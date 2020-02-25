Democrats are being swept up in idealism – but are they ignoring political realism?

The Democratic National Convention that will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this July is almost certain to make history. The party may choose the first openly gay presidential candidate ever, or the first Jewish candidate, or the first democratic socialist candidate from either of the two major parties. The convention could choose the oldest presidential nominee in US history, or the second youngest, or the richest. It may select the second woman ever to head the ballot.

But the Milwaukee gathering may also turn into the first brokered convention since 1952 – a dream come true for political junkies who would revel in the Game of Thrones level of intrigue it would entail, but a nightmare for party strategists. And the convention may be most remembered for choosing the candidate who ended up losing to Donald Trump – an outcome that seems likelier after last week’s Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That event marked the disastrous debate premiere of the former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, whom the other candidates hammered like a piñata. But all of the candidates also attacked each other more vigorously than they had in any previous debate. In so doing, they laid bare the divisions within the Democratic party that are likely to lead to grief both at the convention and on election day.

Many Democratic moderates, alarmed by Bernie Sanders’ standing atop national polls, look to Bloomberg to thwart a socialist party takeover. In his ads, at any rate, Bloomberg comes across as a formidable candidate: a hugely successful entrepreneur, generous supporter of progressive causes, three-time electoral winner in a vast and diverse city and a manager of proven competence and toughness. Since Democratic voters say their top priority for a candidate is electability, it might appear logical to select a moderate nominee who’s an experienced national figure, who can torch Trump’s claims of business success, who can credibly promise an orderly and competent administration to replace Trump’s chaos and who can’t be intimidated or outspent.

But the other candidates in Las Vegas highlighted Bloomberg’s egregious vulnerabilities. These include claims of sexual harassment and gender discrimination at his company that led to an unknown number of women filing lawsuits resulting in settlements and non-disclosure agreements (or NDAs), as well as anger over the stop-and-frisk policies of New York’s police force during his mayoralty that targeted young black and Hispanic men. More generally, the other candidates charged that Bloomberg is an “arrogant billionaire” (according to Elizabeth Warren) “who thinks he can buy this election” (according to Pete Buttigieg).

Mike Bloomberg talks with Senator Elizabeth Warren during a break at the ninth Democratic 2020 presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters More

Bloomberg had no real reply to these charges. He is, in fact, one of those billionaires whom Sanders and other progressive Democrats have effectively demonized, and he’s pouring Babylonian sums into his candidacy. Arrogance may be the flaw that politicians ascribe to other politicians who are just as egocentric as they are, but the debate clearly showed that Bloomberg isn’t accustomed to being challenged and apparently can’t be bothered to take advice from his debate prep coaches.

At age 78, Bloomberg is a product of the pre-#MeToo era and hasn’t learned how tone-deaf it sounds when he says that he won’t release women from NDAs because the contracts were “consensual”. And his signature achievement of reducing crime in New York City has become a liability because it was achieved in part through stop-and-frisk. Bloomberg might be tempted to point out (as he has in the past) that minorities, who are disproportionately victims of violent crime, were the greatest beneficiaries of his crime reduction efforts. But even conservatives who once advocated stop-and-frisk have conceded that crime rates have continued to fall in New York since the practice was discontinued, and further that since the vast majority of those who were stopped and searched were innocent of any crime, the practice unnecessarily and unjustly humiliated those who were subjected to it.