Democrats need a diverse coalition to win in November. Is a nearly all-white field hurting that prospect?

WASHINGTON – The historically diverse field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates has winnowed down to 5 after former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer all left the race following disappointing performances in the South Carolina primary.

With the departure of the 38-year-old Buttigieg – the first openly gay candidate to win a state in a major political party's presidential primary – the top remaining candidates are all white, heterosexual and over 70 years old.

The identities of the remaining candidates may not reflect the core constituencies of a party that prides itself on diversity. But could it derail the Democratic Party's drive to defeat President Donald Trump in November?

The 2016 election was a stark reminder to Democrats about the necessity of reconvening the broad coalition of voters that sent Barack Obama to the White House if they want to reclaim the White house. Despite the lack of diversity in the field, Democratic turnout so far has exceeded levels of 2016, but it’s still behind 2008 when Obama secured the nomination.

"Whatever the magic was in 2008, it’s not been re-created this year in terms of bringing out voters," said Barry Burden, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

CNN's Democratic debate on July 31, 2019. Pictured here from left to right are Sen. Kamala Harris (CA), Andrew Yang and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI).

Broad representation no longer there

At one point, black, Latino, Asian and LGBTQ voters could all point to at least one candidate in the Democratic field with whom they had something in common. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez boasted it was "the most diverse field in American history."

But Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris have since suspended their campaigns, as has entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Obama Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam.

Two of the five remaining candidates are women. But neither has finished better than third in the first four primary contests. And Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who is also the sole remaining candidate of color, has yet to win a single delegate.

Those with delegates under their belts who are still fighting for the nomination do all represent groups that have historically been denied the White House. Sen. Elizabeth Warren would be the first female president. Sen. Bernie Sanders and billionaire Mike Bloomberg are hoping to become the first Jewish president. And Biden would only be the second Catholic president in U.S. history.

Former housing secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., talk during the first night of the Democratic presidential debate in Miami on June 26, 2019.

In fact, not a single one of the remaining Democratic candidates is a white, Protestant male, three traits that have been shared by every previous president but Kennedy and Obama.

Niambi Carter, assistant political professor at Howard University, said she believes the prospect of beating Trump will motivate Democratic voters, including racial and ethnic minorities, to turn out in November even though the diversity of the Democratic field has vanished.

"I don’t think the loss of that diversity is going to dissuade people," Carter said, arguing that Democratic voters are more energized in 2020 than they were in 2016.