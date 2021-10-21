Democrats brace for Sinema to reject tax increases

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hans Nichols
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Congressional leaders say Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-Ariz.) potential opposition to any corporate or personal tax increase will complicate — and potentially delay — President Biden’s $2 trillion plan to expand the social safety net.

Why it matters: If tax hikes are out, lawmakers have to find new revenue streams to pay for child care and other administration priorities. Sinema may not be opposed to some drug pricing reforms or enhanced IRS enforcement, Axios has learned.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • While an alternative slate of roughly $2 trillion in tax increases — including a proposed billionaires tax — could partially plug the gap, some Democrats are reluctant to rush it through the legislative process.

What they're saying: “Getting the details right on tax policy is really important,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) told Axios. “We could mess some of this up.”

  • “There's a reason why you only do tax policy in a major way every few years,” he said.

Driving the news: Lawmakers in both chambers are growing increasingly concerned that even if Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) can agree to a top-line price tag, Democrats may be just as divided about how to pay for new programs.

  • Sinema has suggested to lobbyists she's opposed to any corporate or personal tax increase, forcing the Senate Finance Committee to return to the drawing board, the Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Negotiators had been counting on more than $800 billion in new revenues by raising the corporate, personal and capital gains rate.

  • “There's a lot of mechanisms on the list of potential ways to pay for it,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.). “And there's probably compromises with different members to be made over specific items.”

House Way and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) agreed Sinema’s opposition makes a final deal “more complicated.”

  • The senator’s office declined comment.

By the numbers: The president initially proposed raising the corporate rate to 28% from 21%, but Senate Democrats have been hovering around a compromise 25% rate since April.

  • Biden also wanted to increase the top individual rate to 39.6% from 37%, and increase the top capital gains rate to 28% from 20%.

  • Negotiators also are looking to pay for some of their spending by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies, raising between $300 billion and $600 billion.

  • The White House also estimates the administration can raise up to $700 billion by surging funding into the Internal Revenue Service for tax enforcement.

Between the lines: Sinema’s prized legislative accomplishment, the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, relied on all kinds of accounting gimmicks to offset the cost, including so-called dynamic scoring.

  • While Manchin insists any new spending be paid for, Sinema isn’t as committed to budget neutrality.

Be smart: Either Manchin will blink on offsets or everyone will accept fuzzy accounting and pretend the spending is covered by paper tax proposals.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top Democrat predicts "nastiness" for Florida's 2022 legislative session

    Nothing about Florida's current political discourse would lead you to believe that our representatives are nearing something resembling peace and understanding — and that's not changing anytime soon.What's happening: State Rep. Evan Jenne, the House Democratic caucus' co-leader, expects a "knock-down, drag-out" legislative session next year, full of "nastiness and controversy" ahead of the 2022 midterms, per Florida Politics.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axio

  • Top Democrat: 'We're not on a timeline' to reach spending agreement

    A top House Democrat said on Wednesday that lawmakers are not aiming to finish a massive spending package by an Oct. 31 deadline despite assertions by other leaders that they are committed to the Halloween deadline.

  • Committee to discuss vaccine boosters

    Committee to discuss vaccine boosters

  • President Joe Biden to visit Pa.

    President Joe Biden will visit Scranton on Wednesday to continue to rally public support for his infrastructure deal and Build Back Better﻿ agenda, the White House says.

  • Letters to the Editor: Confusion leaves too many behind on COVID vaccines.

    Letter: “It infuriates me to see these vulnerable people not receiving needed medical care in a wealthy country like ours.”

  • Harris tests her appeal to black churches — and limits of IRS rules

    Vice President Kamala Harris is readying an early test of her abilities to rouse voters in the 2022 midterm elections as she works to pull Democratic former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe across the finish line in a closely contested gubernatorial race this year.

  • Senate Republicans Block Latest Effort To Pass New Voting Rights Bill

    The Senate failed to advance a major new voting bill on Wednesday, legislation that advocates have sought as a way to protect the right to vote amid new restrictions being put in place in GOP-led states. The vote was 49-51 to move forward with debate over the bill. All Republicans voted against it. Sixty votes […]

  • Antony Blinken condemns 'packing courts' as 'one of the ways that democracies can come undone'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned “packing courts” as a threat to democratic systems and governance, during a trip to Latin America that could put him crosswise with a left-wing campaign to enlarge the Supreme Court.

  • Walkouts and strikes hit hospitals in pandemic hot spots

    There have been at least 30 strikes of health care workers so far this year, according to a tracker from Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

  • Former Bear Olin Kreutz fires back at Aaron Rodgers justifying taunt

    Former Chicago Bear Olin Kreutz clapped back again at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for justifying his "I own you" taunt to Bears fans Sunday at Soldier Field.

  • REFILE-UPDATE 3-White House tells Democrats that corporate tax hike unlikely in current bill -source

    The White House told Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday that a proposed hike in U.S. corporate taxes is unlikely to make it into their signature social spending bill, according to a congressional source familiar with the discussions. President Joe Biden's plans to hike the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, a key campaign promise, are likely to be one of the steep concessions he makes to steer his economic revival package https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-democrats-2-trillion-spending-plan-what-is-what-is-cut-2021-10-20 through Congress, the White House disclosed in the private meeting with top Democrats. "There is an expansive menu of options for how to finance the president's plan to ensure our economy delivers for hardworking families, and none of them are off the table," said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates.

  • What's in, and what's out, as Democrats trim Biden bill

    After months of talks, Democrats are edging closer to an agreement on what programs and policies to include in President Joe Biden's massive plan to expand health and safety net programs and combat global warming. The plan seems likely to include an expansion of Medicare benefits for seniors, universal preschool, paid family leave and the continuation of a child tax credit that was increased earlier this year and applied to more families. Democrats are scaling back some investments or shortening the timeframe for when those programs would be up and running to fit within an approximately $2 trillion budget over 10 years, rather than the $3.5 trillion budget plan approved earlier by the House.

  • FDA authorizes Moderna, J&J Covid-19 boosters, allows mix-and-match shots

    The announcement clears the way for a major expansion of the country's booster campaign heading into the fall and winter.

  • Dems Plan ‘Deep Cuts’ in Biden Spending Plan

    Democrats emerged from a series of meetings this week sounding increasingly optimistic that they can pull together a consensus framework for their multi-trillion-dollar social spending package — and possibly even do it by the end of the week. “We’re getting closer to an agreement,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Wednesday. “We want to finalize a deal by the end of this week, but we all must keep moving together.” President Joe Biden on Tuesday reportedly reiterated that he’s no

  • Even Scaled Back, Biden’s Tax Reforms Would Reshape Business

    Corporate taxes accounted for just 1% of U.S. GDP in 2019, lower than almost every other major economy, writes Amy Hanauer of the Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy.

  • Bitcoin could surge to $168,000 as the arrival of a futures ETF drives new equilibrium in supply and demand, Fundstrat says

    With bitcoin block rewards at $10 million per day, the equilibrium between supply and demand will not be balanced unless bitcoin's price moves higher.

  • This Famous Burger Chain Refuses to "Discriminate Against Customers" Based On Vaccine Status, Statement Says

    Proof of vaccine mandates for indoor dining are being enforced in several cities across the country, but one popular fast-food chain has refused to cooperate.The only San Francisco location of In-N-Out Burger refused to check the vaccination status of customers dining indoors and was temporarily shut down as a result by The San Francisco Department of Public Health. The restaurant, located in the Fisherman's Wharf neighborhood, has since been reopened, but indoor dining is still unavailable at t

  • Jen Psaki's Response To Peter Doocy's Question Leaves Him Momentarily Speechless

    The White House press secretary asked the Fox News reporter a question he couldn't answer.

  • Condoleezza Rice spars with The View host while discussing Capitol riot

    Condoleezza Rice won't be interrupted.

  • Trump Gets Taken To School After Botching Basic U.S. History In Latest Rant

    The former president's new complaint gets an "F" for historical accuracy.