iowa, trailing her in New Hampshire and locked in a three-way race with both Warren and Sanders in Nevada. Biden’s South Carolina firewall remains strong, but questions remain of how it would hold up if he is coming off three straight defeats. There was also a HuffPost/YouGov poll released Tuesday that found 25 percent of Democrats would be upset if Biden won the nomination, versus 9 percent for Warren and 19 for Sanders.

“With Trump looming, there is genuine concern that the horse many have bet on may be pulling up lame, and the horse who has sprinted out front may not be able to win,” said David Axelrod, a top Obama adviser, discussing Biden’s arc.

Part of the establishment’s problem is that Sen. Kamala Harris, whose campaign staff contains a number of 2016 Clinton alumni, has tumbled in the polls, unable to climb out of single digits both nationally or in her native California. Buttigieg is polling well in Iowa and has plenty of cash, but there are concerns about his ability to appeal to nonwhite voters, as he has polled at zero among African-Americans in surveys of South Carolina. Following the most recent debate, the media has turned some of its focus on Sen. Amy Klobuchar — including headlines like “In Iowa, Amy Klobuchar Gets a Second Look After Debate,” “‘It sure feels like Buttigieg and Klobuchar have wind in their sails’” and “Amy Klobuchar says she’s catching on at exactly the right time” — but she has yet to clear 3 percent in any postdebate poll.