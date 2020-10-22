With Democrats boycotting the hearing, Senate Judiciary Committee advances Barrett Supreme Court nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a final vote in the full Senate. All the Democratic members of the committee boycotted the hearing.

Video Transcript

LINDSEY GRAHAM: I ask unanimous consent that not withstanding the motion of October 15, setting the vote on the Barrett nomination at 1:00 PM, the committee proceed immediately to vote on the Barrett nomination. Any objection? Without objection. On the motion to report the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, the clerk will call the role.

- Favorably to the floor.

LINDSEY GRAHAM: Favorably to the floor, the clerk will call the roll.

- Mr. Grassley?

CHUCK GRASSLEY: Aye.

- Mr. Cornyn?

JOHN CORNYN: Aye.

- Mr. Lee?

MIKE LEE: Aye.

- Mr. Cruz?

TED CRUZ: Aye.

- Mr. Sasse?

BEN SASSE: Aye.

- Mr. Hawley?

JOSH HAWLEY: Aye.

- Mr. Tillis?

THOM TILLIS: Aye.

- Ms. Ernst?

JONI ERNST: Aye.

- Mr. Crapo?

MIKE CRAPO: Aye.

- Mr. Kennedy?

JOHN NEELY KENNEDY: Aye.

- Mrs. Blackburn?

MARSHA BLACKBURN: Aye.

- Mrs. Feinstein? Mr. Leahy? Mr. Durbin? Mr. Whitehouse? Ms. Klobuchar? Mr. Coons? Mr. Blumenthal? Ms. Hirono? Mr. Booker? Ms. Harris? Mr. Chairman?

LINDSEY GRAHAM: Aye.

- Mr. Chairman the votes are 12 yeas, 10 no votes.

LINDSEY GRAHAM: The nomination will be reported favorably to the floor with a unanimous vote.