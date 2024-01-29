Democrats call out DeSantis for fighting state attorney’s reinstatement

Andrew Warren, the Hillsborough State Attorney suspended in 2022, held a video news conference Monday with Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried. Warren, removed from his elected office by Gov. Ron DeSantis, provided reporters with an overview of where his case for reinstatement stands weeks after a federal appeals court ruled in his favor.

Whether the courts reinstate Warren or not, it remains unclear whether he will run to reclaim the post in the 2024 election.

Fried told reporters she expects a “strong” Democratic candidate in the race against Republican Suzy Lopez, who was appointed by the governor to replace Warren. ”My hope is that this comes through quickly and that it is Andrew,” she said.