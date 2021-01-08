Democrats consider second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

FILE PHOTO: Workers install heavy-duty security fencing around the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capito
FILE PHOTO: Workers install heavy-duty security fencing around the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capito
Richard Cowan and Joseph Ax

By Richard Cowan and Joseph Ax

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Congressional Democrats accused U.S. President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection and weighed up impeaching him for a second time after supporters fired up by his false claims of election fraud stormed the U.S. Capitol this week.

Amid mounting calls for his removal from office, Trump finally denounced the violence that left five people dead, including a police officer. In a video released on Thursday evening, the Republican president called for reconciliation and also promised a smooth and orderly transition of power.

In the immediate aftermath of Wednesday's assault, which halted a session of Congress held to certify Democrat Joe Biden's election win, Trump had declined to condemn the protesters but told them he loved them and repeated his claim that he was being cheated of victory.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's Cabinet to invoke the Constitution's 25th Amendment, which allows them to strip the president of his powers if he cannot discharge the duties of his office. Pence opposes the idea, an adviser said.

Pelosi and Schumer, along with other Democratic leaders, called for immediate impeachment proceedings if Pence and the Cabinet refuse to take steps to remove Trump from power. Biden is due to take office on Jan. 20.

"The president's dangerous and seditious acts necessitate his immediate removal from office," they said in a statement on Thursday evening, accusing Trump of inciting an "insurrection".

Trump's video on Thursday was the closest he has come to conceding defeat in the Nov. 3 election, as he promised a smooth transition to a "new administration," after weeks of making false claims the election was rigged and there was massive electoral fraud.

In a speech on Wednesday, Trump had exhorted a crowd of thousands to descend on the Capitol. Rioters stormed the building, overwhelming police and forcing authorities to transport lawmakers to secure locations for their own safety.

A Capitol police officer died from injuries sustained in the assault, the force said on Thursday. A woman protester was fatally shot by the authorities, and three people died from medical emergencies.

RUNNING OUT OF TIME?

With Trump's term almost expired, it was not clear whether there would be enough time to complete the impeachment process.

Pelosi has not announced a decision, though she told a news conference that rank-and-file Democrats in her caucus wanted action following Wednesday's siege.

If impeached in the Democratic-led House, Trump would theoretically face trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, which is scheduled to be in recess until Jan. 19. Aides to Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, have not said what he would do if the House approved articles of impeachment.

The House impeached Trump in December 2019 for pressuring the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden, but the Senate acquitted him in February 2020. Only two other presidents in history have been impeached, and none has ever been impeached twice.

In Thursday's video, a flat-toned Trump struck a conciliatory note seldom seen from him during his presidency, calling for "healing." As recently as Thursday morning, however, he was still claiming the election was stolen, and he stopped short of acknowledging his loss.

The Trump campaign and its allies filed dozens of lawsuits challenging the vote counts but almost all were rejected in state and federal courts. Election officials have said there is no evidence to back Trump's claims.

At least two Republicans, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, said Trump must go. The Wall Street Journal editorial page, seen as a leading voice of the Republican establishment, on Thursday called on Trump to resign.

Several high-ranking Trump administration officials have resigned in protest over the invasion of the Capitol, including two Cabinet members: Elaine Chao, the transportation secretary and McConnell's wife, and Betsy DeVos, the education secretary.

At a news conference to introduce his pick for attorney general, Biden blamed Trump for instigating the attack but did not comment on his possible removal.

Congress certified Biden's election victory early on Thursday, after authorities cleared the Capitol. More than half of House Republicans and eight Republican senators voted to challenge election results from some states, backing Trump.

The president has isolated himself among a small circle of diehard advisers and lashed out at those he perceives as disloyal, including Pence - whom Trump wanted to try to block Congress from certifying Biden's win - according to sources.

The FBI offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information on people responsible for placing pipe bombs in the headquarters of the two main U.S. political parties. The agency released a picture of a suspect wearing gloves and a hoodie, carrying an object.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan in Washington and Joseph Ax in Princeton, New Jersey, and Steve Holland, Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by William Mallard, Angus MacSwan and Frances Kerry)

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Error puts millions of U.S. stimulus payments in wrong accounts -TurboTax

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to Intuit TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments. Two banking industry sources confirmed the error, which will delay distribution of the badly needed aid. "For those who don't receive a direct deposit, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or a prepaid debit card," the IRS said in a notice on Thursday.

  • 'Great damage': Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Republican colleague rebuked him on the Senate floor. “Supporting Josh Hawley ... was the worst decision I’ve ever made in my life," former Missouri Sen. John Danforth told The Associated Press on Thursday. Aside from President Donald Trump, who roiled up supporters just before they stormed the Capitol, no politician has been more publicly blamed for Wednesday's unprecedented assault on American democracy than Hawley.

  • Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia Senate race: 'We came up slightly short'

    On Thursday, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded to the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a video statement posted to Twitter.

  • The military commander tasked with speeding up Covid vaccine roll-out

    The military commander behind the lightning-fast construction of the NHS Nightingale hospitals is now leading the Armed Forces’ bid to speed up the coronavirus vaccine roll-out. Brigadier Phil Prosser of the Royal Logistics Corps has been embedded for weeks at the NHS headquarters in Elephant and Castle, South London, to work alongside the head of the jab task force. Taking a central role in the programme’s delivery, he chairs the 8am daily vaccine meeting and is preparing to dispatch military “surge teams” to ensure the mass jab roll-out runs to timetable. On Thursday night he stood alongside the Prime Minister and Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, at a televised Downing Street press conference to set out the Armed Forces' next moves.

  • Capitol Police officer dies after pro-Trump riot

    At least four civilians also died, including three people who police said suffered medical emergencies and one woman who was fatally shot by police.

  • Pakistan sentences Lakhvi to five years for terrorism financing

    A Pakistan court on Friday sentenced Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi, a senior official of militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), to five years in jail for terrorism financing. Lakhvi and the group are accused by India and the United States of being behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks - though the charges or sentence are not related to any specific incident. India has long called on Pakistan to try Lakhvi for the Mumbai attack, in which over 160 people were killed, but Islamabad has said that Delhi has not given it concrete evidence that it can use in a court to try the LeT leader, which it had initially arrested in 2008 but was later released on bail.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Wong questioned, US lawyer released in Hong Kong crackdown

    Jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested on a new charge under the national security law on Thursday while an American rights lawyer who was detained in a sweeping crackdown was granted bail. Friends and family of Wong, who is serving a 13 1/2-month prison sentence for organizing and participating in an unauthorized protest in 2019, were informed that he had been arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law and was taken away to give a statement on the new charge, according to a post on his Facebook page. The post also stated that Wong's lawyer was unable to meet with him, and that Wong had been transferred back to prison after giving the statement, which was not disclosed.

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Here's how many people have been arrested in connection with the pro-Trump Capitol mob

    After a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, law enforcement has arrested 82 people so far in Washington

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Yahoo News reporter speaks to woman who says she stormed the Capitol because ‘it’s a revolution’

    Yahoo News White House Correspondent Hunter Walker spoke to a woman identifying herself as “Elizabeth” who said she was Maced when she tried to enter the U.S. Capitol during violent protests on Wednesday.

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Joe Biden could send a message to Black Americans with this reparations bill

    Experts say the H.R. 40 reparations bill could be an early test for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

  • 'Never again' says Ukraine as families mourn Iran plane crash victims

    Ukraine called on Iran to deliver justice and pay full compensation to the families of those who died when a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by Iranian Revolutionary Guards one year ago. On the first anniversary of the crash, Ukraine and other countries jointly called for "a complete and thorough explanation ... including concrete measures to ensure that it will never happen again," according to a statement. "Our countries will hold Iran to account to deliver justice and make sure Iran makes full reparations to the families of the victims and affected countries," said the statement, made jointly with Afghanistan, Canada, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

  • Newly elected West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself storming Capitol building could face criminal charges

    A newly elected lawmaker from West Virginia is facing calls to resign and could be imprisoned after filming himself storming the US Capitol building and whipping up the angry mob with chants of “freedom” Derrick Evans, who was sworn into West Virginia’s House of delegates last month, wore a black helmet as he forced his way into the building among a crush of rioters, live streaming the whole episode on the internet. In the now-deleted video, Evans can be heard encouraging people to push into the building, shouting: “They’re in! They’re in! They’re in!” when the doors were finally breached. Referring to himself in third person, he then shouts: “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” Other footage shows him warning people not to vandalise anything, as he wandered around the Capitol Rotunda, where historical paintings depict the republic's founding.

  • Qatar emerges from Gulf spat resolute and largely unscathed

    Qataris awoke to a surprise blockade and boycott by Gulf Arab neighbors 3 1/2 years ago, and this week were jolted again by the sudden announcement that it was all over. Criticism of the boycott was a criminal offense in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt as the four sought to punish Qatar. Qatar’s resolve in the face of the assault showed how little the campaign achieved as the small, but influential U.S. ally holds firm with its ties to Turkey, Iran and Islamists.

  • Proud Boys boast they caused 'absolute terror' during Capitol riot

    The group says it intentionally dressed in black on the day of the riot