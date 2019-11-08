What are Democrats candidates asked about in first-in-the-nation Iowa? It's rarely Trump or impeachment

CHARLES CITY, Iowa — In a packed Elks Lodge here a small voice rose above the crowd to ask a Democratic presidential candidate a question. The 11-year-old wanted to know about Pete Buttigieg's plans to tax the wealthy.

“Eleven-year-old, asking a tax policy question,” Buttigieg, the South Bend, Indiana, mayor, said in surprise.

Minutes later, a 9-year-old asked Buttigieg about the immigrant children separated from their families at the Mexico border by President Donald Trump's administration.

“You’ve got some smart kids in this town,” Buttigieg said as the crowd chuckled ahead of his answer.

As the months leading up to the first-in-the-nation caucuses wane, Iowans of all ages and backgrounds are making use of their unmatched access to question the presidential aspirants at the state's union halls, coffee shops and gymnasiums.

Des Moines Register reporters fanned out across Iowa from Oct. 12 to Nov. 3, recording hundreds of questions asked of 17 Democratic presidential candidates, a period that coincided with impeachment proceedings revving up in Washington, D.C.

The people at Iowa campaign events rarely asked candidates about how they would defeat the president or remove him from office. Of all the questions, fewer than a dozen were about Trump. Indeed, on the day the U.S. House voted on impeachment rules, people asked former Vice President Joe Biden about criminal justice, energy, governing and health care.

Iowans really, really wanted to hear from the candidates about health care.

Of the 321 questions, about 15% focused on that issue, which has dominated national debate stages and candidates' paid campaign pitches. Based on the number of questions asked, interest has only grown. When the Register performed a similar analysis in April, health care questions were about 10% of the total.

The April analysis found that health care, climate change and education issues made up about 25% of the more than 300 questions logged. In the new analysis, from a month loaded with multi-candidate, issue-specific forums, health care, criminal justice and infrastructure accounted for a quarter of all questions.

Climate change and education were still popular subjects, and Iowans asked more often about guns and foreign policy. Combined, those four topics made up about 17% of Iowans’ questions in recent weeks.

(The vast majority of the questioners were Iowans, although occasionally a visitor from another state addressed the candidates.)

But Iowans also took full advantage of their up-close interactions with the candidates to ask seemingly random and sometimes deeply personal questions: How did U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris gain confidence as a child? (Her mother's tough love and encouragement.) What inspired U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren? (Her access to affordable college.) Is Buttigieg an organ donor? (Yes.)

Health care questions highlight differences

Candidates have drawn clear distinctions as they've answered questions about their health care plans. Some Democrats want to build on the Affordable Care Act, and others want an entirely government-run system, called "Medicare for All." Many of the candidates' plans are somewhere in between. The candidates were asked, often, to explain how their plans would be funded and how they would affect Iowans.

But just seven of the 48 questions on health care mentioned Medicare for All explicitly.

Megan Janes, a University of Northern Iowa student, asked a question to U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., during a town hall event on the UNI campus on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Cedar Falls. More