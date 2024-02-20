Democrats aren't happy about delay in replacing Leezah Sun, even if they're to blame

The forced resignation of state Rep. Leezah Sun over a pattern of threats and intimidation was a drawn-out embarrassment for the Democratic Party.

Turns out, the filling of her vacancy is leaving them a bit red-faced, too. Some of them crimson with anger.

Party members of Legislative District 22 in the West Valley — including parts of Avondale and Goodyear — missed the deadline to submit their slate of nominees.

For which, they have no one but themselves to blame ultimately.

As a result, the power to shortlist three candidates for Sun’s seat will now rest with a citizen panel Maricopa County supervisors named on Friday.

Which means it’s no guarantee LD 22 precinct members’ preferred nominees will get the nod when the panel convenes Wednesday and makes its picks later in the week, from which the supervisors will select an appointee.

Ambiguity in state law didn't help LD 22's cause

Publicly, everyone agrees that the process must not be prolonged and that a quick appointment is essential given the Legislature is in session.

But privately, folks are peeved about the insinuation that LD 22 was incompetent and unresponsive in the process, as they are of the ambiguity in state law on the candidate nomination timeline and about who backstops whom where there’s a breakdown.

The blown deadline is thefirst that anyone can recall. And all the more puzzling given the Arizona Democratic Party has had three other vacancies this year that it filled just fine.

Exactly how many days to nominate 3 candidates?

At issue is ARS 41-1202, which guides appointments on legislative vacancies.

The statute requires that within three days of formal notification by the secretary of state about the vacancy, the state party chair must give written notice to precinct members of a meeting to nominate candidates.

“Those elected precinct committeemen shall nominate, within twenty-one days after notification of the vacancy by the secretary of state if the legislature is not in regular session or within five days if the legislature is in regular session …”

Leezah Sun resigned on Feb. 2, a Friday, and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes provided notice to Democratic Party Chair Yolanda Bejarano the same day.

2 sets of deadlines or an all-encompassing one?

By a strict reading, it means the LD 22 Democratic precinct must submit names by Feb. 7 or Feb. 9, depending on whether the interpretation is five calendar days or five business days.

Either way, the precinct blew thedeadline.

The precinct members meeting occurred on Feb. 12 and submission of the three nominees wasn’t done until Feb. 13.

LD 22 Chair Tina Gamez and legal counsel for the party interpreted the statute’s timeline of precinct notification and nomination period to be staggered — one following the other, not overlapping.

Gamez said that it took the full three business days for all precinct members to be notified. And based on legal counsel, that meant the clock on the five days — they interpreted it as business days — shouldn’t have started until Feb. 7.

The state Democratic Party insists it met deadline set by law.

County supervisors got some of the blowback

The bad feelings were directed just as strongly at the county supervisors, even more so at the lone Democrat, Steve Gallardo.

Director of the state Democratic Party Morgan Dick said the party emailed the slate of nominees on Feb. 13 to the clerk of Maricopa County and to Gallardo’s chief of staff.

Yet no one from the county or Gallardo’s office pointed out the missed deadline until Gallardo contacted Democratic leaders two days later — the same day supervisors set a special meeting to appoint the citizen panel.

At the meeting on Feb. 16, Gallardo offered no explanation as one Republican supervisor hinted at incompetence and failure to comply with the law. Gallardo and the county clerk said only they had not received notification from the precinct that it missed the deadline, as state law also required.

Clarity to law would help — in future cases anyway

The Democratic Party saw that as adding insult to injury.

“It is not like we sat on our hands and did nothing,” Gamez said. "We did our due diligence and none of that was acknowledged."

(Gallardo said he was trying to keep the eye on the prize — to move as quickly as possible given the time already lost on appointing a successor to Sun — though he also said the county did not know about the blown deadline at the time of LD 22's nominees submission and bears no obligation to tell the precinct even if it did.)

If there is agreement between Gallardo and fellow Democrats, it is that ARS 41-1202 needs tweaks for clarity for all involved parties.

A fix is likely in the works, not sufficiently helpful to salve bitterness of Democrats over the kerfuffle.

