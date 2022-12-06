What Democrats could do with 51 Senate seats | FiveThirtyEight
With the final Senate seat up for grabs Tuesday, Senior Elections Analyst Geoffrey Skelley explains what having 51 senators could mean for Democrats in Congress.
Raphael Warnock’s win in the Georgia runoffs has cemented the Democrats’ majority in the Senate.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Raphael Warnock’s Georgia victory, securing the Democratic majority in Senate.
With Republicans in control of the House, the extra Senate seat is crucial to help Democrats pass legislation.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said anyone who suggests the Constitution could be suspended “would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States.” McConnell’s comments appeared directed squarely at former President Trump, who recently called for the termination of parts of the Constitution in light of…
Manchin and Sinema have effectively had carte blanche in the Senate the last two years. Now, Democrats can afford to lose one of their votes.
