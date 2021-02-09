Democrats argue 1876 case is 'clear precedent' for impeaching Trump post-presidency

The 1876 impeachment of William Belknap, who served as secretary of war under former President Ulysses S. Grant, provides a "clear precedent" for trying former President Donald Trump in the Senate, Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), a House impeachment manager, argued Tuesday during a debate over the constitutionality of Trump's second impeachment.

Neguse explained to the Senate that Belknap, who was "involved in a massive kickback scheme," rushed to the White House before his wrongdoing became public to resign so he could "avoid any further inquiry into his misconduct and ... to avoid being disqualified from holding federal office in the future." But the House moved forward and unanimously impeached, anyway.

Then, when his case reached the Senate, Neguse said, Belknap "made the exact same argument" Trump, his legal team, and many GOP senators have made — that the upper chamber lacks the power to try a former official. In 1876, though, Neguse continued, lawmakers were "outraged" at the suggestion. "They knew it was a dangerous, dangerous argument with dangerous implications," Neguse said. "It would literally mean that a president could betray their country, leave office, and avoid impeachment and disqualification entirely."

The Senate then "decisively voted" that the Constitution required them to hold the trial. Neguse clarified that the Senate ultimately acquitted Belknap, but "only after a thorough, public inquiry." Read more about Belknap's trial.

    A leading Covid scientist has floated the idea that people may simply get the "sniffles" when they catch the virus in the future. It came as Tory MPs called for ministers to make a promise of no more lockdowns when they reopen the country. Prof Andrew Pollard, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said the "jury is out" about whether new Covid vaccines will be needed to combat mutant strains but expressed hope those already developed can stop severe cases. "If people have just got the sniffles then I think our job is done," Prof Pollard told MPs on Tuesday as he looked ahead to the coming years during an event hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus. With scientists increasingly talking about an annual Covid jab and warning that the virus will not disappear entirely, MPs are considering how to balance the long-term needs of protecting people and rebuilding the economy. Conservative backbenchers eager to see restrictions loosened as soon as is realistically possible have told The Telegraph they want Government ministers to make assurances that nationwide lockdowns will not be repeated. The idea is that to kickstart the economic recovery – getting businesses to reopen and triggering a spending boom – company bosses and workers have to be reassured that the lifting of the rules will not be reversed weeks later.