Democrats blast Kevin McCarthy for claim terrorists are crossing southern border

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) traveled to the southern border on Monday, where he claims border agents he met with warned him that suspected terrorists are trying to cross into the United States via Mexico. "You saw it in their eyes," McCarthy said, referring to the agents. "They talked about 'they're on the list.' ... The terrorist watch list."

Democrats are dubious, arguing that McCarthy was merely attempting to stoke fear as part of a larger effort to curb immigration. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.), who represents the El Paso area, said she also recently spoke with border agents and none mentioned anything about catching terrorist suspects. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), the chair of the House subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, pointed out that he hasn't caught wind of the concerns, either. "Gonna ask for a briefing," he tweeted. "Pretty sure [McCarthy] is either wrong or lying."

McCarthy was also criticized for suggesting Americans should be worried about allegations that people from Iran, Sri Lanka, Yemen, and Chinese are trying to cross the border. Read more at The Washington Post.

