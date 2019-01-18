Democrats say Donald Trump must be impeached if he ordered his lawyer to lie to Congress

Leading Democrats have said Donald Trump should be impeached if claims that he ordered his lawyer to lie to Congress are proved to be true.

It was alleged on Thursday that Michael Cohen, the president's former longtime lawyer, was instructed to falsify his testimony to Congress on Mr Trump's orders.

Joaquin Castro, a Democratic congressman from Texas said "President Trump must resign or be impeached" if the report was true.

Adam Schiff, the Democratic chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee, said that such a move would constitute the subornation of perjury and obstruction of justice - both of which are federal crimes.

This is significant because such a crime would pave the way for Congress to launch articles of impeachment against the president.

The allegation that the President of the United States may have suborned perjury before our committee in an effort to curtail the investigation and cover up his business dealings with Russia is among the most serious to date. We will do what’s necessary to find out if it’s true. https://t.co/GljBAFqOjh — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 18, 2019

Democrats have hitherto been reluctant to discuss impeachment, which requires two thirds of the Senate to approve the motion, amid fears it will alienate some voters.

However with a majority in the House of Representatives, a number of individuals have pledged to aggressively investigate Mr Trump, his close aides and family members.

In his role heading up the committee, Mr Schiff has the power to call witnesses to testify before Congress and the authority to subpoena documents.

"It is now alleged that the President of the United States directed Michael Cohen to lie under oath to Congress about these matters in an effort to impede the investigation and to cover up his business dealings with Russia," he said in a statement.

"These allegations may prove unfounded, but, if true, they would constitute both the subornation of perjury as well as obstruction of justice."

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler, also said directing a subordinate to lie to Congress constituted a federal crime.

"The @HouseJudiciary Committee's job is to get to the bottom of it, and we will do that work," the congressman tweeted.

The president hit back at the claims on Friday, suggesting Cohen was "lying to reduce his jail time" after pleading guilty to tax crimes, bank fraud and campaign violations.

Kevin Corke, @FoxNews “Don’t forget, Michael Cohen has already been convicted of perjury and fraud, and as recently as this week, the Wall Street Journal has suggested that he may have stolen tens of thousands of dollars....” Lying to reduce his jail time! Watch father-in-law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019

Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, called the reports "categorically false".

In November, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in 2017 to hide the fact that he was negotiating a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow on Mr Trump's behalf deep into the 2016 presidential campaign.

The lawyer, who once said he would take a bullet for Mr Trump, admitted he discussed the project with the president about far more often than he had previously disclosed. He also said he briefed members of the Trump family on its progress.

The charges against Cohen were brought by Robert Mueller, the special counsel heading up the federal investigation into potential Russian collusion and obstruction of justice.

This latest report by Buzzfeed News claims Cohen told Mr Mueller that the president personally instructed him to lie about the timing of the project in order to obscure Mr Trump's involvement.

Mr Mueller's team discovered that Mr Trump ordered Cohen to lie through interviews with witnesses from the Trump Organization as well as internal company emails, text messages and other documents, according to BuzzFeed.

