Democrats ask Governor Jeff Landry to reverse decision to opt out of child feeding program

Louisiana Democrats are asking Republican Gov. Jeff Landry to reverse a decision to opt out of a federal summer feeding program that could benefit almost 600,000 children in the state.

Congress and Democratic President Joe Biden made the program permanent beginning in the summer of 2024.

The Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program, or Summer EBT, is meant to supplement existing programs during the summer that have had a more limited reach, according to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

But Landry's new secretary of the Department of Children and Family services said in a statement the state should be focused more on "a pathway to self-sufficiency" rather than rely on government programs.

"Every child deserves a safe home, first and foremost, and families deserve a pathway to self-sufficiency," said Secretary David Matlock of Shreveport in a statement. "Staying focused on that mission, without adding piecemeal programs that come with more strings than long-term solutions, is what will deliver the biggest impact for the children and families we serve."

But on Monday state House Democrats said Landry and Matlock should reconsider.

“House Democrats strongly oppose Gov. Jeff Landry's decision not to participate in the federal Summer EBT program and urge him to reverse course," House Democratic Caucus Chair Matt Willard of New Orleans said in a statement. "The Summer EBT program helps feed nearly 600,000 Louisiana children with food insecurity.

“As leaders, we have a moral obligation to our children and the future of our state. Childhood hunger can have lasting consequences. Children cannot learn, develop, or grow strong if they are hungry. We must put our children before partisan politics and do the right thing.

“We can feed hundreds of thousands of Louisiana children, helping them become intelligent, strong, successful adults. This is a no-brainer. Louisiana must participate in the Summer EBT program.”

Republicans control super majorities in both the state House and Senate.

Jeff Landry is sworn in as Louisiana Governor on the steps of the State Capital in Baton Rouge La. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

Louisiana's only Democratic member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, blasted the decision over the weekend.

“The governor’s decision to turn down federal resources to feed children is unconscionable and it is ridiculous to assert that denying them food will somehow break the cycle of poverty," Carter said in a statement Saturday. "This decision will hurt our most vulnerable children and should be reversed immediately.”

The Summer EBT program adds $40 per month per child during the summer — a total of $120 per child - to be loaded on an EBT card, which can be used at stores that also take Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Thirty-five states are participating, but Louisiana along with Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont and Wyoming opted out this summer.

“No child in this country should go hungry,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in an interview with The Associated Press. “They certainly shouldn’t go hungry because they lose access to nutritious school meals during the summer months.

“For the life of me I don’t see why 50 governors aren’t doing (Summer EBT),” he said, “but we’re happy that 35 are, we’re happy that territories are in and we’re happy that the tribes are continuing to work with us.”

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Jeff Landry pressed to restore summer feeding program for 600,000 kids