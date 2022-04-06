Democrats blast Mexico's president for assailing judiciary

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily morning press conference before officially inaugurating the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) north of Mexico City, Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSHUA GOODMAN
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Bob Menendez
    American politician
  • Merrick Garland
    American judge and 86th United States Attorney General
  • Alejandro Gertz Manero
    Mexican lawyer and politician
  • Ricardo Anaya
    Mexican politician

MIAMI (AP) — Democrats in Congress are sounding the alarm over what they claim is mounting evidence that Mexico’s chief prosecutor — a vital partner of U.S. law enforcement — is assailing the nation’s independent judiciary and selectively targeting for prosecution opponents of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In a harshly worded letter sent Wednesday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland, Sen. Bob Menendez, the powerful chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and three colleagues call on the Biden administration to raise their concerns directly with their Mexican counterparts.

“López Obrador’s tenure has been marked by an increasing pattern of seemingly selective prosecutions disproportionately targeting government critics,” according to the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. "President López Obrador’s efforts to advance legitimate accountability initiatives must strengthen, not dismantle, democratic institutions and the rule of law.”

The letter, which is bound to stir the ire of López Obrador and his allies, focuses on a number of questionable actions and what they consider “personal vendettas” pursued by Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero.

The top prosecutor, a close ally of the leftist president, first caught the attention of American officials after the Trump administration dropped criminal narcotics changes against former Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and returned him to Mexico on promises he would be investigated at home.

But the probe against Cienfuegos was quickly closed and Gertz Manero later threatened to press charges of his own against U.S. prosecutors accustomed to working hand-in-glove with Mexican law enforcement to dismantle the country's powerful cartels.

“We urge you to give serious consideration to the risk of a weakened, politicized justice system in Mexico,” according to the letter, whose signatories include Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, chairman of the appropriations committee, and Senators Benjamin Cardin of Maryland and Jeffrey Merkley of Oregon.

López Obrador was elected in 2018 on a promise to sweep clean Mexico's notoriously corrupt politics and likes to tout his commitment to austerity by taking commercial flights. But critics call it a stunt to distract from a worrisome accumulation of power, failure to deliver on campaign promises and repeated attacks on opponents that undermines the rule of law in the U.S.' second largest trade partner.

This Sunday, his supporters are expected to give him another boost when they head to the polls for a first-of-its-kind referendum on whether he should be allowed to finish his six-year term — something that has never been in doubt and which many see as a sideshow.

The Democrats in their letter fault López Obrador for publicly attacking a judge who ruled against his energy policies, pushing a seemingly unconstitutional plan to extend the term of a sympathetic Supreme Court chief justice and calling for the resignation of Mexico’s top electoral court.

They also raise concerns about criminal charges pressed against Ricardo Anaya, a prominent conservative opponent of López Obrador.

Anaya, who finished second in the 2018 presidential election, was accused last year with money laundering in connection to an alleged bribe he took in exchange for his support on an energy reform bill. The charges are based on the testimony of the former head of Mexico’s state run oil company, who claims that on the instructions of López Obrador’s predecessor he paid lawmakers, including $525,000 to Anaya, to vote for the overhaul.

Some have questioned the strength of the evidence, given that the alleged bribe was paid months after the reform was approved, when Anaya had already left office. Anaya has since fled Mexico and is living in the U.S.

López Obrador has dismissed claims of score settling in the Anaya and other cases as “lies” and “falsehoods" promoted by opponents to weaken his rule.

There was no immediate response from either his or the attorney general's office when the AP sent them a copy of the letter.

Under Gertz Manero's leadership, the Mexican prosecutor's office has also failed to seriously investigate allies of the president, according to the letter. These include allegations of money laundering and finance law violations against the president's brother, who was caught on video receiving cash from a campaign supporter. López Obrador has defended the contributions as legitimate.

The Democrats also accuse Gertz Manero of pressing personal matters while in office.

These include trying to lock up 31 scientists in a maximum security prison because he claims they improperly received about $2.5 million in government funding years ago. The laws at the time allowed such funding, and the researchers say it wasn’t misspent. Critics say the charges are payback for the researchers' refusal to recognize Gertz Manero's own academic credentials.

The attorney general also can be heard in a recently leaked recording of a conversation with a colleague cursing a Supreme Court justice. In the recording, Gertz Manero claims the judge won't heed to demands that the top court keep in jail a niece he blames for the death of his older brother, who died while in her care.

Gertz Manero has acknowledged obtaining an advance copy of a proposed Supreme Court opinion recommending the relative be released — something that struck many as a potential conflict of interest.

But he claims he received the court ruling because he was taking action in the case as a family member of the deceased, not as attorney general.

___

AP Writer Mark Stevenson in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden's confrontation of Putin has barely moved his low polling with Americans

    The historic "rally 'round the flag effect" won't save Biden's sagging approval ratings, experts tell Insider.

  • FBI has names of hundreds more Jan. 6 rioters. DOJ needs more lawyers to prosecute them.

    Aided by citizen sleuths who keep identifying Jan. 6 rioters, the Justice Department is finding that it has more cases than lawyers to prosecute them.

  • What Are Nitrates and Are They Bad For Your Health?

    You may have heard that nitrates and some foods are good for you, while others might be harmful. Here we dive into the science to explain what nitrates are and how they can impact your health.

  • U.S. says potential F-16 sale to Turkey would serve U.S. interests, NATO - letter

    The Biden administration believes a potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey would be in line with U.S. national security interests and would also serve NATO's long-term unity, the State Department said in a letter to Congress that fell short of explicitly supporting the deal. Turkey made a request in October to the United States to buy 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighters and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes. Washington has so far refrained from expressing any opinion on the sale, saying it needs to go through the standard arms sales process.

  • Netflix responds to Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ movie rap

    “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson went viral for rapping about movies going on for way too long. Netflix responded to Davidson by tweeting an entire page of short movies in every genre.

  • China's widening COVID curbs exact mounting economic toll

    China's top European business group warned on Wednesday that its "zero-COVID" strategy was harming the attractiveness of Shanghai as a financial hub, echoing analysts voicing caution over the mounting economic toll of the country's coronavirus curbs. China has for the past month been tackling multiple outbreaks with an elimination strategy that seeks to test, trace and centrally quarantine all positive COVID-19 cases. Nomura estimated on Tuesday that a total of 23 Chinese cities have implemented either full or partial lockdowns, which collectively are home to an estimated 193 million people and contribute to 22% of China's GDP.

  • Republicans target Disney's copyrights over opposition of bill

    "Under current law, Disney loses its Mickey Mouse copyright on January 1, 2024," Banks said in a letter to Disney, adding that he will not support an extension on the copyright.

  • Warren Buffett's protégé warns of dangerous speculation in markets — and compares the meme-stock boom to the Dutch tulip bubble

    Kanbrick cofounder Tracy Britt Cool echoed Buffett's warnings about greed, speculation, and shameless promoters in her second annual letter.

  • Mexico's president, a fierce press critic, offers benefits to journalists

    President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said his government would channel a quarter of its publicity budget into paying for health insurance and pensions for poorer journalists, a move that may affect the income of Mexico's traditional media. The announcement came a day after a report by freedom of expression rights group Article 19 said that violence against the media rose by 85% in the first three years of Lopez Obrador's administration in comparison to the same period under his predecessor. Lopez Obrador has had a fractious relationship with critical news outlets, accusing many of the biggest names in domestic and foreign media of siding with his "conservative" adversaries.

  • Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

    Former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino were held in contempt of Congress for their monthlong refusal to comply with subpoenas rendered by the House committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The two men on Wednesday became the latest members of former President Donald Trump's inner circle to face legal jeopardy as the select committee continues its more than nine-month-long probe into the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years. The near-party-line 220-203 vote will send the criminal referrals for Navarro and Scavino to the Justice Department for possible prosecution.

  • Israeli FM condemns "war crimes" in Ukraine

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned on Tuesday Russia's "war crimes" in Ukraine, intensifying Israel's criticism of Russia since the fighting in Ukraine started. Russian forces committed war crimes against a defenseless civilian population.

  • EU council head suggests giving asylum to Russian deserters

    European Council president Charles Michel said on Wednesday that European Union countries should think about ways to offer asylum to Russian soldiers willing to desert Ukraine battlefields. During an address to the the European Parliament, Michel expressed his “outrage at crimes against humanity, against innocent civilians in Bucha and in many other cities," then called on Russian soldiers to disobey orders. Michel referred to the town outside of Kyiv where graphic evidence of killings and torture has emerged following the withdrawal of Russian forces.

  • Former Biden COVID messaging aide lands at Disney amid 'wokeness' turmoil

    The Walt Disney Company has announced Kristina Schake, who President Biden tapped to head his COVID-19 vaccine education efforts, will serve as Executive Vice President of Global Communications.

  • Big drops in EV battery and solar power costs are a huge plus as California adapts to climate change

    On Monday, state officials announced updates to California's Climate Adaptation Strategy. This comes on the heels of the latest United Nations report, which highlights ways the global population can avoid the worst impacts of climate change. California first adopted a Climate Adaptation Strategy in 2009. By state law, that plan must be updated every three years. Now for the first time, this plan includes timelines for the approximately 150 defined action steps as well as ways to measure success in taking those steps. For example, one action listed in the plan is to "reduce the health impacts of wildfire smoke." One of the success measures for that is a new online wildfire smoke exposure dashboard. That would allow anyone to track hazardous smoke conditions in real-time. It is being worked on this year.

  • French Priest Charged With Sexual Assault in Canada

    French national Johannes Rivoire, age 93, a former priest in Canada’s residential school system, has been charged in Canada with sexual assault, that allegedly happened decades earlier. “In September 2021, Nunavut RCMP received a complaint of sexual assault that occurred approximately 47 years ago,” Nunavut Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesperson wrote in an email to Native News Online.

  • Russia has completed withdrawal from around Kyiv -U.S. defense official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States assesses that Russia has now completed its withdrawal from around Kyiv and is refitting and resupplying its troops for an expected redeployment into Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official said on Wednesday. Over the weekend, Ukraine said its forces had seized back all areas around Kyiv, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched the invasion. "We are assessing that all the Russians have left," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that the U.S. assessment was completed in the past 24 hours.

  • UN envoy says he's concerned about Yemen truce violations

    The U.N. envoy for Yemen expressed concerns on Wednesday about violations of a cease-fire in the war-wrecked country, urging the warring sides to uphold the first nationwide truce in six years. Meanwhile, Yemen's President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi sacked his vice president and announced a presidential council to run the country and lead negotiations with the Iranian-backed rebels, according to a statement aired early Thursday on state-run media. Hans Grundberg, the U.N. envoy, said that while the truce has led to “significant reduction of violence” in Yemen, there were reports of “some hostile military activities,” particularly around the central city of Marib.

  • Saudi Super Golf League saga impacts Masters with Asian Tour’s top officials mysteriously absent

    The Saudi Super Golf League saga has impacted the 86th Masters with the Asian Tour’s top officials not attending the season’s opening major for the first time in many years.

  • Five Tribes urge Supreme Court to reject Oklahoma claim of jurisdiction

    The Five Tribes say Oklahoma's claims of criminal jurisdiction would include tribal trust land and give the state unprecedented authority.

  • Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that curtails the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The high court’s action does not interfere with the Biden administration’s plan to rewrite the rule. Work on a revision has begun, but the administration has said a final rule is not expected until the spring of 2023.