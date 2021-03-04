Democrats ask FBI for investigation into vaccine distribution; DeSantis pushes back

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mary Ellen Klas, David Goodhue
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Florida’s two top Democratic officials on Thursday called on the U.S. Justice Department to launch an investigation into Gov. Ron DeSantis for what they say appears to be a “pay to play” scheme in which the governor directed vaccine doses to communities in the state’s wealthiest ZIP codes in exchange for campaign contributions.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer issued separate statements urging the U.S. Attorney and the FBI to look into whether the $3.9 million in contributions made to the governor’s political committee since December alone were connected to favorable treatment for vaccine distribution.

On Thursday, the governor angrily blasted a Miami Herald report that quoted an internal newsletter sent to residents of the wealthy gated enclave of the Ocean Reef Club, located in north Key Largo.

The Jan. 22 publication touted the fact that “over the course of the last two weeks, the Medical Center has vaccinated over 1,200 homeowners who qualify under the State of Florida’s Governor’s current Order for those individuals who are 65 years of age or older.”

About that same time, state data on vaccinations by ZIP codes showed that as low-income neighborhoods tended to get hit harder by COVID-19 spread, wealthier neighborhoods were getting their shots at a faster rate than the rest of the state.

DeSantis denied having any involvement with the vaccine distribution at the Medical Center at Ocean Reef and said the vaccinations were handled by a “South Florida hospital,” which later was identified as Baptist Health System.

“That was not a site that we were involved in in the Keys,’’ DeSantis said at a news conference Thursday in Crystal River.

Monroe County officials later told the Herald/Times that the vaccine distribution to the wealthy community was coordinated by the state and the hospital system and did not involve the county public health department.

“Ocean Reef Medical Center received the vaccines as part of the Governor’s program to vaccinate communities with a population of 65-plus with a homeowner’s association and onsite medical center with the ability to administer the vaccines,” Kristen Livengood, Monroe County spokesperson, said in an email Thursday.

Farmer, a Lighthouse Point Democrat, told reporters in Tallahassee that if the governor had no role and the wealthy community received no special treatment, “then the governor should not fear an investigation at all. Let’s get that out in the open.”

Baptist canceled some of its own appointments

Baptist Health was among the hospitals that received vaccines in January to distribute to people 65 and older and high-risk patients. But by Jan. 19, three days before the emailed newsletter was sent to Ocean Reef residents, Baptist Health announced that it was canceling all first-dose vaccination appointments booked for Jan. 20 and later and no new appointments would be taken.

“Unfortunately, your appointment to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Baptist Health has been canceled due to uncertainty of vaccine supply,’’ the hospital system wrote to thousands of seniors and people with underlying medical conditions in an email.

DeSantis commended the hospital for providing doses to the Ocean Reef Club, an ultra-exclusive neighborhood that, according to Sotheby’s International Realty, has more than 2,100 members who live there either full or part time.

“I support the hospitals doing that and really being proactive and trying to reach as many seniors as possible,” the governor said. He called the Miami Herald story a “really, really poorly executed hit piece.”

Baptist Health spokesperson Dori A. Alvarez said late Thursday in an emailed statement that the health system “has been working with the State of Florida to provide logistical support to distribute COVID-19 vaccine doses across the South Florida community through hospitals, clinics and partners, from Palm Beach to the Florida Keys, including the Medical Center at Ocean Reef.”

For the last several weeks, DeSantis has been on the defensive for steering the state’s vaccine distribution to pop-up sites in wealthy communities with ties to some of his most generous donors.

DeSantis’ campaign reports show that since December the governor has raised a total of $3.9 million and, on Feb. 25, one resident of Ocean Reef, Bruce Rauner, the former Republican governor of Illinois and former chairman of the Chicago-based private equity firm GTCR, wrote a $250,000 check.

The Herald story criticized by the governor also reported that in the month of February, when DeSantis publicly steered special pop-up vaccination sites to select communities, his political committee raised $2.7 million, more than any other month since he first ran for governor in 2018.

Last month, a high-end community that Republican fundraiser Pat Neal helped develop was chosen by DeSantis to host a pop-up vaccination clinic near Bradenton. Only people from two ZIP codes were eligible to receive the vaccine at the Lakewood Ranch site, and names were chosen by Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, who included herself on her vaccine selection list.

DeSantis chose two other Neal developments for pop-up sites in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Campaign finance data shows that Neal, a former state senator, donated $125,000 to DeSantis’ political committee in 2018 and 2019 but is not reported to have made a contribution since.

The governor’s spokesperson, Meredith Beatrice, notes that of the 15 pop-up clinics targeted to senior communities, nine were in Broward and Palm Beach counties, “which are not known for being Republican strongholds.”

Calls for investigation

The pattern prompted Fried and Farmer to ask the U.S. Justice Department to investigate.

“If this isn’t public corruption, I don’t know what is,’’ said Fried at a news conference Thursday.

Fried, a Democrat, is a former public defender who is positioning herself to challenge DeSantis’ expected run for reelection next year. She accused DeSantis of using vaccine distribution “for political and personal gain “ by “auctioning them to the highest bidder” and said she was meeting with FBI officials to ask the public corruption unit to investigate.

“I know fact patterns. I’ve seen up close and personal, crime,’’ she said. “I don’t need a law degree from Harvard to know that when there is smoke, there is fire.”

“I am writing you to express my utmost concern about a number of troubling reports related to COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Florida, raising questions whether any quid pro quo was involved in the allocation of these vaccines, and to request that your office conduct a full and thorough investigation into any potential wrong-doing on the part of Gov. DeSantis,’’ Farmer wrote in a letter to acting U.S. Attorney General Monty Wilkinson.

DeSantis has kept a tight lid on information relating to the distribution of vaccine supplies in Florida, refusing to release information on how the Florida Department of Health decides which hospitals, counties and private pharmacies receive the doses and how many.

Farmer said DeSantis “would not have to be pushing back ... if he had just established and published a well thought out vaccination distribution plan.”

“It would be a lot harder for us to raise these questions and concerns but, without any published objective criteria, it just seems to wax and wane to wherever his whims may be at that moment,’’ he said.

A lack of transparency

For two months, reporters have asked the DeSantis administration to release the location and criteria used to distribute vaccines. The Florida Department of Health has since released some documents to the Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau, but the records do not include complete details. They do show that one-fourth of all vaccines went to Publix supermarkets. While the state did not know in advance where Pubix was sending doses, it did learn afterward and adjusted allocations based on that.

“How did they get to the hospitals?” Fried asked. “Who made this specific request?’’ she asked. “And so that’s why we’re asking for the investigation because there’s a lot of unanswered questions, and a huge amount of paper trail that we need to cover.”

The state continues to refuse to release the written criteria it is using to determine which communities receive the special pop-up vaccine clinics.

Baptist Health’s website said Thursday: “We currently have a very limited supply of vaccines from the state, and are focused on vaccinating the following individuals in our community...”

After noting that it is only providing vaccines to Individuals who are age 65 or older or those under 65 with certain qualifying medical conditions, it says, “we are reaching out to individuals whose original appointments to receive the vaccine with Baptist Health were canceled due to supply constraints and will reschedule those appointments based on vaccine availability.”

Mary Ellen Klas can be reached at meklas@miamiherald.com and @MaryEllenKlas

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis under fire over January vaccinations at upscale enclave in Florida Keys

    Bruce Rauner, the former Republican governor of Illinois with a residence in Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, Fla., subsequently donated $250,000 to DeSantis, according to reports by Chicago and Miami newspapers.

  • Canada lawyer says Trump comments shouldn't halt extradition

    Comments made by former U.S. President Donald Trump do not meet the standard to halt an extradition hearing of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, a Canadian justice department lawyer argued in a court Thursday. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. It says Meng, 49, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

  • Businesses tied to South Dakota Gov. Noem family reportedly got $600,000 in coronavirus grants

    Family members of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem received more than $600,000 in funds from a state grant program pushed by the governor that directed federal coronavirus relief funds to small businesses.

  • Alleged Proud Boys leader wins pretrial release

    The government’s evidence that Ethan Nordean ordered violence at the Capitol is “weak,” the judge says.

  • Why Democrats may have lost significant votes from nonwhite conservatives

    In the latest 2020 election autopsy, David Shor, a veteran of the 2012 Obama campaign who now serves as the head of data science at the progressive nonprofit OpenLabs, broke down for New York why he thinks former President Donald Trump again exceeded polling expectations in the presidential race. Shor's analysis shows Democrats lost a significant amount of nonwhite voters, which itself is not a revelation. But he provided more context, explaining that "roughly the same proportion" of Black, Hispanic, and white voters identify as conservative. Traditionally, though, among those three groups, only white voters were polarized at the ballot box. Around 80 percent of white conservatives vote for Republicans, Shor said, but Democrats have generally won the support of nonwhite conservatives overwhelmingly regardless of their personal political ideology, suggesting that, say, economic issues were a more significant factor. This year, though, Shor hinted that Democrats may have taken things too far with certain "ideologically charged" issues like the "defund the police" campaign. OpenLabs and its partner organizations, Shor said, have done "extensive" post-election surveys and found that Hillary Clinton voters with "conservative views on crime, policing, and public safety were more likely to switch to Trump than voters with less conservative views on those issues." Shor went on to express his belief that as college-educated "white liberals," whom he says are more ideologically inclined, make up a larger share of the Democratic electorate, they'll continue to push the party further to the left, which could alienate nonwhite conservative Democrats. Read the full interview at New York. The broader implication in here is that Democrats should take it seriously when many nonwhite Dems identify themselves as moderate or conservative. And it's usually conservative on social/cultural issues more than on economics. If Dems lose those voters, they're kind of screwed. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 3, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceTrump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long. The Republican grievance perpetual motion machine

  • Newsom Wants Californians To Wear 2 Masks; Will Not Follow “Terrible Mistake” Being Made Texas, Florida

    “We will be doubling down on mask wearing,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, “not arguing to follow the example of Texas and other states that I think are making a terrible mistake.” It’s the second time this week that Newsom, a Democrat, has ripped the actions of his Republican counterpart Greg Abbott of […]

  • GOP pushes Murkowski to stay in line against Biden’s Covid bill

    The Alaska senator — as unique as her home state — has admitted she is torn over what to do.

  • Biden says world on cusp of some 'real breakthroughs' on cancer

    U.S. President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House on Wednesday to brainstorm ways to accelerate the fight against cancer, saying he believed the world was nearing some "real breakthroughs." Biden, whose son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46, said the battle against cancer was deeply personal for him - and many Americans. He told reporters before the meeting that cancer or "the C word" remained the most frightening word in the English language.

  • Pelosi’s H.R. 1 Is an Authoritarian Outrage

    Democrats like to accuse anyone who doesn’t embrace every one of their brand-new, rapidly evolving, Constitution-corroding positions of being “authoritarians.” It’s often an impressive feat of projection. For a pristine example of the genre, take Jonathan Chait’s recent New York magazine piece alleging that former vice president Mike Pence is laying the “blueprint” for a fascistic GOP state in his new Heritage Foundation op-ed. What “authoritarian” diktats does Herr Pence have in store for our fragile American democracy? For starters, the former vice president argues that states, as they always have, should conduct their own elections rather than permit a narrow partisan majority led by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to unilaterally nationalize and dictate the rules for every locality in perpetuity — as they did with a House vote on a sweeping measure known as H.R. 1. To be more precise, Pence writes that he opposes empowering the federal government to: compel states to count mail-in votes that arrive up to ten days after Election Day. compel states to allow ballot harvesting. compel states to ban voter ID laws. compel states to allow bureaucrats to redraw congressional districts. compel states to allow felons to vote. compel states to undermine free-speech rights by imposing “onerous legal and administrative burdens on candidates, civic groups, unions, nonprofit organizations.” The latter of these initiatives is an outrageous attack on the First Amendment, but all of them are contained in some way in H.R. 1 — which amounts to an integrity-corroding, banana-republic attempt to override the will of states, which most Democrats don’t seem to believe should exist. Or, at least, not for the red ones. What Pence failed to mention in his op-ed is that the bill would also mandate 15 days of early voting, automatic voter registration, and online voter registration. It would compel states to count ballots cast by voters who are in the wrong precincts, prohibit election officials from reviewing the eligibility of voters, and bar officials from removing ineligible voters from the rolls. It would create a Soviet-sounding “Commission to Protect Democratic Institutions” to circumvent the judicial system. Now, even if you support some of these proposals on a state level, most of them didn’t exist in any state a few years ago. Chait contends that Pence’s “most remarkable rhetorical maneuver is to argue that we must ‘heal’ the country, which means not passing any election-law changes in Congress, and then proceeds to argue in the very next paragraph for restoring ‘confidence’ by imposing voter-suppression measures in the states.” Pence does nothing of the sort. Here is his next paragraph. To restore public confidence in our elections, our leaders should uphold the Constitution, reject congressional Democrats’ plan to nationalize our elections, and get about the serious work of state-based reform that will protect the integrity of the vote for every American. Terms such as “voting restrictions” are tantamount to calling traffic laws “driving restrictions.” They are conveniently ominous sounding, leaving room for endless partisan weaponization against existing laws. Unless, that is, Democrats don’t support any “voting restrictions” whatsoever. Which might be the case. Whereas actual “voter suppression” was once maliciously deployed to obstruct the rights of American citizens, the term now basically implicates a Republican failing to personally mail in his illegal immigrant neighbor’s ballot ten days after an election. Democrats rely on these distorted terms because the vast majority of Americans support some basic voter-integrity laws. Take, for instance, Chait’s assertion that Pence wants to “restrict the franchise with strict photo-ID requirements, limits on early and mail voting, and so on.” “Strict” does a lot of heavy lifting here. As far as I can tell, 80 percent of Americans support photo-ID laws. Now, we can disagree in good faith about the effects of forcing Americans to get a photo identification before helping decide the fate of the nation, but requiring a citizen to prove his identity falls well short of any definition of “authoritarian.” Or, if it is, then nearly every Western European country admired by the Left should be deemed an autocratic state. It is quite something to read Chait, who spent years spinning conspiracy theories undermining the veracity of a presidential election (and as far as we know, he still believes the 2000 presidential election was stolen as well), contend that Pence does not have any evidence of “significant voting irregularities.” Now, I happen to agree. But if we’re right, why is it imperative to nationalize and reimagine the entire voting system? We already have constitutional protections for voting rights and a judicial system to adjudicate conflicts. Those are rhetorical questions, of course. The entire case for H.R. 1 is predicated on bad-faith arguments. Democrats want to corrode the system because they believe it will help them win. “Pence,” claims Chait, “holds a position that represents a synthesis of Trump’s idiosyncratic personal authoritarianism and his party’s longstanding anti-democratic trend.” By “democratic,” liberals mean a direct democracy and centralized control in which a few big states dictate and lord over how everyone lives. This, not a state demanding a photo ID, is an authoritarian attack on the proper role of federal government that is clearly laid out in the Constitution.

  • QAnon: Why March 4 matters to pro-Trump conspiracy theorists as fears of second Capitol attack grow

    Donald Trump may have left the Oval Office weeks ago, but fringe group QAnon has not given up. Followers claim that Mr Trump will reclaim the presidency on March 4, the date when presidents were inaugurated up until 1933. Washington DC is on high alert: online chatter from QAnon devotees has fueled alarm among security officials that further violence, just two months after the historic Jan 6 Capitol siege, could break out. Capitol Police have already said they had intelligence of a possible plot to re-storm the Capitol on Thursday, and the House of Representatives has cancelled their sessions that day. What is QAnon? Since its inception in Oct 2017, QAnon has grown from a single cryptic posting on an obscure message board to lay claim to being the world’s biggest conspiracy theory. It is based on a theory that plays on deep distrust of government, the media and the ‘deep state’. They believe Mr Trump is waging a war behind the scenes against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in high ranking roles.

  • Newsom strikes school reopening deal with California lawmakers

    The Capitol deal more closely aligns with what the Democratic governor originally proposed in December than what his own party's lawmakers detailed in a bill in February.

  • No, Johnson & Johnson’s Vaccine Isn’t “Less Effective” — Here’s Why

    A vial of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine at Northwell Health South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York, U.S., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. President Biden said that Merck & Co. will help make Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine, a collaboration between rivals aimed at ramping up the pace of inoculations that will help provide enough supply for every adult in the U.S. by the end of May. Photographer: Johnny Milano/Bloomberg via Getty Images Nationwide, people are grappling with the weight of life during the coronavirus pandemic as they reflect on an entire year living under some kind of lockdown. For many, the pandemic has meant working from home, less physical contact with family and friends, and a complete change in how they interact with everyday life in an effort to keep themselves and their loved ones safer from the deadly virus. But there is some hope for relief, now that a third vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered across the country for people ages 18 and older. Despite the fact that there are now even more vaccines being made available to millions of people across the country, some are skeptical that the J&J vaccine is less effective than the Moderna and Pfizer two-dose vaccines, due to lower efficacy numbers. Media reports on the new vaccine have focused their attention on its efficacy rate: 72% for Johnson & Johnson, compared to 94% for Moderna and 95% for Pfizer. But the lower rate shouldn’t discourage anyone from getting the single-dose vaccine, which is equally as effective as the other two at preventing serious illness, according to The New York Times. The J&J vaccine’s lower effectiveness number refers only to its ability to prevent all infections as a result of contracting the SARS-Cov-2 virus. While it may not be as good at preventing mild COVID cases, Johnson & Johnson’s single dose is just as successful as the other two at preventing the most serious cases of this virus, and that’s most important. For more context, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also more effective than the flu shot. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “flu vaccination reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40% and 60% among the overall population during seasons when most circulating flu viruses are well-matched to the flu vaccine.” Dr. Robert Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco told The New York Times that with any of the three vaccines, “There’s essentially no chance you will die of COVID, which is breathtaking.” This is notable, considering the virus has killed more than half a million people in the U.S. over the last year. The goal of any of the three vaccines is not to completely root out COVID-19, which is likely here to stay. Instead, the hope is to turn the virus into something like a mild flu or the common cold while we seek to achieve herd immunity and in that regard, things are looking up. “When you think of what do you want from a vaccine, you don’t want to go to the hospital, and you certainly don’t want to die,” Johnson & Johnson CEO and Chairman Alex Gorsky told CNBC’s Squawk Box. “And what we have seen as far as 100% efficacy in those parameters, again with a single shot.” Experts say they would recommend any of the three vaccines and suggest that people get whichever one is first made available to them. That is our best possible tool when it comes to moving past the pandemic. Lisa Lee, an infectious disease epidemiologist and public health ethicist at Virginia Tech, said last month that a third vaccine option “substantially reduces the time it takes the U.S. to reach herd immunity.” Lee also noted that as more of the population becomes vaccinated, there is less opportunity for further mutations of the virus to develop. “When we stop transmitting between people, we also stop the opportunity for mutation,” she told CNBC. After a long year in relative isolation, as people sit with the grief of losing their old ways of living and their loved ones and the uncertainty of what comes next, it’s only natural that they might question the efficacy of a new vaccine. We’ve been dealt so many blows in the last year, after all. But rest assured that if your time comes for the vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot is made available to you, it’s just one more layer of protection for all of us. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?I Helped Create The Johnson & Johnson VaccineWill Everyone Be Able To Get Vaccinated By May?Inside The Fierce Hunt For Leftover Vaccines

  • Pentagon probe slams ex-White House Dr. Jackson's behavior

    The Department of Defense inspector general released a scathing report Wednesday on the conduct of Ronny Jackson, now a congressman from Texas, when he worked as a top White House physician. The internal investigation concluded that Jackson made “sexual and denigrating” comments about a female subordinate, violated the policy on drinking alcohol on a presidential trip and took prescription-strength sleeping medication that prompted worries from his colleagues about his ability to provide proper medical care. The years-long investigation into Jackson, who was elected to the House in November, examined allegations into his conduct during his time serving the administrations of both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

  • Ultra-rich Florida community got COVID vaccinations in January

    Thousands of residents over 65 in a wealthy gated enclave in the Florida Keys had received COVID vaccines by mid-January, while most of the rest of Florida's elderly waited for their shots, report the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald.Why it matters: The uber-rich Ocean Reef Club on Key Largo, with more than 2,100 full- or part-time members, was dubbed by the papers as "one of the highest-security private communities in the nation."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOcean Reef did not respond to the Times' and Herald's request for comment on how it obtained so many vaccines so quickly.The state of play: The only people from the area who gave to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) political committee all live in Ocean Reef. All 17 had given contributions of $5,000 through December 2020.Resident Bruce Rauner, who served as the Republican governor of Illinois and headed a Chicago private equity firm, donated $250,000 in February.What they're saying: DeSantis spokesperson Meredith Beatrice told the papers that the governor was not involved in selecting Ocean Reef for early vaccines."This was not a state-supported senior community POD [point of distribution], nor was it requested by the governor."The big picture: DeSantis has been criticized for steering exclusive pop-up vaccination sites to other wealthy communities in Florida — and has continually denied that politics drove the decisions.Two of the wealthiest zip codes in Manatee County — both predominantly white and heavily Republican — got a pop-up site with DeSantis' assistance. The governor responded by dismissing any charges of favoritism.Three other developments in the state run by Pat Neal, a politically-connected developer and former state senator who has a long history in GOP politics, also got similar vaccine sites. At the time, a DeSantis spokesman said the "insinuation" that they were "established for political purposes is completely baseless."Florida readers: Check out the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Chiefs sell naming rights to Arrowhead Stadium for first time

    While some fans will surely be disappointed with the corporate infringement, critics would like to see the franchise rid of all Native American imagery and branding.

  • New York doctor charged with five murders for alleged 'depraved' prescription abuse

    The charges mark the state’s first case of second-degree murder against a doctor for “depraved indifference to human life" through reckless prescribing of pill.

  • Black women persevere to lead in Vermont despite harassment

    Mia Schultz has watched three other Black women in Vermont leave leadership posts in the mostly white state because of harassment and threats. Now, the former insurance professional is carrying on a broader fight for her community in her new leadership role as president of one of Vermont’s two NAACP branches. “I really don’t feel like I have a choice,” said Schultz, who replaced another Black woman, Tabitha Moore, who decided not to run for reelection citing harassment. “We’re talking about our children.”

  • Some States Are Reporting ‘Breakthrough’ Cases of COVID-19—Here’s What That Means

    A small number of people are testing positive after being fully vaccinated—but with mild or no symptoms.

  • Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

    Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, nearly two months after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the iconic building to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's victory. The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Trump will rise again to power on March 4. Online chatter identified by authorities included discussions among members of the Three Percenters, an anti-government militia group, concerning possible plots against the Capitol on Thursday, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • ‘Perfect’ free agency sends Prescott to 49ers, suggests new CB, center for Cowboys

    With free agency set to begin at the start of the new league year on March 17, it’s time for armchair GMs everywhere to lay out their master plans for who should go where. At NFL.com, Nick Shook explored NFC rosters, looking to find a good home for several notable players. For the Cowboys, he’s eyeing secondary help in the form of Bashaud Breeland, most recently of the Chiefs. Dallas is currently slated to watch both of its starting corners walk in free agency, and while Anthony Brown and Trevon Diggs could end up being their starting duo in 2021, adding a veteran like Breeland makes sense, too.