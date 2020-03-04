Democrats Decide That Joe Biden, as Risky as He Ever Was, Is the Safest Bet

The scene, on its face, might not have been surprising a year ago: Joe Biden — appraised among Democrats as a decent man and affable sidekick to the party’s most popular figure — racking up primary victories and having fun talking about it.

“They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing!” he told supporters in Los Angeles, shouting through a list of states he had won amid a medley of fist-pumps and we-did-its.

But a week ago, the result would have been something close to unthinkable.

Lifted by a hasty unity among center-left Democrats disinclined toward political revolution, Biden has propelled himself in the span of three days from electoral failure to would-be juggernaut. He has demonstrated durable strength with African Americans and emerged as the if-everyone-says-so vessel for tactical voters who think little of Sen. Bernie Sanders and fear that his nomination would mean four more years of President Donald Trump.

Biden’s performance included decisive early wins across the South, victory in delegate-rich Texas and triumphs in some places where he did not even campaign as Super Tuesday approached, like Minnesota and Massachusetts, home to Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The dominant showing made clear that the primary has effectively narrowed to a two-man race with Sanders, as Michael Bloomberg’s first brush with national voters yielded meager returns on a colossal financial investment.

For all Biden’s stumbles — in Iowa, in New Hampshire, at debates, at his own events — perhaps all voters needed was to hear him give a victory speech.

That happened Saturday, in South Carolina, where Biden seemed to temporarily erase every latent concern that had accumulated for nearly a year about his bid.

Yet any suggestion that Biden is now a risk-free option would appear to contradict the available evidence.

He is no safer with a microphone, no likelier to complete a thought without exaggeration or bewildering detour.

He has not, as a 77-year-old man proudly set in his ways, acquired new powers of persuasion or management in the 72 hours since the first primary state victory of his three presidential campaigns.

In fact, Biden has blundered this chance before — the establishment front-runner; the last, best hope for moderates — fumbling his initial 2020 advantages in a hail of disappointing fundraising, feeble campaign organization and staggering underperformance.

When it mattered most, though, the judgment came swiftly from Sanders-averse Democrats.

All right, we’ll take him.

The consequence — after a yearlong winnowing from a field that once included many women, nonwhite candidates and up-and-coming political talents — is that Democrats are very likely to nominate one of two septuagenarian white men with conspicuous political baggage. Any safety in that choice is relative.

“John Kerry, Al Gore and Hillary Clinton,” said Rebecca Kirszner Katz, a veteran progressive strategist. “All safe choices.”

Voters wary of Sanders are probably right that supporting Biden is the tidiest way to keep the democratic socialist from the top of the ticket. They may yet be right that Biden would pose the strongest challenge to Trump. The former vice president is widely admired in the party for moving gracefully through tragedy and serving alongside Barack Obama.

Certainly Trump would appear to have his preferences: Last year, he was impeached after trying to enlist a foreign power’s help to damage Biden. In recent weeks, the president has tweeted mischievous praise of Sanders, seeming eager to elevate him as a prospective opponent.

But what if Trump is wrong? What if every elected official hustling to endorse Biden, after long resisting, is wrong, too? Recent election history, especially Trump’s, has been unkind to conventional wisdom.

Only a couple of weeks ago, some Biden allies were talking quietly about how he could, at least, end his campaign with dignity: Hang on narrowly in South Carolina, hopefully, and bow out, statesmanlike, if Super Tuesday went sideways as many expected.

That Biden’s fortunes have changed says more about the context of this primary than the content of his campaign. Current and former competitors, including Warren, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, all strained to connect with black and Latino voters. Bloomberg flailed on the debate stage as he stepped out from behind the reputational curtain of his ubiquitous advertisements. And many in the party have remained uncomfortable with the kind of unswerving progressivism that Sanders demands.