Democrats choose Dianne Hesselbein as their new Senate minority leader

MADISON – Senate Democrats selected Middleton Sen. Dianne Hesselbein as their new leader on Friday, ahead of a pivotal state Supreme Court decision that could make it easier to gain a Democratic majority for the first time in over a decade.

Hesselbein will succeed Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, who on Thursday launched a campaign for Dane County executive.

"I am beyond honored to have earned the confidence of this inspirational, hard-working and talented group of senators. I am proud to lead such a strong group the rest of this session and into the year ahead," Hesselbein said in a statement. "Working together we have great opportunities ahead of us. As leader, I will ensure that everyone has a voice. I pledge to make every member of our caucus —and the people we represent — a priority."

Democrats hold 11 of 33 seats and haven't had a majority in the chamber since 2010. But the state's high court is currently considering a challenge to the state's electoral maps that could give way to new boundaries more favorable to Democratic candidates.

Attorneys for the voters who filed the challenge are asking justices to declare the state's legislative districts unconstitutional and order new maps drawn based on "traditional redistricting criteria" in addition to what's required under state law by mid-March 2024. The lawsuit was filed in August, immediately after liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in, flipping the court's ideological majority for the first time in years.

Such a ruling would put every member of the Legislature up for reelection next year.

Hesselbein, 52, has served in the Senate since January, and previously served 10 years in the Assembly and several years on the Dane County Board of Supervisors.

"We've seen, this legislative session, that Senate Democrats have been vital in getting some big policies across the finish line. It is clear that we matter," Agard told the Journal Sentinel earlier this week.

The Senate has seen several notable bipartisan votes in the last several months, including a bill boosting funding to local governments by increasing the amount of revenue that returns to those governments from the state, known as shared revenue.

More recently, the Senate approved across party lines a funding deal aimed at keeping the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin and a bill overhauling regulation of the state's alcohol industry.

Responsibilities of the minority leader include designating committee appointments, communicating with Republican leaders and developing messaging. Outside of the Capitol, party leaders also play a significant role in candidate recruitment, campaign strategy and fundraising.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Democrats choose Dianne Hesselbein as their new Senate minority leader