Democrats consider the possibility of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seeking a restraining order against Marjorie Taylor Greene
Eliza Relman
·2 min read
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference to introduce the &quot;Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act of 2021&quot; at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill March 18, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a news conference to introduce the "Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act of 2021" at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill March 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • Senior Democrats have discussed whether AOC could seek a restraining order against Marjorie Taylor Greene.

  • Greene has repeatedly targeted AOC, recently chasing her down a hallway in the Capitol.

  • AOC called Greene "deeply unwell" earlier this month.

Top Democrats in Congress have discussed whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could seek a restraining order against GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Republican shouted at her colleague in the Capitol earlier this month, Politico reported on Tuesday.

Democratic sources told Politico that Ocasio-Cortez would likely need to seek the restraining order herself.

A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Tuesday.

Greene has repeatedly targeted Ocasio-Cortez over the last few years. In 2019, Greene and several of her associates taunted Ocasio-Cortez's staffers and vandalized the congresswoman's guestbook outside her Capitol office.

On May 12, the far-right Georgia lawmaker chased Ocasio-Cortez down a hallway as the two left the House chamber and accused her of supporting terrorists and "radical socialism," according to two Washington Post reporters who witnessed the incident.

"You don't care about the American people," Greene reportedly shouted at Ocasio-Cortez. "Why do you support terrorists and antifa?"

A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez urged congressional leaders to "take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place" after the May incident.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats have called for a House Ethics Committee investigation into Greene over her treatment of Ocasio-Cortez, behavior Pelosi characterized as "verbal assault" and "abuse." Ocasio-Cortez called Greene "deeply unwell" and said her "fixation" on progressives worried herself and other members.

"I think that this is an assessment that needs to be made by the proper professional," she told reporters.

Greene mocked Ocasio-Cortez's safety concerns.

"@AOC 'Ms. Defund The Police' wants to call the police for security bc she's afraid of debating with me about her socialist GND," she tweeted. "AOC is a fraud & a hypocrite. That's fine Sandy. Since you lack the courage & intelligence to debate me, I'll debate the person who really wrote it."

