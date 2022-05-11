Democrats' bill would make Roe v. Wade law, and expand it

Anti-scaling fencing blocks off the stairs to the Supreme Court, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Washington.Abortion legislation facing a Senate test vote would enshrine into federal law the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Senate Democrats are moving quickly to try to codify the 50-year-old ruling after a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggested the court is poised to overturn the case (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chuck Schumer
    Chuck Schumer
    American politician

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats’ abortion legislation is “very simple," as it would enshrine into federal law the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Senate Democrats are moving quickly to try to codify the 50-year-old ruling after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggesting the court is poised to overturn the case was leaked last week. But they don't have enough votes, and Republicans are expected to block the bill in a test vote Wednesday.

But if the Democratic legislation were to become law, it would do more than just preserve the status quo.

The bill would also expand protections, invalidating many state laws that Democrats and abortion rights advocates say have infringed on the original 1973 ruling. Two Republican senators who support abortion rights have indicated they won’t vote for it, instead favoring their own, narrower legislation.

A look at the legislation the Senate is voting on Wednesday:

CODIFYING ROE V. WADE

Broadly, the main objective of the legislation is to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, meaning it would be much harder for the Supreme Court to overturn. In the five decades the ruling has been court precedent, abortion-rights supporters have not been able to pass federal legislation to legalize abortion. And because the Supreme Court decided on that right, it can also take it away — however rare that move may be.

In codifying Roe, the legislation would establish that health care providers have rights to provide abortion services and that patients have a right to receive abortions.

BANNING CERTAIN RESTRICTIONS

The Democrats’ bill would also end certain state laws that they say have chipped away at the original Roe v. Wade decision, banning what they say are medically unnecessary restrictions that block access to safe and accessible abortions. The court has allowed states to regulate but not ban abortion before the point of viability, around 24 weeks, resulting in a variety of state laws and restrictions that abortion-rights supporters oppose.

The bill would end bans earlier than 24 weeks, in addition to any restrictions that do not make exceptions for the patient’s health or life. It would also stop states from requiring providers share “medically inaccurate” information, or from requiring additional tests or waiting periods, aimed at dissuading a patient from having an abortion.

REPUBLICAN ALTERNATIVE

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska support abortion rights but have opposed the Democratic legislation, saying it is too expansive and could threaten some religious liberties that states have sought to protect.

They have introduced legislation that would hew closer to what the court currently allows, more generally prohibiting states from imposing an “undue burden” on the ability of a woman to choose whether to have an abortion prior to fetal viability. It is not expected to get a vote.

NEXT STEPS

Without the votes to pass their bill, Democrats have few options to block the eventual court ruling, if it overturns Roe v. Wade.

Democratic leaders have signaled that they instead intend to take the fight to voters ahead of this year’s midterms.

“We’ve got to win elections,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Tuesday.

___

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pennsylvania’s Senate Primary Shows How Republicans’ Abortion Rhetoric Could Backfire

    The rowdy primary for the Republican Senate nomination in Pennsylvania is quickly becoming a referendum on abortion. The contenders seem to have made the final days of the race all about abortion rights—and how each would work to make sure those rights are relegated to a blip in history on par with Prohibition if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The extreme views being espoused by the candidates are resonating with the activist set, the narrow slice of voters who want to return to 1972, and anti-abortion-rights Twitter, but they’re broadly out of the mainstream, even among Republicans.

  • Anti-abortion Senate Democrat backs abortion rights bill

    Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, one of the last lawmakers on Capitol Hill calling himself a “pro-life Democrat,” said Tuesday he would support a bill to write abortion rights into federal law following the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. Casey, serving his third term, is not just any Democrat in the abortion debate.

  • Senate prepares for abortion rights showdown

    Abortion rights protesters took to the streets across the U.S. following the leak that suggests the Supreme Court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade. Lawmakers on both sides of the debate are focusing on what comes next if it's struck down. Nikole Killion has more.

  • Republican senator compares women to sea turtles and eagles in speech against abortion rights

    Steve Daines made the remarks on the floor of the US Senate

  • Senate Democrats seek vote on bill that would codify Roe v. Wade

    The battle over abortion rights appears to be heading to the Senate floor. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he plans to file a motion for a procedural vote Monday which could see a full Senate vote on the controversial issue Wednesday

  • OnPolitics: The Senate bill that could protect abortion rights

    The proposed bill would supersede abortion restrictions in individual states and make the procedure more accessible.

  • TX gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Roe v. Wade: “It was women of Texas standing up, fighting for their rights.”

    Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) reiterated his support for abortion rights on ABC’s The View on Tuesday. O’Rourke’s appearance followed on the heels of the pro-choice rally he held in Houston in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion signaling the Court would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case establishing a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion. O’Rourke added that this wasn’t the first time Texas women have shown their support for abortion rights.

  • Tom Felton says playing ‘evil’ Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter did him ‘no favours’ with girls at school

    ‘I was walking around with dyed hair and played an evil wizard. It wasn’t cool’

  • 6 things to know about abortion pills

    More than half of recent abortions in the U.S. were carried out by medication abortion. The Food and Drug Administration permanently allowed patients to obtain abortion pills through Telehealth and mail delivery in December 2021, but accessibility still depends on which state a patient lives in. If the Supreme Court decides to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on the right to abortion, medication abortions are expected to increase even more if access to abortion clinics is threatened. To help offer guidance on medication abortion, Yahoo News spoke to Ushma Upadhyay, an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.

  • Live updates | Pipeline operator to stop natural gas flow

    Ukraine’s natural gas pipeline operator said it would stop Russian shipments through its Novopskov hub in a part of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. It said the hub handles about a third of the Russian gas passing through the country to Western Europe, although Russia’s state-owned natural gas giant Gazprom put the figure at about a quarter. It said Russia could reroute affected shipments through Ukraine’s other main hub, Sudzha, in a northern part of the country controlled by Ukraine.

  • Yellen: Overturning Roe v. Wade would ‘have very damaging effects on the economy’

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that repealing Roe v. Wade would damage the economy, a week after a leaked draft opinion showed a majority of the Supreme Court will choose to do just that.

  • Joe Manchin Is Now The Only Senate Democrat Opposing Abortion Rights

    Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey on Tuesday endorsed legislation codifying abortion rights nationwide, leaving his colleague from West Virginia as the lone holdout.

  • Louisiana Right to Life opposes bill that could charge women who have abortion with murder

    A Louisiana House panel advanced a bill in which the mother or those assisting her in terminating the pregnancy can be charged with homicide.

  • ‘We survived’: Tulsa Race Massacre survivors celebrate latest ruling

    The three remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, their lawyers and a host of supporters last Monday celebrated a judge’s decision to allow their lawsuit seeking reparations for the decimation of the former district known as Greenwood, or "Black Wall Street," to move forward after the defendants sought to dismiss the case altogether, saying too much time has passed.

  • Political reality: Congress can't save — or end — abortion

    After fighting for decades over abortion policy, Congress is about to run into the stark political limits of its ability to save — or end — the Roe v. Wade protections. President Joe Biden has called on Democrats to enshrine the nearly 50-year-old Supreme Court ruling into law after the disclosure of a draft opinion that would overturn the landmark decision that declared a constitutional right to abortion services. A test vote Wednesday in the Senate on a Democratic bill to protect access to abortions is expected to fail, blocked by a Republican-led filibuster.

  • Benedict Cumberbatch, 'SNL' Cast Members Wear Support For Roe v. Wade On Their Hearts

    "Saturday Night Live" gave another show of support for the landmark ruling as the program closed out.

  • The Resident: Emily VanCamp Makes a Welcome Return in First Look Photos

    Oh, how we’ve missed you, Nic Nevin. The Resident‘s upcoming Season 5 finale will welcome back Emily VanCamp as the dearly departed nurse practitioner, and TVLine has your exclusive first look at the flashback-heavy episode. As co-showrunner Peter Elkoff previously shared with us, the May 17 finale will find Conrad revisiting a specific night with […]

  • President Biden Speech on Inflation

    President Biden Speech on Inflation

  • Steve Harvey says he ‘lost a lot of respect’ for Will Smith after Oscars slap

    Steve Harvey believes Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars was a "punk move," that he only did because he knew no one would stop him during the live broadcast.

  • Pillen wins Nebraska governor primary, dealing blow to Trump

    University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen was projected to win Nebraska’s Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, dealing a high-profile loss to former President Trump, who aggressively backed one of his rivals. The Associated Press called the race at 11:23 p.m. ET. Pillen came out ahead of eight other candidates running to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts…