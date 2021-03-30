Democrats dispute police report in Georgia lawmaker's arrest

  • State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, is placed into the back of a Georgia State Capitol patrol car after being arrested by Georgia State Troopers at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Cannon was arrested by Capitol police after she attempted to knock on the door of the Gov. Brian Kemp office during his remarks after he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Rep. Park Cannon (D-Atlanta) is escorted out of the Georgia Capitol by Georgia state troopers after being asked to stop knocking on a door that lead to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office while Kemp was speaking after signing a sweeping overhaul of state elections behind closed doors in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. An attorney for Cannon says it’s “law enforcement overreach” to charge the Georgia House member with two felonies. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, is placed into the back of a Georgia State Capitol patrol car after being arrested by Georgia State Troopers at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Cannon was arrested by Capitol police after she attempted to knock on the door of the Gov. Brian Kemp office during his remarks after he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Rep. Park Cannon (D-Atlanta) is placed in handcuffs by Georgia State Troopers after being asked to stop knocking on a door that lead to Gov. Brian Kemp's office while Gov. Kemp was signing SB 202 behind closed doors at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
1 / 4

APTOPIX Voting-Bills-Georgia

State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, is placed into the back of a Georgia State Capitol patrol car after being arrested by Georgia State Troopers at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Cannon was arrested by Capitol police after she attempted to knock on the door of the Gov. Brian Kemp office during his remarks after he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA (AP) — Allies of a Democratic lawmaker arrested last week during a protest of Georgia's new Republican-backed election law are strongly pushing back on a police report that compares the lawmaker knocking on the door of the governor's office to the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob in January.

Democratic Rep. Park Cannon was arrested Thursday after she said she wanted to see GOP Gov. Brian Kemp sign the legislation, which adds new restrictions on mail voting, into law. Cannon was charged with obstruction of law enforcement and disruption of the General Assembly and was released from jail later that evening.

Lt. G.D. Langford said in an incident report that Cannon was knocking on the door of the governor’s office and would not stop when approach by troopers.

“I felt that if I did not take action, the other protesters would have been emboldened to commit similar acts,” the incident report says. “The events of January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol were in the back of my mind. I didn’t want the protesters to attempt to gain entry into a secure part of the Capitol.”

Other Democratic lawmakers say that comparison is a stretch.

“They weren’t threatened by a possible insurrection of someone smaller than me with no weapons and no raised voice,” tweeted Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick. “They were threatened by a black woman. Period. Full stop.”

Gerald Griggs, an attorney representing Cannon, said “it’s unfortunate that that phraseology was used by the Capitol police.”

“My review of the evidence, witnesses and video, even though it’s preliminary, is that many of the facts as laid out in that police report are inconsistent with the actual facts of what happened,” Griggs said.

A federal lawsuit filed Monday — the third challenging the new law since it was signed last week — challenges multiple aspects of the law. Those include the ban on providing food and drink to people waiting in line to vote, new identification requirements for requesting and casting an absentee ballot and a reduction in early voting days for runoff elections, among others.

“This law is voter suppression plain and simple,” Sophia Lakin, deputy director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, said during a video news conference. She said the law is aimed at making it harder for historically disenfranchised minority communities to have a voice in democracy.

“It’s an absolutely shameful response to the historic participation by these communities in the last election cycle,” she said.

The new law violates the Voting Rights Act and infringes on Georgia voters’ constitutional rights, the lawsuit says.

Recommended Stories

  • Officer who arrested Ga. state Rep. Park Cannon says Jan. 6 was 'in the back of my mind'

    The officer said he believed that if he did not take action to stop Park from knocking on the governor's office door, other protesters would be "emboldened to commit similar acts."

  • Civil rights groups sue Georgia over law restricting voter access

    Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday against Georgia's new election law, stating that the law restricts voting rights, "particularly voters of color, new citizens, and religious communities."Why it matters: The legislation was signed into law by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last Thursday, making Georgia the first battleground state to pass such a law following the 2020 election. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.President Biden's win was the first time Georgia went blue in nearly 20 years. Two Democrats were also elected to the Senate in runoff elections. Many more states are looking to follow Georgia's lead: By mid-February, 33 states were considering proposals to implement voting restrictions, Axios previously reported. On Friday President Biden referred to the law as "Jim Crow in the 21st century."Details: The lawsuit is being brought by a number of civil rights groups that include the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Southern Poverty Law Center and others per a press release. What they're saying: “This law is driven by blatant racism, represents politics at its very worst, and is clearly illegal,” said Sophia Lakin, deputy director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, in the statement. The big picture: This is the third federal lawsuit to be filed against Georgia's new election law, after a second was filed on Sunday, per CNN. Go Deeper: What's in Georgia's new voter suppression law. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • This Surprising Development Suggests Cannabis Legalization Under Biden May Be a Pipe Dream

    When U.S. President Joe Biden won the election in November 2020, it lit a fuse under the marijuana industry as optimism grew that significant reform could be on the way. The Republicans may not be in power anymore but that doesn't mean that legalization will take place anytime soon. Last week, the White House confirmed that it let go of five staffers as a result of marijuana use.

  • A man in Wyoming is charged with threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz and other Republican officials

    "You let Gaetz step into the state of Wyoming," prosecutors allege Podlesnik said, "not only is he going to be dead ... you're going to be dead."

  • Trump calls Birx "a proven liar" and says Fauci "flip-flops" after CNN interview

    Former President Trump unleashed on his former White House coronavirus task force members Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx Monday, a day after they opened up to CNN on the pressures of working in his administration.What he's saying: In a lengthy statement, Trump made a series baseless claims against the respected career scientists — accusing them of being "self-promoters trying to reinvent history to cover for their bad instincts and faulty recommendations, which I fortunately almost always overturned."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Dr. Birx is a proven liar with very little credibility left," he said of his White House coronavirus response coordinator."Many of her recommendations were viewed as 'pseudo-science' and Dr. Fauci would also talk negatively about her and, in fact, would ask not to be in the same room with her. "He also made inaccurate claims about lockdowns and states that "followed her lead."Trump called Fauci the "king of 'flip-flops," saying he moved the goalposts "to make himself look as good as possible," commenting that the NIAID director said "we didn't need to wear masks, then a few months later he said we needed to wear masks, and now, two or three of them." He also took a dig at Fauci for his first pitch at the Washington Nationals game last year, saying he "couldn't throw a baseball even close to home plate."For the record: Birx has never been accused of "pseudo-science," but another Trump administration coronavirus task force member has — radiologist Scott Atlas, for reportedly peddling an unfounded "herd immunity" theory.Birx also was famously captured squirming in her chair as Trump during a White House task force briefing when he falsely claimed that disinfectants may be used to treat COVID-19. He later said he was being sarcastic.Fauci has previously addressed the issue of wearing masks, noting that "very early on in the pandemic" health officials did not recommend wearing face coverings amid concerns about shortages in hospitals. But it "became clear" that cloth masks also worked, so that alleviated those concerns, he told ABC.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Civil rights group urges boycott, relocation of The Masters after Georgia voting bill

    “Professional golf should not reward Georgia’s attacks on democracy and voting rights."

  • White House sees no federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccine verification

    The White House said it expected the private sector to take the lead on verification of COVID-19 vaccines, or so-called vaccine passports, and would not issue a federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential. The Biden administration was reviewing the issue and would make recommendations, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, but she added, "We believe it will be driven by the private sector."

  • Trump's legal problems are growing with 2 grand-jury investigations in Georgia and a possible Dominion lawsuit

    Donald Trump faces a growing list of legal challenges since leaving office, with new grand-jury investigations and the threat of a defamation suit.

  • White House announces new measures to counter anti-Asian violence

    The Biden administration on Tuesday announced a set of measures responding to rising anti-Asian violence, including deploying $49.5 million from COVID-19 relief funds for U.S. community programs that help victims. White House officials said in a statement that the Department of Justice is also focusing on a rising number of hate crimes targeting Asian Americans. "We can’t be silent in the face of rising violence against Asian Americans," Biden wrote on Twitter.

  • 2 Amazon workers reveal why they voted against unionizing their Alabama warehouse

    Two Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, said they didn't want to pay union dues and worried about losing job perks.

  • 911 dispatcher says officers pinned George Floyd for so long she thought video feed froze

    "My instincts were telling me that something's wrong. Something's not right," Jena Scurry testified Monday. "I don't know what, but something wasn't right."

  • No amount of rock music can cover it up. DeSantis dodged the unemployment question, again | Editorial

    Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Monday news conference had all the elements of a Florida spectacle: a live rock band playing “With a Little Help from My Friends” (the dive bar cover of Joe Cocker’s version), a maskless group of people and a grouchy governor who doesn’t like tough questions intruding on his chosen narrative.

  • Home confinement for man, mother charged in Capitol riot

    A federal judge on Monday authorized the release of a Georgia woman and her Tennessee son on charges of involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth in Washington, D.C., authorized the release of Eisenhart and Munchel to “third-party custodians" and placed them on home confinement along with other conditions.

  • Capitol Police provided more than 14,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage to lawmakers

    Thomas DiBiase made the disclosure in connection with a criminal case.

  • Dems 'race-baiting,' making false claims about Jim Crow and voter laws: Rep. Donalds

    Congressman Byron Donalds, R-Fla., explains to John Roberts on 'America Reports' how Democrats are using Georgia's election reform laws to play the race card.

  • U.S. trade regulator will not appeal Qualcomm case to Supreme Court

    The Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it would not ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review its appeals court loss against Qualcomm Inc, which the agency had accused of breaking antitrust law in selling chips for smartphones. In October, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said it would not rehear arguments over whether the San Diego, California-based company had engaged in anticompetitive patent-licensing practices to keep a monopoly on the market for modem chips that connect smart phones to wireless data networks. In a statement, Acting FTC Chairwoman Rebecca Slaughter noted "significant headwinds facing the Commission in this matter" in deciding to not petition the Supreme Court.

  • San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild, 03/29/2021

  • The 'Emotional' Moment Karl-Anthony Towns' Dad Attended First NBA Game Since Mom's COVID Death

    The NBA star's mother, Jacqueline Towns, died from COVID-19 complications last year

  • U.S. lawmakers urge USPS board to halt delivery vehicle contract

    Thirteen U.S. House Democratic lawmakers on Monday urged the U.S. Postal Service's governing board to halt implementation of a contract that could be worth $6 billion to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles. In February, the USPS awarded a contract to Oshkosh Corp to build a mix of gasoline-powered and electric vehicles instead of choosing Workhorse Group Inc to build an all-electric fleet. The lawmakers, including Representative Gerald Connolly, who chairs a subcommittee that oversees USPS, Jared Huffman, Tim Ryan, Debbie Dingell and others, also suggested the decision was in defiance of an executive order issued by President Joe Biden to electrify the federal government's vehicle fleet.

  • 3 products that belong on every new parent’s baby registry

    Andrea and Jose swear these are the three products parents will actually be using every day.