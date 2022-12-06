What Democrats could do with 51 Senate seats | FiveThirtyEight

Reuters

The Interior Department said in a statement that its Bureau of Land Management will update an Obama-era plan that established special zones for solar projects based on access to transmission, solar energy potential and protecting natural and cultural resources. The agency said the new plan would reflect advances in solar technology, new transmission and the administration's ambitious clean energy goals. President Joe Biden wants to decarbonize the U.S. electricity grid by 2035, something that will require rapid deployment of large amounts of new solar.